5 things to do this weekend: ADHD-AF festive show and Santa’s Grotto

A celebration of ADHD, Christmas carols and a deep-diving Santa are all on the agenda this weekend!

An ADHD AF Christmas

Laura Mears-Reynolds, who makes up one half of the ADHD As Females – The Podcast, is taking her sensational show on the road to celebrate the festive season.

The event sets out to raise awareness on ADHD and unite the community, whether that’s someone who has experienced a diagnosis of their own or learn more about ADHD itself.

There will be plenty prizes, surprises and a “celebration of too-muchness” at a party which lets guests fully unmask in a safe and supportive space with the ADHD-AF family.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite – 10% of profits will be donated to the Leopard Print Army Fund, for all future ADHD Campaigning and training to empower and support those with ADHD.

The event will be held at the Chester Hotel on Sunday.

Diving Santa at Macduff Marine Aquarium

It’s Fish-mas at the Macduff Marine Aquarium this weekend.

And Santa will be deep diving to deliver Christmas dinner to the festive fish once again.

Visitors are welcome to come watch the show – one at 2pm on Saturday, another at 2pm on Sunday – as good ole’ Saint Nick dons the dive kit before offering out a special prize to the winner of the Fish-mas Gift Giveaway.

Booking is not necessary, but spaces for shows will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis due to limited availability.

Santa’s Grotto in Invergordon

Santa and his merry band of elves are stopping by the Invergordon Church of Scotland this Saturday.

The afternoon will consist of games, crafts, face painting and plenty festive treats to keep the whole family going as well as hot drinks and baked goods.

Youngsters, aged up to 11, can come meet the jolly soul himself and receive a special gift to take home.

Entry to the event – starting at 12pm – is free, but will be on a first-come, first-serve basis before Santa departs for the North Pole at 2pm.

Christmas Carol Concerts

Everyone is invited to spread Christmas cheer and sing-a-long to their favourite carols, accompanied by the Bon Accord Silver Band, at Duthie Park this Saturday.

A series of performances will take place at 11am, 12.15pm and 3pm – only 200 people per performance are permitted due to limited spacing, so secure your spot early.

Donations such as tinned, packed or jars of food, toiletries and tea and coffee are welcome to support the Friends of Duthie Park’s 2023 Foodbank Appeal. These can be dropped off to the collection point at the David Welch Winter Gardens.

To make a donation prior to the concert, contact Arthur Gill at ArGill@aberdeencity.gov.uk or drop it off at the Duthie Park Rangers Office at the Old Bowling Pavillion.

Christmas Sewing Workshop for Children in Elgin

Children aged from 8 – 12 years old are welcome to take part in a festive sewing workshop on Sunday afternoon at Greenbrae Steading.

Participants will learn how to sew and create their own Christmas decorations – all materials and equipment will be provided by organisers.

Spaces are limited and can be booked via Eventbrite.