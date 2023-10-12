Everything you need to know about Deacon Blue at P&J Live

Deacon Blue are heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live as they do the rounds on their All the Old 45s tour.

The Real Gone Kid and Dignity hitmakers will perform two sets, with no support.

The first half will be an intimate acoustic show, and then they’ll go electric for a raucous trip across their hits.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated show.

When and where will Deacon Blue play in Aberdeen?

The popular band will play at the P&J Live for one night on Friday, October 13.

Doors open at 6pm and the show will run from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Will any age restrictions be in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes.

Additional busses will depart after the event finishes on the dedicated PJ1 service. These will depart from their taxi rank.

Can I bring a backpack or umbrella?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars and kiosks will be in operation. However, P&J Live is a cashless venue.

Where can I park?

There is limited parking available on site, on the Surface car park and Sub-T car park, which are closest to the building.

They encourage customers to arrive early to guarantee a space.

Are tickets still available?

There are some tickets for the show still available to purchase on Ticketmaster here.