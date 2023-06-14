Befriend a Child to host first-ever fundraising ceilidh in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Befriend a Child to host first-ever fundraising ceilidh in November

The charity is hoping to celebrate all things Scottish while raising funds for the work they do with children and young people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

By Ross Hempseed
Befriend a Child senior fundraising co-ordinator Claire Bain and her husband Euan Bain get into the ceilidh spirit. Image: Befriend a Child.
Befriend a Child senior fundraising co-ordinator Claire Bain and her husband Euan Bain get into the ceilidh spirit. Image: Befriend a Child.

Aberdeen charity Befriend a Child will host its first-ever ceilidh to bring its supporters and the wider community together later this year.

The Fealla-dhà Fling ceilidh will be held at Aberdeen’s Trinity Hall on November 10 and promises to be a celebration of traditional Scottish music and dance.

It will be an early kick-off to St Andrew’s celebrations, with a piper greeting guests before they sit down to a traditional Scottish meal.

Ceilidh band Iron Broo will then get the party going.

Claire Bain, senior fundraising coordinator, said: “It is set to be a fun-filled night. No matter if you’re a regular ceilidh-goer or a complete newbie, we would be absolutely delighted to have your company for the evening.

“All funds raised from the event will go directly to support the many local young people we support.”

‘Reduce social isolation and improve the overall wellbeing’

The event allows people to donate to Befriend a Child and support their work across the north-east.

The charity aims to support children and young people growing up in difficult life circumstances and help them develop into confident young adults.

Located in the centre of Aberdeen at Bon Accord Square, the charity has facilities including a kitchen, media room and play zone to help provide support to children who need it.

Befriend a Child charity workers.
The team at Befriend a Child assist children and young people across the north-east. Image: DC Thomson.

Befriend a Child helps around 250 children in the north-east annually with a lack of confidence or self-esteem, social isolation, lack of a positive role model and substance misuse in the family.

Chief executive Sarah Misra said: “Through providing a positive adult role model, our volunteers help to reduce social isolation and improve the overall wellbeing and quality of life of the children and young people we support.

“Our fundraising events are essential to ensuring we are able to continue our services for disadvantaged children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Our Fealla-dhà Fling is set to be a great night and we hope our incredibly generous community will get behind the event.”

To find out more or to book a ticket visit the Befriend a Child website.

[[title]]

[[text]]

