Home News Highlands & Islands

New documentary to take fresh look at Michael Ross Orkney murder case

By Mike Merritt
August 1, 2022, 2:38 pm
Shamsuddin Mahmood and Michael Ross
Shamsuddin Mahmood and Michael Ross

Documentary makers behind Jeremy Clarkson’s farming series are now examining the murder of Orkney waiter Shamsuddin Mahmood.

Mr Mahmood was shot in the head at point blank range in front of diners by a masked gunman while he was working at the Mumutaz restaurant in Kirkwall, in June 1994.

Former Army sniper Michael Ross, who was 15 at the time of the killing, was convicted of Mahmood’s murder in June 2008 – but has continued to profess his innocence.

Now working alongside a major British broadcaster, Expectation TV is currently developing a documentary series which will re-examine the murder of Mr Mahmood.

The company’s shows include Clarkson’s Farm, Guilt, The Big Narstie Show and Murder 24/7.

“As part of our research, we are now looking to talk to people who were there, on the island, during that time, or, indeed, knew any of the key people involved in the subsequent police case.

“If you saw anything in the run up to the murder or knew Shamsuddin, and have something of genuine insight and importance to say, we’d welcome you getting in touch.”

The Michael Ross case

Earlier this summer, campaigners who believe Ross is innocent lodged an official complaint against Police Scotland about their handling of the case.

A 360-page dossier of alleged failings by Northern Constabulary, investigating the killing of Mr Mahmood was submitted to the force’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) in Glasgow.

Officers are accused of failing to adequately investigate the life and acquaintances of the victim, of manipulating evidence and witnesses, failing to investigate a plausible lead and of misleading and misdirecting the media during their investigation.

The most serious claims surround police handling of evidence provided by William Grant, who came forward in 2006 – 12 years after the murder, when police had already identified Ross as a prime suspect – and claimed to have seen the schoolboy, yards from the murder scene, holding a pistol and wearing a balaclava.

Despite interviewing more than 2,000 individuals and a launching a nationwide publicity campaign surrounding the islands’ first murder for 26 years, police drew a blank until 2006 when Grant came forward.

In an anonymous letter, handed to an administration assistant at Kirkwall police station, the former labourer claimed to have seen Ross wearing a balaclava and holding a pistol in public toilets yards from the restaurant, before the murder.

Aged 15 at the time, Ross was several years younger and up to 5ins shorter than a description of the killer issued by police.

Ross – who has unsuccessfully appealed his case – is 14 years into a life sentence.

Anyone with information for the documentary should e-mail louise.pirie@expectationtv.com or call 07513 291210. All messages will be treated confidentially.

