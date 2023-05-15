Meet world-class medium June Field who leaves A-listers including Hugh Grant starstruck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet world-class medium June Field who leaves A-listers including Hugh Grant starstruck

The 'World's Greatest Psychic' is scheduled to appear at Fraserburgh's Ban Car Hotel this month.

By Jenna Scott
June Field with client Susan Boyle.
Susan Boyle is just one of many stars June provides readings to. Image: June Field

You wouldn’t think many people could leave an Oscar-winner starstruck.

But when Laura Dern opened her door to globally-acclaimed medium June Field, the A-lister was fawning at her feet. And it’s easy to understand why.

Dundee-born June always knew she was gifted.

Yet, it wasn’t until she was eight-years-old that she discovered just how unique she was.

June Field.
June was hailed ‘World’s Greatest Psychic’ in 2012. Image: June Field

As a child, she recalled being surrounded by unfamiliar faces every night while her sister slept in the bunk below.

Perhaps a peculiar sight to some, June had no reason to believe this was uncommon.

“I would always see people and thought everyone else did too.

“It was probably when I was about eight or nine that I realised I was actually quite different, but fortunately for me, my mum recognised that,” she said.

Where did June Field get her gift?

June, whose great aunt was a transfiguration medium and could take on the features of the deceased, explained the gift of seeing actually runs in the family.

Although a generation was skipped, June was hit “full whammy”.

She would tune into people’s energy without preamble, prompting her mother to call her a “greeting face”.

June said: “If anyone came in, I could feel their energy and my mum would go ‘don’t even speak to her’, because I’d be in tears.

“I was always very sensitive growing up.”

Eventually, June would “catapult” into her niche, learning to control it and becoming renowned for her attention to detail.

Gary Numan and wife, Gemma O'Neill with June Field.
Gary Numan and wife, Gemma O’Neill are frequent visitors. Image: June Field

June explained: “I’ve worked quite hard. I don’t settle for second best. I don’t like to generalise. I like to give specifics and I think that’s what makes me a little bit different maybe.

“When I get something, I’m fairly sure I get it loud and clear. I’ve had things, and I’m not afraid to say it.”

“I will look at someone and say I’m coming straight to you. I once had a gentleman with a glass eye and one leg. People wouldn’t have the confidence to say that because they think ‘that’s too specific, what if I’m wrong?’

“I was never like that, I’ve heard it too clearly, and I think that’s what differentiated me from the rest.”

Going global

June’s precision has captured the eye of illusionist Uri Geller, who said he’d “never seen someone so specific”, and international medium Glyn Edwards, who told June she’d be working around the world.

She initially brushed Edwards off, but word eventually spread about her distinctive talent.

Wherever June went, a sold-out show would follow.

“I was in the right place at the right time. Synchronicity, call it that,” she began.

“It’s not something I aimed for, it just happened.”

June Field with American actress Laura Dern, who is one of her clients.
June set out to heal A-lister Laura Dern when she fell ill. Image: June Field

Now, she travels across the globe to deliver demonstrations, private readings and healing regimes to people from “all walks of life”, including Hollywood elites and the Royal Family.

Hugh Grant, Linda Lusardi and Diane Ladd are just a few of the familiar faces June’s had the pleasure of working with – all of whom she considers to be a good friend.

While some people might resemble Grant’s bumbling Notting Hill counterpart at the prospect of being in the same room as him, June assured she is “the same with everyone” regardless of celebrity status.

She shared: “That’s the way I always treat people, and I think they like that about me, that I’m always the same.”

In fact, it was June’s friendly repertoire with Golden Globe winner Diane Ladd that projected her onto the path of Ladd’s A-list daughter Laura Dern.

When Dern fell ill, Ladd enlisted June’s help as a spiritual healer.

The medium recalled their first meeting fondly.

“I knocked on her door, having not met her but texted and things, and she opened it and said ‘oh my god, I can’t believe it’s you. I’m so glad to meet you’,” shared June.

Dern then retreated back into her room to grab her camera and asked June for a photo.

The medium added: “I’m thinking, should this not be the opposite way around?”

From then on, she and Dern established a solid friendship and remain in contact with one another.

June reiterated: “People are just people. It doesn’t matter who they are. They’re just the same as you and I, and I never treat anybody any different.”

June Field’s upcoming Fraserburgh event

Fraserburgh locals can expect to receive the same treatment with June scheduled to appear at the Ban Car Hotel on Friday 26 May.

Audiences will see June in action, and maybe bamboozle a sceptic or two, as she channels the energy in the room.

But how exactly does June work her magic?

Usually, it begins with a bit of “chit chat”.

“I’m all over these people like a rash, and I just watch energy form around them. I go for what I can see, the brightest light, the loudest voice,” said June.

This is followed by a raffle – proceeds raised are donated to a local charity.

She added: “During second half, I’ll get members of the audience to pick tickets from a bucket and I’ll link with the person to give them a reading.

“When they pick a ticket, I’ll ask them to say something and that’s all I need to be in their energy.

“Then I can describe their personality, what they like, what they don’t like, whether they’re happy go-lucky. That’s all they need to say. It’s just the way that I was born.

“If you think of us all like TVs, we’ve all got the same number of channels but we’ve not got them all tuned in. I was born with them tuned in.”

Tickets to June Field’s Fraserburgh event can purchased through her website.

