Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Jill Rattray: Claim that ‘ADHD isn’t real’ is harmful nonsense politicians should refute

There might not be money to improve life for people with ADHD, but the support of a first minister or health secretary costs nothing.

Labour MSP Daniel Johnson (right) has ADHD and, in 2018, took steps to help others seeking adult diagnosis through NHS Grampian. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Labour MSP Daniel Johnson (right) has ADHD and, in 2018, took steps to help others seeking adult diagnosis through NHS Grampian. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By Jill Rattray

Recently, Times columnist Matthew Parris opined that ADHD isn’t real.

ADHD was first recognised in 1798 by Scottish physician Alexander Crichton, and there is over 220 years’ worth of research into the condition. So, why would a respected journalist write something so ignorant? Because ADHD is the latest target of the culture wars.

Lately, there has been a constant drip of documentaries, newspaper columns and social-media rants spouting myths regarding ADHD. People with ADHD use the platforms available to stand up for themselves, and that’s it – the rest of society, in particular politicians, are silent.

It seems to me that most of the silent fall into two categories. The first camp agrees with Parris, though most won’t admit it. The second thinks he is talking nonsense, but that it’s not really a big deal. It is a big deal.

I have multiple disabilities. I have fibromyalgia and hypermobility. I’m autistic and I have ADHD. For me, ADHD is the most debilitating of all of those, and the most difficult to manage. And it makes all the others more difficult to manage, too.

ADHD often gets labelled as someone just being forgetful and having a short attention span. We struggle to control our attention, which can mean we struggle to focus or can hyper-focus, sometimes to the point of delaying eating and sleeping. ADHD affects impulse control and emotional regulation. Most of us are time-blind, and struggle with time management.

The impact on lives can be devastating. People with ADHD have higher rates of unemployment and relationship breakdown. We’re twice as likely to be injured or killed in an accident, and are five times more likely to attempt suicide.

People without ADHD must stand up for those with it

Every time someone like Matthew Parris bumps their gums, it has real-world effects. People believe him, especially when there is no other opinion being voiced, and life becomes that little bit harder for some of us, whether at work, among family and friends, or even getting diagnosis and treatment.

People with ADHD need those without it to stand up to the likes of Parris – particularly right now, when diagnosis and treatment waiting lists are years long, the supply of medication is patchy at best, and proper post-diagnosis support is a fantasy. The responsibility to be at the forefront of this support lies with politicians, particularly those in the Scottish Government.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA

I’m not naive enough to think that Holyrood will ever find the money to reduce those waiting lists or provide post-diagnostic support, but the voice of the first minister, the cabinet secretary for health, or the various health ministers costs the government nothing. And, frankly, while they continue to stay silent, I begin to wonder if they agree with the ADHD deniers, or at least appreciate that they drive people off waiting lists.

But the onus isn’t only on the current government to speak up; this should be happening across the political spectrum.

We can all help to change harmful attitudes

When politicians do speak up, we know it works, because there’s one MSP who does. Labour’s Daniel Johnson, who in 2018 announced he has ADHD, is a rare voice in Scottish politics standing up for people with ADHD.

In 2018, NHS Grampian tried to stop providing a pathway to diagnosing adult ADHD. After an intervention from Johnson, the health board was ordered by the health minister to reverse this decision.

Still, it’s not just politicians who can help to change attitudes. Everyone can.

And if someone in your life has ADHD, give them a bit of understanding and maybe ask how you can help

If you hear someone say ADHD is over-diagnosed, tell them that around 90% of people in Scotland with ADHD are undiagnosed. If someone says people are self-diagnosing because it’s trendy on TikTok, remind them it’s never trendy to have a neurodevelopmental condition, and that many people are self-diagnosing because waiting lists are years long.

And if someone in your life has ADHD, give them a bit of understanding and maybe ask how you can help.

We’re a long way from a society where life for people with ADHD isn’t a constant struggle. But standing up to Matthew Parris and his ilk would be a great start.

Jill Rattray writes about issues that affect neurodivergent and disabled people in the UK, particularly Scotland

More from Opinion

Labour's Donald Dewar and Jim Wallace of the Liberal Democrats, pictured in 1997. Image: Dan Tuffs/Shutterstock
Euan McColm: Scotland deserves a higher calibre of MSP across all parties at Holyrood
Following intervention from friends, Vicki Appleby (left) was able to safely leave her abusive relationship - but she now wishes she could have spoken up at work
Vicki Appleby: Workplaces should provide safe support for people experiencing domestic abuse like I…
Existing electricity pylons running beside the River Conon, near Strathpeffer. Image: Anne Coatesy/Shutterstock
Dan Bailey: Pylon injustice for people living in the north must be addressed
Demonstrators dressed as chickens protest opposite Downing Street in London, calling on Rishi Sunak to name a general election date. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Tory conveyor belt of poor quality prime ministers is finally coming to…
A new Orange Order lodge was launched at Stonehaven Town Hall on March 16. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Orange Order should take the hint and leave Stonehaven and its surroundings…
The pilot scheme to downgrade minor crime and concentrate on more important cases was trialled in the north-east but is now being rolled out across Scotland. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
David Knight: Can police be trusted to decide what constitutes 'minor' crime in the…
Departing interim Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after the Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Neil Warlock disappeared in a puff of smoke - can the…
Once upon a time, photo editing involved scissors and glue. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Pre-digital 'Photoshop' jobs were the most impressive of all
A current bill in Scotland proposes cutting the number of jurors from 15 to 12 and scrapping the not proven verdict. Image: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: The Jury TV show exposes exactly why our courtroom system needs a…
A look inside the closed Cults Library in Aberdeen, following council budget cuts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Len Ironside: Save money for local services by cutting councils from 32 to 10

Conversation