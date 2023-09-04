UHI Moray closes one of its buildings as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid concerns over concrete

A building on Moray College UHI campus has been closed following concerns about the material used for its roof.

Recently updated guidance on the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has affected many buildings across the country.

The material used between the 1950s and 1990s was seen as a cheaper and lighter alternative to concrete.

However, it has been found the material has flaws with durability, especially when wet.

In recent weeks, the P&J revealed more than 75 NHS buildings across Grampian and the Highlands are under review as a result.

What Moray College building is shut?

Today in an email, staff were told the Speyside Wing at the college in Elgin would shut after it was discovered the roof was constructed using RAAC.

A spokeswoman said: “RAAC which has been subject of recent media attention, and has been identified in a number of public sector buildings across Scotland and England, has been discovered in the roof of one of the wings of UHI Moray.

“The Moray College campus, which opened in 1971, consists of a number of distinct buildings as expansions have taken place over the last 50 years, and the presence of RAAC does not pose any threat to the adjoining buildings.

‘Precautionary measure’

She added: “The RAAC material was found following a survey of the building and the college has on advice closed the affected part of the campus as a precautionary measure to protect staff and students. The roof remains intact.”

Meanwhile, students and staff based in the affected wing are being relocated across the campus.

Further surveys are due to take place in the coming days to confirm the extent of the issue and what other mitigations can to be put in place.

