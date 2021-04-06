SPONSORED: New five-star housebuilder makes debut at Countesswells

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For 12 consecutive years, David Wilson Homes has been recognised as a five-star housebuilder of unparalleled quality and service by the House Builders Federation.

And now the housebuilder has made its debut in the North-East with a new and unique selection of homes at Countesswells.

With a first release comprising traditional three-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached homes, each comes with David Wilson Homes’ exceptional style, quality and finishings. So whether it’s a home like the ‘Falkland’ or ‘Ballater’ every buyer will find a house that is a reflection of their own individuality, lifestyle and tastes.

The David Wilson Homes name is synonymous with sophistication and a superb standard of living. Properties like the ‘Duart’ are designed with first-time buyers or new families in mind. This stunning three-bedroom home includes a comfortable lounge that leads onto an exemplary open-plan kitchen and dining room, offering plenty of space for all the family. Upstairs, there are three large-sized bedrooms with ample storage options and an en-suite complementing the main bedroom.

Homes like the ‘Ballater’ provide buyers with more than they could imagine. This exemplary detached four-bedroom property has no equal amongst the North-east housing market. The stylish kitchen offers an integrated family and dining area with French doors opening onto a private garden.

The Ballater also comes with a home study which is perfect for working or studying at home, whilst enjoying the views of the community and surrounding woodland, and the first-floor features four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en-suite adjoining bedroom one.

The Ballater also comes with a range of incentives to help buyers make the move to the highly-sought-after community. Not only will David Wilson Homes offer an LBTT contribution of over £16,000 but Part Exchange is also available.

With Part Exchange, David Wilson Homes could buy your existing property to get you moved into your beautiful new five-star home with ease. There are no estate agent fees to pay and David Wilson Homes will provide fair value for the current home, based on two independent valuations.

When investing in a dream property by David Wilson Homes, buyers get peace of mind. You will be proud to call a David Wilson house a home and David Wilson is equally proud of its reputation and quality. So proud that the housebuilder offers a 10-year structural warranty and two-year fittings and fixtures warranty on every ‘Duart’, ‘Dalmally’, ‘Brechin’, ‘Falkland’ and more at Countesswells.

In a time of continued uncertainty, the David Wilson Homes sales team is here to make any move to the community as smooth and stress-free as possible. They are on-hand at every step of the home buying journey.

The local sales team is available by appointment only and those interested in finding out more about David Wilson Homes’ spacious and beautiful properties in Countesswells should visit the website or call 0333 3558 465 to book.

Make sure you register your details on the website to be the first to find out when the new show home is launching.