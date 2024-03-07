Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2024

Scroll through our World Book Day snaps and see if you can spot any familiar faces under the make-up and masks.

We received some great submissions from young book-lovers this year. Here's how you celebrated World Book Day 2024.
By Calum Petrie

World Book Day 2024 was a rousing success, with pupils from all across the north and north-east donning costumes and transforming into their favourite characters.

From Harry Potter and Willy Wonka to Paddington Bear and Matilda, this year’s costumes spanned the full range of kids’ literature.

We’re collecting your submitted snaps throughout the day to show off the creative young readers in our local schools. Scroll through and see if you spot any familiar faces under the makeup and masks.

World Book Day 2024 gallery

Two-year-old Mitchell as Willy Wonka. Image: supplied
Three-year-old Ruben Donald with his golden ticket. Image: supplied
Three-year-old Cole as Alvin from Alvin and the Chipmunks. Image: supplied
Stephanie, 4, and Daniel, 9. Image: supplied
Some schools chose to come in their pyjamas, ready to hear some stories. Image: supplied
Six-year-old Deacon’s school chose to dress as a word from the dictionary – he chose ‘doctor’. Image: supplied
Sienna, 5, as Matilda. Image: supplied
Riley, 5 as Pikachu. Image: supplied
Presley, 6, Dakota, 5 and Orlando, 9. Image: supplied
Oakley, six months, was inspired by his favourite book ‘That?s Not My Monkey’. Image: supplied
Natalie Ballantyne’s kids as Little Red Riding Hood and Willy Wonka. Image: supplied
Lily and Lola, both 8, took their inspiration from Alice in Wonderland. Image: supplied
Lewis, 4, was Thomas the Tank Engine. Image: supplied
Junior, 5, and Olivia, 4 as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell. Image: supplied
Harlo, 7, was inspired by her favourite book Ruby’s Worry. Image: supplied
Grace, 3, as Little red Riding Hood. Image: supplied
Full marks for these two sisters’ World Book Day costume efforts. Image: supplied
Ethan, 8, as Spiderman. Image: supplied
Elliot, 5, as the Gingerbread Man. Image: supplied
Dylan, 6, as Spiderman. Image: supplied
Demi-Leigh, 4, is Minnie Mouse. Image: supplied
Debbie Gerrard’s son as Batman. Image: supplied
Charlie Baillie, 8, on his way to school as Zog the Dragon. Image: supplied
Cameron, 5, as Paddington (with a marmalade sandwich in his hat for emergencies). Image: supplied
Brooklyn, 7. Image: supplied
Alfie, 3, as Paddington Bear. Image: supplied
Alannah, 7, as Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka. Image: supplied
A Squash and a Squeeze, from the Julia Donaldson book. Image: supplied
A pyjamas day for storytime at Joanne Black’s kids’ school. Image: supplied



