Refresh your home: Do it once and do it right with Duncans

Many kitchen renovations in the UK are done in the spring with homeowners looking to refresh their homes and enjoy their spaces more during the warmer months.

If you want your kitchen to be tailored to suit your specific needs and style, Duncans can do the job for you.

Duncans is a small family-run business that has been serving its customers throughout Scotland and beyond for nearly 40 years.

It is very proud that the majority of its customers come through recommendations.

Duncans prides itself on offering a truly personalised experience to meet its clients’ individual requirements, unique designs and attention to detail that you will not find anywhere else. The company’s customers are diverse and the company wants to provide tailored solutions just for them – whether they live in a flat or a castle.

Having its own workshop attached to its showroom enables Duncans to design and manufacture that unique kitchen or bespoke piece of furniture – just for you.

By placing a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, Duncans works to build strong relationships with its customers. It aims to achieve exemplary levels of customer service, with a high degree of knowledge by its designers, the closeness to the installer and that unique ability to go the extra mile for its clients.

Duncans maintains contact through its annual open days or meeting at its stand each year at Moy Fair.

Duncans has been using the same trusted suppliers for years. It understands that both price and quality are important. This ensures its customers have practical and beautiful kitchens that last. If you are going to choose a new kitchen – do it once and do it right.

Duncans is currently undergoing a very exciting and extensive refurbishment of its award winning showroom. It will keep you posted on its website and social media as the project progresses. Duncans’ showroom remains open so please do contact the company to make an appointment to visit.

Have a look through Duncans Kitchens’ portfolio to be inspired for your kitchens renovations in the UK. For any question, get in touch directly with Duncans Kitchens.