Everything you need to know about Deacon Blue at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Everything you need to know about Deacon Blue at P&J Live

The Scottish rock band is headed to the Granite City on Friday.

By Shanay Taylor
Scottish music legends Deacon Blue
Scottish music legends Deacon Blue are heading for P&J Live with their Very Best Of tour. Image: P&J Live.

Deacon Blue are heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live as they do the rounds on their All the Old 45s tour.

The Real Gone Kid and Dignity hitmakers will perform two sets, with no support.

The first half will be an intimate acoustic show, and then they’ll go electric for a raucous trip across their hits.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated show.

The audience at P&J Live, singing along with Deacon Blue
Deacon Blue performed their biggest hits at P&J Live.

When and where will Deacon Blue play in Aberdeen?

The popular band will play at the P&J Live for one night on Friday, October 13.

Doors open at 6pm and the show will run from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Will any age restrictions be in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes.

Additional busses will depart after the event finishes on the dedicated PJ1 service. These will depart from their taxi rank.

Can I bring a backpack or umbrella?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Ricky Ross performing with Deacon Blue, who is coming to P&J Live
Ricky Ross performing with Deacon Blue.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars and kiosks will be in operation. However, P&J Live is a cashless venue.

Where can I park?

There is limited parking available on site, on the Surface car park and Sub-T car park, which are closest to the building.

They encourage customers to arrive early to guarantee a space.

Are tickets still available?

There are some tickets for the show still available to purchase on Ticketmaster here.

Deacon Blue to make triumphant return to P&J Live in Aberdeen

More from What's On

Jane McCarry on a road surrounded by trees
Still Game star Jane McCarry to take to the stage in Aberdeen and Inverness…
Three smiling and laughing children at a pumpkin patch.
Spectacularly spooky things to do this Halloween season
The event is returning to Aberdeen next year.
Aberdeen to host Premier League Darts as popular event returns next year
The late Robbie Shepherd with 11-year-old Erin Smith and members of the Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society.
Strathspey fiddlers are getting ready to celebrate Robbie Shepherd's life at Aberdeen concert
Are you booked into a pumpkin patch this month? Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: World Porridge Making Championship and Provenance Festival
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Principal Conductor Maxim Emelyanychev, is headed to the Music Hall with the SCO as part of its 50th anniversary tour. Image: Christopher Bowen.
Scottish Chamber Orchestra: Maxim's Eroica Music set for Aberdeen's Music Hall
James to perform in Aberdeen.
Indie legends James announce Aberdeen gig - with Razorlight as support act
Singer-songwriter Rachel Sermanni is set to play at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Supplied by Gaelle Beri.
Rachel Sermanni: Singer-songwriter makes a comeback with tour and new album ahead of birth…
Braemar Folks Festival is tuning up for top notch musicians.
Braemar tuning up for biggest folk festival yet
A dip in the pool will go down nicely. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
11 activities to try out during the September holiday weekend