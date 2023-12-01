Aberdeen secondary school named one of the best in Scotland

An Aberdeen school has been named one of the best secondary schools in Scotland by The Sunday Times.

Cults Academy placed sixth in the paper’s ‘Best Schools in Scotland’ 2024 guide.

It’s a slight step down for the school, which was in fourth place last year.

It has consistently ranked highly over the past two decades and was top of the league in 2008.

The 2024 league table ranked the highest-achieving secondary schools by post-pandemic examination results.

74% of pupils at Cults Academy achieved five or more Highers.

94% of students achieved five or more National 5s, and 43% eight or more.

Cults Academy also ranks 10th for Advance Highers, with 32% of its students obtaining at least two.

The only other Aberdeen school to make the cut in the guide’s top 10 rankings was St Margaret’s School for Girls, ranked seventh in the list of the best private schools in Scotland by Highers.

Best secondary schools in Scotland

Jordanhill School, Glasgow (1) Bearsden Academy (3) St Ninian’s High School, Giffnock (2) Woodfarm High School, Thornliebank (8) Douglas Academy, Milngavie (11) Cults Academy, Aberdeen (4) Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh (6=) Mearns Castle High School, Glasgow (10) Williamwood High School, Glasgow (5) Eastwood High School, Newton Mearns (6=)

Best private schools in Scotland (Highers)

St Mary’s Music School, Edinburgh (1) The Glasgow Academy (-) George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh (2) The Mary Erskine School, Edinburgh (7) The High School of Glasgow (6) Hutchesons’ Grammar School, Glasgow (5) St Margaret’s School for Girls, Aberdeen (9) Dollar Academy, Clackmannanshire (10) St Columba’s School, Kilmacolm (-) George Watson’s College, Edinburgh (12)

*Last year’s ranking is in brackets

Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.