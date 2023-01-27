Sneak preview: First sculpture revealed for The Big Hop Trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Big Hop Trail is quickly coming to life, with sponsors across the north-east selecting their favourite designs.

Clan Cancer Support held a sponsors’ event at Maryculter House last night, with more than 25 organisations coming together.

And they were spoilt for choice, with 80 shortlisted submissions from local and national artists. The designs ranged from folklore and whimsical creations to Celtic mythology and local landscapes.

There was also a treat in store for guests as the first completed sculpture was revealed.

Aberdeen-based artist Mary Butterworth – the project’s art consultant – was on hand to answer questions about the inspiration behind the designs.

Sponsors had the fun task of choosing their favourite 40 sculptures. These will go on public display in The Big Hop Trail from July to September this year.

Springing into action for The Big Hop Trail

The Big Hop Trail is a partnership between north-east charity Clan Cancer Support and public art organisation Wild in Art. The trail will see 40 six-foot hares spring up around Grampian, Orkney and Shetland health board areas this summer. The hares will then go to auction in September, with funds going to Clan.

This new trail also marks the charity’s 40th anniversary.

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said it’s an exciting first glimpse of how the trail might look.

“Following a huge response to our call for artists, our art selection event allowed sponsors the opportunity to consider which sculpture and artist they’d like to be aligned with throughout the trail,” she said.

“We’re thrilled the businesses attending the event had such a rich variety of designs to choose from, allowing them to select artwork which supports their company values and ethos.

“This is a very exciting stage of the project as we begin to see how the trail will look for the public. We’d like to thank all of our sponsors for their support so far and each of the artists who took the time to submit an entry for consideration.”

First sculpture features iconic Aberdeen scenes

Last night’s event brought together headline sponsor Hellman Worldwide Logistics, presenting partners Colin Lawson and DC Thomson, which publishes the Press and Journal and Evening Express, and 25 more companies from across the north-east and islands.

And they were in for a special treat, as Clan also revealed a preview of the trail’s first completed sculpture.

‘Night and Day’ was created by award-winning Banff printmaker and painter Bryan Angus. The sculpture features scenes of iconic Aberdeenshire beauty spots Bennachie and Tap O’Noth during the day and night.

“I wanted my design to show the landscape the hare lives in and the other wildlife it shares space with,” said Bryan. “Bennachie and Tap O’ Noth are two hills I have been up many times and they are part of the fabric of Aberdeenshire to me, and many others.

“I was keen to get involved in The Big Hop Trail this year because my own family has been affected by cancer and I’m well aware of how people need support when going through difficult times.”

Helping Clan to support local families

The Big Hop Trail is the second public art event Clan Cancer Support has organised with Wild in Art. In 2021, they brought 50 brightly decorated lighthouses to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the northern islands.

Sales from the lighthouses raised £324,000 to support the charity’s important work supporting families affected by cancer.

Fiona Fernie, Clan Cancer Support’s CEO, described a second trail as “an absolute no brainer”.

“The benefits for the trail are so far-reaching and go beyond the fundraising potential,” said Fiona. “The trail lets us demonstrate our commitment to the 11 communities we serve across the north-east, Moray, Shetland and Orkney and raises awareness of the important role Clan plays in people’s lives before, during and after a cancer diagnosis.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from our sponsors, many of whom previously supported our Light the North trail, demonstrating the connection local businesses have with their communities and Clan.”

