5 things to do this weekend: Party Like a Daschund and Forres funfair

There's lots of festive fun happening in the north and north-east this weekend.

Book your tickets now. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Jenna Scott

This weekend is full of festive fun – with carol concerts and a Christmas lights switch on.

And even your pets can join in with the Christmas cheer with a special dog-friendly event.

Join the fun with Light Up Peterhead

Peterhead’s annual switch-on event is returning this weekend (DEC 2).

Visitors from near and far will start their festive fun from 10am at Drummers Corner. Entertainment will be kicked off by Hannah Brown on the bagpipes and various youth groups, schools and dancers will perform for the crowds throughout the day.

At 12.45, Santa and his reindeer are set to parade through the town before stopping at the Buchan Giving Tree, where he will spend the rest of the afternoon waiting for youngsters to visit – a funfair is also taking place on Errol Street.

The Christmas lights are scheduled to be switched on at 4pm, events begin with the popular lorry parade through the town and will finish with a fireworks display at 5.15pm.

A lorry parade concludes a magical afternoon. Image: Shutterstock.

Take the pups to Party Like A Dachshund

Even furry friends deserve festive fun this winter. Treat your Dachshund to a whole hour of play at the Chapelton Equestrian Centre Indoor Arena this weekend (DEC 3).

There will be plenty of photo opportunities, games and activities to keep the pups busy whilst you meet with fellow Dachshund owners – pups can even meet Santa Paws! And unlimited treats and puppuccinos are on the menu, so they won’t be left with empty tummies.

Local dog businesses will also be in attendance with plenty treats, accessories and baked goods to purchase.

The event begins at 4.30pm and ends at 5.30pm. Only Dachshunds require a ticket – owners and their families go free – tickets cost £10.50 (including fees).

Even pets deserve to celebrate the festive season. Image: Shutterstock.

Go wild at the M&C Funfair and Bouncy Castle

Enjoy an afternoon exploring the funfair this weekend (DEC 3) at the Mackenzie and Cruickshank Garden Centre, Forres.

Let the little ones run free and take a shot on the bouncy castle.

The event welcomes children, up to 12, to have as many shots as they’d like on the rides at a reasonably priced £3.

Create your own decoration at the Willow Weaving Festive Angel Workshop

Spread Christmas cheer at this three-hour festive workshop where you can create you Christmas angel to sit atop your tree.

Participants will learn how to weave their creation, which will stand at approximately 40cm tall, using sustainable willow and have a keepsake enjoy for years to come. All materials are provided and the workshop is also suitable for beginners from age 10 and upwards.

Refreshments are also provided. Tickets are available at £45 from Eventbrite.

The workshop takes place this Sunday (DEC 3) at Buckie’s Portessie Public Hall.

Sing along at the Press and Journal and Evening Express concert

Youngsters across the north and north-east will deck the halls at the P&J Live this weekend this weekend (DEC 3).

The Press and Journal and Evening Express popular Christmas Concert makes its return this year, hosted by Original 106 presenter Claire Kinnaird.

And after more than 50 years, it promises to be the biggest event yet.

Two shows will take place at the prestigious venue at 1pm and 6pm. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Local youngsters are taking part once again. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

