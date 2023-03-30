Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at Eden Court

Get ready to go back to the '80s.

Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
By Lauren Robertson

There are few times in life you will be faced with neon fishnets, a toilet block on wheels and a whole lot of mullets together on one stage.

Inverness Musical Theatre’s production of The Wedding Singer is one of them.

As soon as the curtain went up, the whole of Eden Court was transported back to the ’80s.

We found ourselves immediately in a wedding scene with brightly coloured bridesmaids dresses and huge puffy sleeves galore, the cast already performing an intricate dance number.

Head back to the 80s with Inverness Musical Theatre. Image: Brodie Young

Hair was permed, crimped and sprayed to the high heavens, and questionable wigs were excusable only because of the setting.

What followed was a performance full of energy, delight and, ultimately, of talent.

Leading roles to the for The Wedding Singer at Eden Court

The Wedding Singer musical follows the same storyline as the 1998 rom-com starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the leading roles of Robbie Hart and Julia Sullivan.

These are big shoes to fill. Enter Matthias Kremer and Natalie Sutherland.

The former soars in his role as the heartbroken wedding singer, delivering both comedy and raw emotion. We can all relate to him sitting on his bed – in his underwear – singing Somebody Kill Me, though his vocals are that we could only achieve in our imaginations.

Matthias Kremer shines as Robbie Hart. Image: Brodie Young

The latter is sensational in the role of Julia, playing the girl next door who you can’t help but love. Her vocals are effortless, her comic timing admirable and her smile infectious.

Their chemistry grows throughout the show and you find yourself in the audience rooting for them both as if they are your good friends. When the two come together to duet the likes of If I Told You and Grow Old With You, their harmonies intertwine perfectly.

You’ll fall in love with Natalie Sutherland’s Julia. Image: Brodie Young

Not your average choreography from Inverness Musical Theatre

With a large ensemble, choreographing The Wedding Singer couldn’t have been an easy feat, but Alan Banner and Dianne MacAskill did an incredible job.

Even in group numbers, everyone was in sync and there were always a number of things to feast your eyes upon on stage. This wasn’t your average local show with step-clicks and box-steps, this was serious dancing with technique and tricks to spare.

Saturday Night in the City and It’s Your Wedding Day were clear standouts that lit up and filled the whole theatre.

Saturday Night in the City was a big hit. Image: Brodie Young

The same goes for the staging, with director Steph Smart making sure every inch of the stage was used and that no one ever blended into the background.

There wasn’t one person in The Wedding Singer who wasn’t showcased and celebrated, and that isn’t something that can be said for all the shows I’ve seen.

Wardrobe manager Dawn Murray made sure everyone more than looked the part, with so many costume changes I had lost count halfway through the first act.

There was everything from Abba costumes to tutus and, of course, wedding dresses. I hate to think just how many suits they had to get their hands on.

We heard mullets are back in fashion. Image: Brodie Young

The sets rivaled those that can be seen on West End changes, with scenes moving effortlessly from a packed wedding to a pub and from a Wall Street Office to a toilet block.

Stellar performances as The Wedding Singer thrills Eden Court audience

Often at Julia’s side is Ruth Foster in the role of Holly, her bubbly cousin. Ruth had the audience in awe at her dancing abilities, even taking to the pole in Saturday Night in the City. Right in Front of Your Eyes is a vocal treat and shows a more vulnerable side to the character.

Robbie’s band members Sammy, played by Matt Tyrer, and George, played by Zoe Kinnear McIntyre were well-cast onstage chums, with Zoe’s vocals some of the best in the show.

There’s more than one romance in the show as Holly and Sammy get cosy. Image: Brodie Young

Every story needs a baddie, or in this case a cheating fiance. David Saunders’s portrayal of Glen Guglia is the perfect kind of character you love to hate.

Sian Noble only appears as Linda in two scenes, and yet her performance is one of the most memorable. Her rock-style vocals are different to anything else in the musical, even when in some rather compromising positions, and her characterisation is wonderful.

It would be wrong not to mention Caroline Macpherson as Rosie, Robbie’s oversharing and rapping granny. She had the audience in stitches on multiple occasions, especially when she had a rather choice nickname for her grandson’s ex-fiance.

Hands up for The Wedding Singer. Image: Brodie Young

Standing ovation was well deserved for Inverness Musical Theatre

There were a couple of hiccups like sound issues, lighting delays and a dropped mic pack, but all were expertly handled and forgotten as soon as the next line came.

Slight glimpses of first night nerves that were visible in the first few numbers had thoroughly melted away by the second half, with each number seeming bigger and better than the one before it as the company really found their groove.

Ruth Foster soars as Holly. Image: Brodie Young

It wasn’t surprising that the entire audience was on their feet in a standing ovation as Inverness Musical Theatre took its final bow last night.

The Wedding Singer could have fooled me if it masqueraded as a large-scale professional production, but what really added to the magic was the joy, fun and sense of community you can only find in the best local theatre.

The Wedding Singer is at Eden Court until Saturday April 1. For more information and tickets, visit eden-court.co.uk. 

