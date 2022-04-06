The Metamorphosis: How would you react if you turned into a giant insect?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Metamorphosis: How would you react if you turned into a giant insect?

By Danica Ollerova
April 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 11:53 am
Don't miss The Metamorphosis at Eden Court in Inverness and a slightly different version of the show at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. All photos by Vanishing Point.

“As Gregor Samsa awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect,” wrote Franz Kafka in The Metamorphosis in 1915.

Fast forward to 2022, Scottish artist-led theatre company Vanishing Point will bring their theatrical take on the influential allegorical novella to Eden Court in Inverness later this week before a slightly different version arrives at Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree.

The Metamorphosis is the story of an ordinary man who wakes up to find he has been transformed into an insect. And suddenly, he realises that he has bigger problems than being late for work.

His family, shocked by his bizarre condition, barricade him into his room, unwilling to accept that somewhere inside this behemoth of a bug is their son.

“The Metamorphosis is about how easy it is for someone to feel different from everybody else but, equally, how easy it is for everybody else to be afraid of someone because of the other’s difference,” said Matthew Lenton, artistic director of Vanishing Point.

Scottish artist-led theatre company Vanishing Point will bring The Metamorphosis to life.

The Metamorphosis will trill Aberdeen and Inverness audiences

He thinks the brilliance of Kafka’s story is that there are no easy answers.

“The great power of the original story is that every reader imagines what the creature looks like,” said Matthew.

“Kafka insisted that the creature should never be drawn or illustrated when the book was first published. If we know exactly what Gregor has become, or if we see it too clearly, it lets us off the hook.

“We can say ‘Oh that’s not me, it’s someone else’. But the insect could be you, the story is about every one of us and what could happen to any one of us. It asks us to imagine what that would be like.”

‘Unplugged’ performances

One of the first theatrical casualties of the 2020 lockdown, The Metamorphosis has now returned to the stage.

The Metamorphosis will soon hit the road.

Vanishing Point will also present a two-hander production, The Metamorphosis: Unplugged. Developed as part of the company’s commitment to take work across the whole of Scotland, the “Unplugged” strand of work is conceived specially to be staged in smaller-scale venues.

Devised and directed by Vanishing Point’s associate director, Joanna Bowman, this version of Kafka’s seminal work will be told from the perspective of Gregor’s sister, Greta. The show will premiere at Latheron Hall in Caithness on Monday April 25 and will also travel to The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Friday April 29.

“We’re proud to present The Metamorphosis on main stages including Eden Court,” said Matthew.

“It reinforces our commitment to international art and collaboration and to making visual and technically ambitious theatre.

“At the same time, we’re thrilled to commission Joanna Bowman to devise her own version of the story, from a different perspective and on a smaller scale, for a show that will tour to small scale venues for audiences across the whole of Scotland.”

How to book tickets to see The Metamorphosis at Eden Court

The Metamorphosis is at Eden Court on Thursday April 7 and Friday April 8. Tickets can be booked here.

If you wish to book tickets for The Metamorphosis: Unplugged at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on April 29, click here.

Tickets for the Latheron Village Hall performance on April 25 can be purchased here.

