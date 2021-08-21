Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021
Farming

Royal Northern Agricultural Society seeks entries for 2021 awards

By Gemma Mackie
August 21, 2021, 6:00 am
The 2019 award winners from left - Dr Jenna Ross, Malcolm Allan, Gordon Christie and George Mearns.
The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has issued a plea for nominations for its annual awards.

The society presents a number of awards every year to recognise members of the farming community in the area.

Covid-19 restrictions put the brakes on last year’s awards, including the society’s annual awards lunch, however the event is going ahead this year and the lunch will take place on November 5 with reduced numbers.

RNAS secretary, Alison Argo, is now calling for nominations for the society’s four main awards.

She has asked anyone interested in putting a friend or colleague forward for an award to email her a citation explaining why they should win by Saturday August 28.

The Press and Journal Award is given to a public figure or personality for their services to agriculture. The last recipient was Aberdeenshire farmer and housebuilder Malcolm Allan.

Meanwhile, the local award, sponsored by ANM Group, is presented to a non-public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to progress in the industry. The 2019 winner was George Mearns from Turriff Agri Parts Limited.

The David Argo Award is presented to an unsung hero employed in the sector, and the SRUC-sponsored 35 Years and Under Award is given to a person in that age group who has shown significant achievement and contribution to agriculture.

The last winners were long-standing Banchory Show committee member Gordon Christie, and agricultural researcher Dr Jenna Ross respectively.

Mrs Argo can be contacted by email at secretary@rnas.info or by telephone at 07714 899628.

Tickets for the awards lunch, which takes place at Jury’s Inn at Aberdeen Airport, are available from Mrs Argo on a first-come, first-served basis, at a cost of £35 each.

