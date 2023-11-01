What to expect from new Forres Fest music festival organised by MacMoray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect from new Forres Fest music festival organised by MacMoray

Crowds have been packing Elgin's Cooper Park for the MacMoray festival for the last two years.

David Mackay By David Mackay
View from back of crowd looking at MacMoray stage.
MacMoray has proved extremely popular with local audiences. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

MacMoray organisers have expanded with a second music festival with Forres Fest due to be held in summer next year.

The Elgin event has already established itself as a fixture on the calendar since first being held in 2022.

A mix of much-loved acts from yesteryear and more recent chart-toppers has pulled in thousands to Cooper Park. The event now spans two days.

Now MacMoray and Forres Mechanics have teamed up to launch Forres Fest to try and replicate the success.

‘MacMoray’s younger brother’

Forres Fest will be held over just one day at the Mosset Park football ground with a date already fixed for Saturday, June 29.

Forres Mechanics will follow Highland League rivals Keith in holding a summer music festival with Friendly Fest due to be held again in June next year.

The first acts are expected to be confirmed for Forres Fest next week, but MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald has promised a formula locals will be familiar with.

Aerial view of Forres Mechanics ground.
A stage will be set up at Mosset Park in Forres. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “I would call this MacMoray’s younger brother.

“It was actually Forres Mechanics’ idea to raise some money for the club and they got in touch with me to run it.

“It’s going to be similar to MacMoray but slightly different, supporting local talent as well as having some big names.

“It’s almost like going to back to the first year, which had just the one stage and was over the just the one day.”

Keeping Forres Fest prices low

Mr Macdonald hopes Forres Fest will soon establish an identity of its own and build a reputation similar to MacMoray.

The new event has promised live music from a stage, a fun fair, stalls and a bar.

Ticket prices have been set at £20 for the day for adults, less than half the price of a day ticket for MacMoray next year.

Andy Macdonald smiling at camera with two thumbs up.
MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Macdonald said: “It’s a bit different because it’s in the football stadium and a lot of the facilities will already be there. If it was in Grant Park, it would be a lot more expensive to organise.

“My job is really to keep it as ridiculously cheap as possible for tickets, which will be a great thing for Forres.

“It’s good to have something else too. I moved back to Moray, actually to Forres, in January from the south of England and I’ve had itchy feet.

“It’s exciting to build the hype about MacMoray, which we have only 300 tickets left for next year, but it’s sort of done now. Having something else with Forres Fest is great.”

Peter Andre completes line-up for 2024 MacMoray Festival in Elgin

