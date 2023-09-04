UHI Moray closes one of its buildings as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid concerns over concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

UHI Moray closes one of its buildings as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid concerns over concrete

RAAC components have been found in building at Moray College UHI campus in Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Moray College UHI. Image:Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray College UHI. Image:Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A building on Moray College UHI campus has been closed following concerns about the material used for its roof.

Recently updated guidance on the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has affected many buildings across the country.

The material used between the 1950s and 1990s was seen as a cheaper and lighter alternative to concrete.

However, it has been found the material has flaws with durability, especially when wet.

In recent weeks, the P&J revealed more than 75 NHS buildings across Grampian and the Highlands are under review as a result.

What Moray College building is shut?

Today in an email, staff were told the Speyside Wing at the college in Elgin would shut after it was discovered the roof was constructed using RAAC.

A spokeswoman said: “RAAC which has been subject of recent media attention, and has been identified in a number of public sector buildings across Scotland and England, has been discovered in the roof of one of the wings of UHI Moray.

“The Moray College campus, which opened in 1971, consists of a number of distinct buildings as expansions have taken place over the last 50 years, and the presence of RAAC does not pose any threat to the adjoining buildings.

Moray College UHI in Elgin.

‘Precautionary measure’

She added: “The RAAC material was found following a survey of the building and the college has on advice closed the affected part of the campus as a precautionary measure to protect staff and students. The roof remains intact.”

Meanwhile, students and staff based in the affected wing are being relocated across the campus.

Further surveys are due to take place in the coming days to confirm the extent of the issue and what other mitigations can to be put in place.

No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister says

