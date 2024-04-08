Refresh your home: Do it once and do it right with Duncans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Refresh your home: Do it once and do it right with Duncans

The Scottish company helps you create a space that's truly your own.

In partnership with Duncans Kitchens & Bathrooms
model kitchen with pristine white cabinets by Duncans Kitchens which does kitchen renovations in the UK
Make the kitchen the true heart of your home with help from Duncans Kitchens & Bathrooms.

Many kitchen renovations in the UK are done in the spring with homeowners looking to refresh their homes and enjoy their spaces more during the warmer months.

If you want your kitchen to be tailored to suit your specific needs and style, Duncans can do the job for you.

beautiful kitchen with a huge island and bar area serves as inspiration for kitchen renovations in UK
Duncans aims to provide tailored solutions just for its clients.

Duncans is a small family-run business that has been serving its customers throughout Scotland and beyond for nearly 40 years.

It is very proud that the majority of its customers come through recommendations.

modern kitchen with sleek black cabinets and spacious bar area attached to a huge island
Duncans places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction.

Duncans prides itself on offering a truly personalised experience to meet its clients’  individual requirements, unique designs and attention to detail that you will not find anywhere else.  The company’s customers are diverse and the company wants to provide tailored solutions just for them – whether they live in a flat or a castle.

Having its own workshop attached to its showroom enables Duncans to design and manufacture that unique kitchen or bespoke piece of furniture – just for you.

By placing a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, Duncans works to build strong relationships with its customers. It aims to achieve exemplary levels of customer service, with a high degree of knowledge by its designers, the closeness to the installer and that unique ability to go the extra mile for its clients.

luxurious bathroom with huge bath tub, separate shower area and spacious vanity
Duncans understands that both price and quality are important.

Duncans maintains contact through its annual open days or meeting at its stand each year at Moy Fair.

Duncans has been using the same trusted suppliers for years. It understands that both price and quality are important. This ensures its customers have practical and beautiful kitchens that last. If you are going to choose a new kitchen – do it once and do it right.

Duncans is currently undergoing a very exciting and extensive refurbishment of its award winning showroom. It will keep you posted on its website and social media as the project progresses. Duncans’ showroom remains open so please do contact the company to make an appointment to visit.

man uses saw to cut out pieces of wood to make furniture
Having its own workshop enables Duncans to create that unique kitchen or bespoke piece of furniture just for you.

Have a look through Duncans Kitchens’ portfolio to be inspired for your kitchens renovations in the UK. For any question, get in touch directly with Duncans Kitchens

