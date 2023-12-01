Aberdeen secondary school named one of the best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen secondary school named one of the best in Scotland

Cults Academy is among one of the best state high schools in the country, according to The Sunday Times.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Cults Academy in Aberdeen has been ranked among the best secondary schools in Scotland. Darrell Benns.
An Aberdeen school has been named one of the best secondary schools in Scotland by The Sunday Times.

Cults Academy placed sixth in the paper’s ‘Best Schools in Scotland’ 2024 guide.

It’s a slight step down for the school, which was in fourth place last year.

It has consistently ranked highly over the past two decades and was top of the league in 2008.

Over 70% of Cult Academy pupils achieved five or more Highers. Image: Darrell Benns

The 2024 league table ranked the highest-achieving secondary schools by post-pandemic examination results.

 

74% of pupils at Cults Academy achieved five or more Highers.

94% of students achieved five or more National 5s, and 43% eight or more.

Cults Academy also ranks 10th for Advance Highers, with 32% of its students obtaining at least two.

The only other Aberdeen school to make the cut in the guide’s top 10 rankings was St Margaret’s School for Girls, ranked seventh in the list of the best private schools in Scotland by Highers.

Best secondary schools in Scotland

  1. Jordanhill School, Glasgow (1)
  2.  Bearsden Academy (3)
  3. St Ninian’s High School, Giffnock (2)
  4. Woodfarm High School, Thornliebank (8)
  5. Douglas Academy, Milngavie (11)
  6. Cults Academy, Aberdeen (4)
  7. Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh (6=)
  8. Mearns Castle High School, Glasgow (10)
  9. Williamwood High School, Glasgow (5)
  10. Eastwood High School, Newton Mearns (6=)

Best private schools in Scotland (Highers)

  1. St Mary’s Music School, Edinburgh (1)
  2. The Glasgow Academy (-)
  3. George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh (2)
  4. The Mary Erskine School, Edinburgh (7)
  5. The High School of Glasgow (6)
  6. Hutchesons’ Grammar School, Glasgow (5)
  7. St Margaret’s School for Girls, Aberdeen (9)
  8. Dollar Academy, Clackmannanshire (10)
  9. St Columba’s School, Kilmacolm (-)
  10. George Watson’s College, Edinburgh (12)

*Last year’s ranking is in brackets

Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.

Aberdeen schoolboy achieves best marks in Scotland – in two different Higher subjects

 

