Befriend a Child to host first-ever fundraising ceilidh in November

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen charity Befriend a Child will host its first-ever ceilidh to bring its supporters and the wider community together later this year.

The Fealla-dhà Fling ceilidh will be held at Aberdeen’s Trinity Hall on November 10 and promises to be a celebration of traditional Scottish music and dance.

It will be an early kick-off to St Andrew’s celebrations, with a piper greeting guests before they sit down to a traditional Scottish meal.

Ceilidh band Iron Broo will then get the party going.

Claire Bain, senior fundraising coordinator, said: “It is set to be a fun-filled night. No matter if you’re a regular ceilidh-goer or a complete newbie, we would be absolutely delighted to have your company for the evening.

“All funds raised from the event will go directly to support the many local young people we support.”

‘Reduce social isolation and improve the overall wellbeing’

The event allows people to donate to Befriend a Child and support their work across the north-east.

The charity aims to support children and young people growing up in difficult life circumstances and help them develop into confident young adults.

Located in the centre of Aberdeen at Bon Accord Square, the charity has facilities including a kitchen, media room and play zone to help provide support to children who need it.

Befriend a Child helps around 250 children in the north-east annually with a lack of confidence or self-esteem, social isolation, lack of a positive role model and substance misuse in the family.

Chief executive Sarah Misra said: “Through providing a positive adult role model, our volunteers help to reduce social isolation and improve the overall wellbeing and quality of life of the children and young people we support.

“Our fundraising events are essential to ensuring we are able to continue our services for disadvantaged children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Our Fealla-dhà Fling is set to be a great night and we hope our incredibly generous community will get behind the event.”

To find out more or to book a ticket visit the Befriend a Child website.