Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2024

World Book Day 2024 was a rousing success, with pupils from all across the north and north-east donning costumes and transforming into their favourite characters.

From Harry Potter and Willy Wonka to Paddington Bear and Matilda, this year’s costumes spanned the full range of kids’ literature.

We’re collecting your submitted snaps throughout the day to show off the creative young readers in our local schools. Scroll through and see if you spot any familiar faces under the makeup and masks.

World Book Day 2024 gallery