Breakfast fit for a king at The Coffee Apothecary

No matter how frantic my morning, or how many times I press snooze on my alarm, I always make time for breakfast.

This is not due to my devotion for setting myself up for the day, or a love of porridge and toast.

It’s in the knowledge that come the weekend, or more specifically Sunday, breakfast is an occasion.

The one time we eat together because we’re all guaranteed to be home.

Bacon sandwiches or maybe a poached egg and smoked salmon – plus a jug of fresh orange juice to feel fancy.

A busy week meant stale cereal was on the cards recently, with no superior delicacies lurking in the fridge.

So with rumbling tummies, myself and my partner plus our three year old set out to Coffee Apothecary in Ellon.

We had long vowed to pop in for breakfast, having already sampled lunch or nipped in for a quick tray bake and coffee.

Thanks to the early rising of a toddler, we arrived at 9am just as cheerful staff were opening up for the day.

With the autumn sun streaming in through the window, we were the first eager customers through the door.

It felt wonderfully peaceful, and a lovely member of staff showed us to a table.

I would love to say that we studied the menu, having scanned a QR code to bring it up online.

If you don’t pour over the menu in advance, before pretending to ponder your choice in person, well I’m not sure we’ll have much in common.”

My partner has what can only be described as a ridiculous appetite, even more so because his waistline remains as trim as when we met five years ago. Sickening.

Breakfast is served until 11:45am, and I would definitely recommend Coffee Apothecary for a delicious spot of brunch.

My partner opted for The Big Bear, which is as incredible as it sounds.

This full cooked breakfast consists of bacon, pork sausage, black pudding, eggs, mushrooms, house made smoky baked beans & sourdough toast.

Just reading that back is making me hungry, can I get an Amen for such a feast?

All meat is free range and more often than not, raised on a farm only a few miles down the road.

The majority of veg hails from Alfie Marr’s farm, a mere four miles away.

Knowing where our breakfast had come from, and that it had travelled minimal food miles, added to the sense of enjoyment and anticipation.

Our three year old only had one thing on his mind, pancakes.

I was intrigued by the savoury pancake option, which boasted a bacon stack, fried eggs & an Arran mustard, chive & maple syrup sauce.

Alas, toddler taste buds do not appreciate such concoctions, and sweet was the order, or should I say demand, of the day.

Who can blame a toddler for lusting after light & fluffy pancakes with a bramley apple compote, toffee sauce & a salted caramel pecan brittle?”

It was finally my turn to order, and I decided to veer off course, much to my partner’s surprise.

We often play a game when out for a meal, where we predict each other’s orders. After five years together, we nearly always get it right, and it has become part of the occasion.

What can I say, we don’t get out very much!

I rejected chorizo and feta with poached eggs, for a bacon roll with a twist.

Not all bacon rolls are served equal, and I added black pudding and halloumi.

We didn’t have long to wait, and it was actually lovely to window watch and see the town waking up for the day.

A friend walked in not long after us, and was greeted by name having frequented Coffee Apothecary since it opened.

That’s the thing about this place, it’s a real gem in the community.

Our food arrived, and the presentation alone had us drooling.

Naturally I managed to sneak a bite of my son’s food as I helped him pour the toffee sauce.

Is it wrong to consider drinking said sauce straight from the wee serving jug? If so, I don’t want to be right.”

The pancakes, oh lordy! They were indeed fluffy and all things wonderful.

The bacon made for the perfect accompaniment, and the apple compote, just delicious.

My partner had opted for fried eggs with The Big Bear, which is aptly named.

It was an impressive spread, but not so much as to be off putting.

And there wasn’t a glisten of grease in sight, which is pretty good going for a cooked breakfast.

The eggs, satisfying runny. The sausage, cooked just right, and my partner really loved the smokey beans.

The entire offering went down a treat, as did my own bacon roll with a difference.

I appreciated the fact that the tomato sauce came in a small serving bowl on the side, as opposed to sachets. Or worse still, have someone else take the liberty of putting a dollop on.

I can’t be the only person with a specific sauce to bread roll ratio? Too little will just never do, but too much and you’re in a soggy situation.”

The halloumi was deliciosuly salty and actually really complemented the black pudding.

And although it didn’t seem like a massive dish, I was definitely left feeling full.

Coffee Apothecary is of course known for its speciality

grade coffee, and my partner ordered his black from the impressive filter selection.

I stuck to my trusty orange juice, but will be ordering a boozy hot chocolate when I am next child free.

We had a really lovely relaxed morning at Coffee Apothecary, and although it got steadily busier, it never felt too noisy.

We even enjoyed the walk from our house as we live locally, but there is a handy car park right in front of the cafe, and a further car park just round the corner.

Breakfast really is the best meal of the day. Pray for our bank balance, as this may become a Sunday ritual.

Cost: 27.50

The Coffee Apothecary

21 The Square,

Ellon

Visit thecoffeeapothecary.co.uk