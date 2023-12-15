5 things to do this weekend: ADHD-AF festive show and Santa’s Grotto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: ADHD-AF festive show and Santa’s Grotto

From raising ADHD awareness to Christmas carols at the Winter Gardens, there's something for everyone this weekend.

The Bon Accord Silver Band are returning for their Christmas Carol Concert. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
By Jenna Scott

A celebration of ADHD, Christmas carols and a deep-diving Santa are all on the agenda this weekend!

An ADHD AF Christmas

Laura Mears-Reynolds, who makes up one half of the ADHD As Females – The Podcast, is taking her sensational show on the road to celebrate the festive season.

The event sets out to raise awareness on ADHD and unite the community, whether that’s someone who has experienced a diagnosis of their own or learn more about ADHD itself.

There will be plenty prizes, surprises and a “celebration of too-muchness” at a party which lets guests fully unmask in a safe and supportive space with the ADHD-AF family.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite – 10% of profits will be donated to the Leopard Print Army Fund, for all future ADHD Campaigning and training to empower and support those with ADHD.

The event will be held at the Chester Hotel on Sunday.

Co-hosts (L-R) Dawn Farmer and Laura Mears-Reynolds have become global sensations. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Diving Santa at Macduff Marine Aquarium

It’s Fish-mas at the Macduff Marine Aquarium this weekend.

And Santa will be deep diving to deliver Christmas dinner to the festive fish once again.

Visitors are welcome to come watch the show – one at 2pm on Saturday, another at 2pm on Sunday – as good ole’ Saint Nick dons the dive kit before offering out a special prize to the winner of the Fish-mas Gift Giveaway.

Booking is not necessary, but spaces for shows will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis due to limited availability.

Santa will spread Christmas cheer to the fish at the aquarium. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Santa’s Grotto in Invergordon

Santa and his merry band of elves are stopping by the Invergordon Church of Scotland this Saturday.

The afternoon will consist of games, crafts, face painting and plenty festive treats to keep the whole family going as well as hot drinks and baked goods.

Youngsters, aged up to 11, can come meet the jolly soul himself and receive a special gift to take home.

Entry to the event – starting at 12pm – is free, but will be on a first-come, first-serve basis before Santa departs for the North Pole at 2pm.

Christmas Carol Concerts

Everyone is invited to spread Christmas cheer and sing-a-long to their favourite carols, accompanied by the Bon Accord Silver Band, at Duthie Park this Saturday.

A series of performances will take place at 11am, 12.15pm and 3pm – only 200 people per performance are permitted due to limited spacing, so secure your spot early.

Donations such as tinned, packed or jars of food, toiletries and tea and coffee are welcome to support the Friends of Duthie Park’s 2023 Foodbank Appeal. These can be dropped off to the collection point at the David Welch Winter Gardens.

To make a donation prior to the concert, contact Arthur Gill at ArGill@aberdeencity.gov.uk or drop it off at the Duthie Park Rangers Office at the Old Bowling Pavillion.

The Bon Accord Band playing in the bandstand in band stand in Duthie Park Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Christmas Sewing Workshop for Children in Elgin

Children aged from 8 – 12 years old are welcome to take part in a festive sewing workshop on Sunday afternoon at Greenbrae Steading.

Participants will learn how to sew and create their own Christmas decorations – all materials and equipment will be provided by organisers.

Spaces are limited and can be booked via Eventbrite.

