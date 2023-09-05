Rooms at two Highland schools remain sealed off due to presence of RAAC concrete

Sections of Nairn and Charleston Academy will remain closed as work continues to repair potentially dangerous concrete.

Highland Council updated parents of pupils on the ongoing situation relating to reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The presence of the material in buildings built between the 1950s and 1990s has raised concerns over structural safety.

It was announced last week that hundreds of schools in England would be closed due its presence.

UHI Moray recently announced it would be closing the Speyside Wing at its Elgin campus after RAAC was discovered in sections of the roof.

In response to the ongoing situation, councils and school bodies have been carrying out surveys to identify buildings with it across Scotland.

Pupil safety the ‘utmost priority’

Sections of both Nairn and Charleston Academy were found to have been built with RAAC, requiring an immediate safety assessment.

Both schools were surveyed over the summer break and areas deemed “high-risk” were repaired although some areas have been made secure but are not accessible.

Further repairs on areas deemed “medium-risk” are due to be carried out within the next few months or during the October break.

Chairwoman of Highland Council’s housing and property committee, Glynis Campbell Sinclair said: “The safety of our pupils and staff is of utmost priority.

“I am confident the council has taken the necessary steps at an early stage to establish the condition of the RAAC components in line with current guidance and best practices and carry out all essential works to allow the reoccupation of the affected buildings.

“The further remedial works that are required to be completed within the next year are now underway.”