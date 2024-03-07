Schools Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2024 Scroll through our World Book Day snaps and see if you can spot any familiar faces under the make-up and masks. We received some great submissions from young book-lovers this year. Here's how you celebrated World Book Day 2024. Image: supplied/DC Thomson By Calum Petrie March 7 2024, 11:15 am March 7 2024, 11:15 am Share Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6395902/gallery-world-book-day-2024-your-photos/ Copy Link World Book Day 2024 was a rousing success, with pupils from all across the north and north-east donning costumes and transforming into their favourite characters. From Harry Potter and Willy Wonka to Paddington Bear and Matilda, this year’s costumes spanned the full range of kids’ literature. We’re collecting your submitted snaps throughout the day to show off the creative young readers in our local schools. Scroll through and see if you spot any familiar faces under the makeup and masks. World Book Day 2024 gallery Two-year-old Mitchell as Willy Wonka. Image: supplied Three-year-old Ruben Donald with his golden ticket. Image: supplied Three-year-old Cole as Alvin from Alvin and the Chipmunks. Image: supplied Stephanie, 4, and Daniel, 9. Image: supplied Some schools chose to come in their pyjamas, ready to hear some stories. Image: supplied Six-year-old Deacon’s school chose to dress as a word from the dictionary – he chose ‘doctor’. Image: supplied Sienna, 5, as Matilda. Image: supplied Riley, 5 as Pikachu. Image: supplied Presley, 6, Dakota, 5 and Orlando, 9. Image: supplied Oakley, six months, was inspired by his favourite book ‘That?s Not My Monkey’. Image: supplied Natalie Ballantyne’s kids as Little Red Riding Hood and Willy Wonka. Image: supplied Lily and Lola, both 8, took their inspiration from Alice in Wonderland. Image: supplied Lewis, 4, was Thomas the Tank Engine. Image: supplied Junior, 5, and Olivia, 4 as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell. Image: supplied Harlo, 7, was inspired by her favourite book Ruby’s Worry. Image: supplied Grace, 3, as Little red Riding Hood. Image: supplied Full marks for these two sisters’ World Book Day costume efforts. Image: supplied Ethan, 8, as Spiderman. Image: supplied Elliot, 5, as the Gingerbread Man. Image: supplied Dylan, 6, as Spiderman. Image: supplied Demi-Leigh, 4, is Minnie Mouse. Image: supplied Debbie Gerrard’s son as Batman. Image: supplied Charlie Baillie, 8, on his way to school as Zog the Dragon. Image: supplied Cameron, 5, as Paddington (with a marmalade sandwich in his hat for emergencies). Image: supplied Brooklyn, 7. Image: supplied Alfie, 3, as Paddington Bear. Image: supplied Alannah, 7, as Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka. Image: supplied A Squash and a Squeeze, from the Julia Donaldson book. Image: supplied A pyjamas day for storytime at Joanne Black’s kids’ school. Image: supplied World Book Day: Send us your book-themed costume photos