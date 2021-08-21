Royal Northern Agricultural Society seeks entries for 2021 awards

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has issued a plea for nominations for its annual awards.

The society presents a number of awards every year to recognise members of the farming community in the area.

Covid-19 restrictions put the brakes on last year’s awards, including the society’s annual awards lunch, however the event is going ahead this year and the lunch will take place on November 5 with reduced numbers.

RNAS secretary, Alison Argo, is now calling for nominations for the society’s four main awards.

She has asked anyone interested in putting a friend or colleague forward for an award to email her a citation explaining why they should win by Saturday August 28.

The Press and Journal Award is given to a public figure or personality for their services to agriculture. The last recipient was Aberdeenshire farmer and housebuilder Malcolm Allan.

Meanwhile, the local award, sponsored by ANM Group, is presented to a non-public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to progress in the industry. The 2019 winner was George Mearns from Turriff Agri Parts Limited.

The David Argo Award is presented to an unsung hero employed in the sector, and the SRUC-sponsored 35 Years and Under Award is given to a person in that age group who has shown significant achievement and contribution to agriculture.

The last winners were long-standing Banchory Show committee member Gordon Christie, and agricultural researcher Dr Jenna Ross respectively.

Mrs Argo can be contacted by email at secretary@rnas.info or by telephone at 07714 899628.

Tickets for the awards lunch, which takes place at Jury’s Inn at Aberdeen Airport, are available from Mrs Argo on a first-come, first-served basis, at a cost of £35 each.