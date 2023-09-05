Rooms at two Highland schools remain sealed off due to presence of RAAC concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Rooms at two Highland schools remain sealed off due to presence of RAAC concrete

Highland Council updated parents of pupils from Nairn and Charleston Academy where the dangerous concrete was discovered.

By Ross Hempseed
Nairn Academy
Nairn Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Sections of Nairn and Charleston Academy will remain closed as work continues to repair potentially dangerous concrete.

Highland Council updated parents of pupils on the ongoing situation relating to reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The presence of the material in buildings built between the 1950s and 1990s has raised concerns over structural safety.

It was announced last week that hundreds of schools in England would be closed due its presence.

UHI Moray recently announced it would be closing the Speyside Wing at its Elgin campus after RAAC was discovered in sections of the roof.

In response to the ongoing situation, councils and school bodies have been carrying out surveys to identify buildings with it across Scotland.

Pupil safety the ‘utmost priority’

Sections of both Nairn and Charleston Academy were found to have been built with RAAC, requiring an immediate safety assessment.

Both schools were surveyed over the summer break and areas deemed “high-risk” were repaired although some areas have been made secure but are not accessible.

Further repairs on areas deemed “medium-risk” are due to be carried out within the next few months or during the October break.

Charleston Academy in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Chairwoman of Highland Council’s housing and property committee, Glynis Campbell Sinclair said: “The safety of our pupils and staff is of utmost priority.

“I am confident the council has taken the necessary steps at an early stage to establish the condition of the RAAC components in line with current guidance and best practices and carry out all essential works to allow the reoccupation of the affected buildings.

“The further remedial works that are required to be completed within the next year are now underway.”

More from Schools

An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre
Parents' clamber for school places in Aberdeen - due in thousands more pupils arriving in the city with overseas university students - could become easier this year. Image: Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council
Scramble for Aberdeen school places could ease as fewer overseas students expected
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…
Information overload: Being a parent has become a technological minefield. Image: Shutterstock.
Calum Petrie: QR codes for toilet visits are just one of many school technology…
North Kessock Primary School pupils with representatives from Harry Gow, Caley Thistle and Ross Country football clubs, Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Loch Ness by Jacobite who have all donated items for the capsule. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Do not open until 2073: North Kessock pupils start 50-year countdown on time capsule…
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our Aberdeen Grammar photos?
Gallery: Aberdeen Grammar School history in 122 photos
Zara Macdonald and Neil Hampton at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.
Dornoch teenager Zara tees up dream job at leading golf courses in Germany
Generic photo of teacher at front of classroom looking at sea of hands from pupils.
'We can't have a gig economy for teaching': Concerns about rise in probationary teacher…
Danestone 1986-04-14 Primary School (C)AJL Used P&J 15.04.1986. used ee aberdonian 24/7/19 A big welcome for all their Primary One school friends from the first three pupils at the new Danestone Primary School, Bridge of Don, which opened its doors in 1986. From left, Hannah Hesp, Lynsey Anderson, and Andrew Pirie, show off their special welcoming sign.
Gallery: Happy memories of schooldays at Danestone Primary School
International School Aberdeen sustainability students working on science project.
How school pupils in Aberdeen are working to save the planet

Conversation