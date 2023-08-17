Roar of delight as Skye filmmaker opens prestigious Edinburgh festival with world premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Roar of delight as Skye filmmaker opens prestigious Edinburgh festival with world premiere

Silent Roar is a tale of surfing, sex, adolescence and hellfire religion on the Outer Hebrides

By Scott Begbie
Skye filmmaker Johnny Barrington's debut feature film Silent Roar will open the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Image: Photographer Ali Tollervey
Skye filmmaker Johnny Barrington's debut feature film Silent Roar will open the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Image: Photographer Ali Tollervey

Surfing, sex, confused adolescence, and hellfire religion on the Outer Hebrides – it’s a heady mix for Skye-born filmmaker Johnny Barrington’s debut feature.

But it’s one he hopes audiences will love – especially as Silent Roar is making its world premiere by opening this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival with a red-carpet screening next week.

“I’m really elated and excited and euphoric – all with capital E’s,” said Johhny about the prospect of his first feature film, shot on Lewis, making its world premiere at a festival with a global reputation.

“I’m also very excited to see how a public audience sees it. We’ve had two cast and crew screenings already and they went down very well, and we had a secret screening on Lewis for the community that were in the film, all the supporting artists. That was great fun.

The crew on boats on Lewis
Filmmaker Johnny Barrinton on location on Lewis filming Silent Roar. Image: Photographer Ali Tollervey.

Silent Roar was filmed in and around Uig on Lewis

“There were hundreds of people involved in the film itself and they really enjoyed it. There was a good atmosphere after the screening, and everyone hung about and danced. A lot.”

With the premier and festival looming on August 18 at Edinburgh’s Everyman Cinema, Johnny is on a mission to make an impression on the night.

“I’ve decided to splash out on a kilt pin, because the one I’ve got looks like a big baby’s nappy pin, so I’m going to invest in more a fancy one.”

The real focus of the night, though, will be Silent Roar, created by BAFTA-nominated writer and director Johhny and filmed in and around Uig on Lewis.

It follows a young surfer, Dondo (played by Louis McCartney) who struggles to accept his father’s disappearance at sea, who hooks up with with Sas (Ella Lily Hyland) who dreams of leaving the island. But when a new and odd minister arrives Dondo starts to have cosmic visions.

“Basically, a young surfer goes off the rails and invents his own cosmology while striking up an unlikely friendship with the high school tearaway – well that’s what I’m making up just now. It comes and goes”, said Johhny, who is himself a keen surfer.

Johnny Barrington, director of Silent Roar on the film's set on the Isle of Lewis
Johnny Barrington, director of Silent Roar on the film’s set on the Isle of Lewis. Image: Photographer Ali Tollervey.

“It’s about confused adolescence, it’s about grief and unusual dealings with grief, and it’s about sex, religion, and freaky families. Overall, it’s about a metaphysical joy of some weird kind.”

Silent Roar draws on Johhny Barrington’s teenage years on Skye

The film draws deeply on Johhny’s own childhood and teenage years on Skye, a place where he still spends much of his time.

His late father was originally a sailor, running boat trips to places like the Faroe Islands and St Kilda and was away for prolonged periods, but then he became a minister, which plays into Silent Roar.

“It’s one thing when you grow up in a family where your father is a minister from the get-go and his wife is a willing accomplice, but that wasn’t the case in my family,” he said.

“So, I got to see a lot of dinner table talk about does God exist or not, a lot of metaphysical chat that involved doubt and atheism, so there’s a lot of that underpinning the film.

“And in my teenage years, there was lot of mucking around outside, on boats, blowing things up, burning things. There’s lots of fire in the film.”

Given the fascinating themes and storyline running through Silent Roar, it begs the question of whether Johnny was inspired by any particular films or directors for his work.

Johhny Barrington on set with the cast of the Silent Roar film
Johhny Barrington with the cast of Silent Roar during filming. Image: Photographer Ali Tollervey.

Johnny’s film influences range from David Lynch to Highlander

“We were shooting a scene at one point and I said to the script supervisor: ‘This is like Emmerdale on acid’,” he joked.

“But my early influences were definitely David Lynch – Blue Velvet – and a film called Napoleon Dynamite was a lot of fun. Another film that had a big impact on me as a kid was Breaking The Waves, and Highlander as well.”

Johhny had originally thought of filming on Skye, but decided against it as surfing is a large element of Silent Roar and his home island doesn’t really have suitable surfing beaches.

“Lewis does have a lot of good surfing. That’s pretty much where I learned to surf. Also, my producer Chris (Young) is very attached to Lewis, he lives there a lot of the time, and he introduced me to Uig, which is just magical. It’s just another dimension of beauty,” he said.

Highlander was one of the influences on writer and director Johnny Barrington. Image: Shutterstock.

Johnny said the filming on Lewis was an absolute joy both for him and the cast despite the challenges of the variable weather and the fact about a third of it was shot either at or in the sea.

“But when I see the film now, for me personally, it’s like watching a documentary of the best time of my life,” he said.

Silent Roar will be a ‘wholesome emotional ride’ hopes Johnny

Now he hopes audiences will get as much from watching it as he did from writing and making it.

“I would love it to either reignite or increase their sense that the cinema-going experience can be funny and sad and deep and shallow. It’s about the meaningful things in life, but it’s also about boobs and willies. I just hope people have a wholesome emotional ride.”

Silent Roar will have its world premiere, opening the Edinburgh International Film Festival, on August 18 and also screen on August 19. For details and tickets visit eif.co.uk/edfilmfest

More from Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo in London (PA Wire/Ian West)
Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest act to get award for one billion UK streams
The veteran broadcaster retired from the role in 2014 after six years at the teaching institution (Rui Viera/PA)
University remembers ‘down-to-earth’ former chancellor Sir Michael Parkinson
Angela Rippon, David Frost, Anna Ford and Michael Parkinson, who worked on TV-am (PA)
Sir Michael Parkinson has left ‘treasure trove of conversations’ – Angela Rippon
David Celino died after taking ecstasy at Leeds Festival last year (handout/PA)
Coroner in direct warning to teenagers after boy’s drug death at Leeds Festival
Sir Michael Parkinson has been remembered by friends and former colleagues following his death aged 88 (PA)
Sir Michael Parkinson remembered as ‘beyond region or class’
Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88 (David Davies/PA)
Parkinson’s northern accent was ‘very refreshing’, says Attenborough
An average of 4.6 million tuned in to watch England beat Australia on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Millions tune in on working day to watch England advance to first World Cup…
Former England cricket player Geoffrey Boycott (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sir Geoffrey Boycott remembers friend Sir Michael as ‘soul of Yorkshire’
Coleen Rooney (Yui Mok/PA)
Coleen Rooney details ‘horrible experience’ of Wagatha Christie libel case
Dickie Bird has paid tribute his good friend Sir Michael Parkinson (PA)
‘There will never be another Parky’: Dickie Bird remembers Sir Michael Parkinson

Conversation