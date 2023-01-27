Sneak preview: First sculpture revealed for The Big Hop Trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sneak preview: First sculpture revealed for The Big Hop Trail

By Nicola Sinclair
January 27, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 2:52 pm
Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO and Charlie Langhorne, Wild in Art’s managing director and co-founder, with the first Big Trail sculpture, 'Night and Day' by Bryan Angus.
Fiona Fernie, Clan's CEO and Charlie Langhorne, Wild in Art's managing director and co-founder, with the first Big Trail sculpture, 'Night and Day' by Bryan Angus.

The Big Hop Trail is quickly coming to life, with sponsors across the north-east selecting their favourite designs.

Clan Cancer Support held a sponsors’ event at Maryculter House last night, with more than 25 organisations coming together.

And they were spoilt for choice, with 80 shortlisted submissions from local and national artists. The designs ranged from folklore and whimsical creations to Celtic mythology and local landscapes.

There was also a treat in store for guests as the first completed sculpture was revealed.

Aberdeen-based artist Mary Butterworth – the project’s art consultant – was on hand to answer questions about the inspiration behind the designs.

Sponsors had the fun task of choosing their favourite 40 sculptures. These will go on public display in The Big Hop Trail from July to September this year.

Springing into action for The Big Hop Trail

The Big Hop Trail is a partnership between north-east charity Clan Cancer Support and public art organisation Wild in Art. The trail will see 40 six-foot hares spring up around Grampian, Orkney and Shetland health board areas this summer. The hares will then go to auction in September, with funds going to Clan.

This new trail also marks the charity’s 40th anniversary.

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager and Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO at the launch of The Big Hop Trail project, which will bring 50 six-foot hares to the north-east and islands.

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said it’s an exciting first glimpse of how the trail might look.

“Following a huge response to our call for artists, our art selection event allowed sponsors the opportunity to consider which sculpture and artist they’d like to be aligned with throughout the trail,” she said.

“We’re thrilled the businesses attending the event had such a rich variety of designs to choose from, allowing them to select artwork which supports their company values and ethos.

“This is a very exciting stage of the project as we begin to see how the trail will look for the public. We’d like to thank all of our sponsors for their support so far and each of the artists who took the time to submit an entry for consideration.”

First sculpture features iconic Aberdeen scenes

Last night’s event brought together headline sponsor Hellman Worldwide Logistics, presenting partners Colin Lawson and DC Thomson, which publishes the Press and Journal and Evening Express, and 25 more companies from across the north-east and islands.

And they were in for a special treat, as Clan also revealed a preview of the trail’s first completed sculpture.

‘Night and Day’ was created by award-winning Banff printmaker and painter Bryan Angus. The sculpture features scenes of iconic Aberdeenshire beauty spots Bennachie and Tap O’Noth during the day and night.

Night and Day sculpture by Bryan Angus

“I wanted my design to show the landscape the hare lives in and the other wildlife it shares space with,” said Bryan. “Bennachie and Tap O’ Noth are two hills I have been up many times and they are part of the fabric of Aberdeenshire to me, and many others.

“I was keen to get involved in The Big Hop Trail this year because my own family has been affected by cancer and I’m well aware of how people need support when going through difficult times.”

Helping Clan to support local families

The Big Hop Trail is the second public art event Clan Cancer Support has organised with Wild in Art. In 2021, they brought 50 brightly decorated lighthouses to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the northern islands.

Sales from the lighthouses raised £324,000 to support the charity’s important work supporting families affected by cancer.

light the north
Light the North brought 50 lighthouses to local communities and shone a light on Clan Cancer Support’s work.

Fiona Fernie, Clan Cancer Support’s CEO, described a second trail as “an absolute no brainer”.

“The benefits for the trail are so far-reaching and go beyond the fundraising potential,” said Fiona. “The trail lets us demonstrate our commitment to the 11 communities we serve across the north-east, Moray, Shetland and Orkney and raises awareness of the important role Clan plays in people’s lives before, during and after a cancer diagnosis.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from our sponsors, many of whom previously supported our Light the North trail, demonstrating the connection local businesses have with their communities and Clan.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Exclusive: Vandalism at local schools has cost north-east councils £600,000

Moray Council plans to hire more teachers as results show poor performance in literacy and numeracy

Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say

