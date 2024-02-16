Review: Bill Bailey’s decidedly unusual show at P&J Live was bizarre brilliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Bill Bailey’s decidedly unusual show at P&J Live was bizarre brilliance

Bill Bailey brought his Thoughtifier tour to the P&J Live last night.

Bill Bailey performed at the P&J Live last night. Image: P&J Live

By Kieran Beattie

The last time I saw Bill Bailey live in Aberdeen was at one of the final shows in the old AECC, which he described as more of a “submarine shed” than a venue.

So what description would he use for the P&J Live, I thought? Hopefully something a bit nicer given it bears the name of our paper.

“A crab processing facility”, the beloved comic dubbed it as he was warming up the crowd. Oh well.

Bill’s show last night in Aberdeen really was one of the most unusual comedy performances I’ve ever seen, and not just because of the national treasure’s trademark use of all sorts of weird instruments, light shows, and surrealist humour.

A quiet start for Bill Bailey that soon ramped up the pace and hilarity for the Aberdeen audience

The comic brought his classic mix of musical talent and humour for a spectacular show. Image: P&J Live

After a pretty tame opening musing on the state of politics and some gentle ribbing of the naturally shy Aberdeen audience for the first half hour or so, the Black Books star really came into his own.

The first big standout was a crowd interaction segment you would be forgiven for thinking think I made up in a dream if you hadn’t seen and heard it for yourself.

He revealed a series of bluetooth-enabled bouncy balls, which when struck, produced individual drum beats, and chucked them out into the audience for a rendition of the famous drum break from In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins.

Cue much hilarity from an ever so slightly rhythm-deficient Aberdeen (and surrounding areas) crowd.

But it wasn’t until the second half that things really started to get bizarre.

A professional opera singer and a laser show in the second half

At several points during the show, Bill brought on professional opera singer Florence Hvorostovsky for some duets on a few eccentric songs that were simultaneously beautiful and hilarious, given the obvious contrast between the glamorous Florence and the beardy Bill.

I’ve seen Bill do his fair share of musical grand finales, (Metallica on bicycle horns being a particular favourite) but the showstopper for his Thoughtifier show was his best yet.

Bill brought a veritable arsenal of instruments to the stage. Image: P&J Live

Laser beams, protective glasses, white gloves and disco music made for a truly breathtaking spectacle — and it’s this marriage of off-beat self-deprecating humour with Bill’s astounding scale of talent and creativity that really makes his appearances so memorable.

But, it turns out that wasn’t the grand finale.

In fact, there really wasn’t one, much to people’s delight and/or confusion…

The grand showstopping finale that wasn’t

Perhaps limbered up by some liquid refreshments during the break, the Aberdeen crowd grew suddenly far more animate in the second half, and after the laser show, Bill was peppered with shouted-out heckles and questions.

I feared it would derail the show a bit, but instead, the comic masterfully rolled with the punches, using each heckle as a jumping off point for an off-the-cuff story or song on his arsenal of instruments.

The crowdwork from Bill was really something to behold. Image: P&J Live

The back and fourths and crowd work went on for so long, that people started leaving, thinking the show was over… and honestly, it was hard to tell if it really was or not.

These multiple “Is the show over yet? Is it not?” encore moments went on for so long in fact, that to me it almost stopped being funny… but it just went on for so long that the shtick became funny again, even moreso.

In one of these final moments, which Bill called a “bizarre Q and A” combined with a hostage situation, he described a gig in Shetland where he was encouraged to hold a fake raffle for an invisible car by the crowd — but said the Aberdeen show last night was stranger still.

By the time we and most of the crowd gave Bill a standing ovation and filed out, when I looked over my shoulder he was still at it, greeting fans at the front of the P&J Live — the consummate showman, a truly earnest performer you could genuinely tell was loving every second of it.

I’ve been seeing Bill Bailey perform since I was a teenager and I’m delighted to say I reckon this show in Aberdeen was his best yet.

