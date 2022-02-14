The hottest sofa trends for 2022: A buyer’s guide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sofa is often the biggest furniture investment we make and not just financially.

Choosing a new couch is also an investment in a style and can set the tone for the whole theme.

Interior expert Lucy Mather from homewares retailer Arighi Bianchi has some advice for choosing a sofa and has identified three trends for 2022 – luxury lounging, vintage glam and modern heritage.

Luxury lounging began during lockdown due to the extended periods of time families spent gathered on the sofa, she explained.

“We can’t get enough of large, luxurious sofas in tactile fabrics, quilted details and oversized proportions,” she said.

“In 2022 it is also all about loud pops of colour and statement shades – think electric blue, teal and navy.”

Vintage glam sees art deco-inspired lines and plush velvet fabric.

“From beautiful blush pink to bright blue and canary yellow, these statement pieces create the wow factor,” said Lucy.

As for modern heritage, she said: “Homeowners are willing to invest in pieces in classic shapes and fabrics that will stand the test of time.”

Top tips:

Get the dimensions right:

If you think you might have issues getting your sofa into the room, see if it can be delivered in parts and assembled indoors.

Choose fabric that is good-looking and practical

Natural materials can fade, so a manmade material might be wise if the sofa will be in direct sunlight. Velvet sofas are popular but can be high maintenance.

Decide on the most suitable sofa shape

How many people will be routinely using the sofa at any one time and how they will typically position themselves on it?

Don’t forget the filling

Fibre fillings are soft and relaxing to sit on, but it’s important to plump and turn the cushions. A foam filling needs hardly any maintenance and tends to spring back into shape.