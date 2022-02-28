Great gardens: Top shopping picks for outdoor living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Great gardens: Top shopping picks for outdoor living

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 5:54 pm
Our gardens are looking increasingly inviting as the weather gets warmer (sofa set from Dobbies).
Our gardens are looking increasingly inviting as the weather gets warmer (sofa set from Dobbies).

The advantage of getting into gardening over the past two years is that many of us now have wonderful outdoor spaces ready to welcome us back as the temperatures rise.

Folding sunbed global leopard, £38, Habitat.

According to the 2021 National Gardening Survey, lockdown prompted 7% of adults to garden for the first time, creating 18 million new gardeners.

It’s a trend that has continued, long after the other novelties of banana bread and tie-dye clothing have worn off.

Sahara X450 BBQ, £575, Dobbies.

The gardening craze has not only been about keeping busy at home, but about finding solace in a connection with nature, something that has stayed with many of us who, in 2022, are still keeping up with other healthy habits such as a daily walk and cycling.

Now our gardens are beckoning us once more and alright, so it’s still only spring but to avoid the “was that summer?” moment, the sooner we can get outdoors and make the most of every minute the better.

Gold Turtle Planter, £8, B&M.

Extending summer into spring and autumn makes sense in this part of the world because invariably the longed-for sunny day is a “blink and you’ll miss it” kind of arrangement.

Plus, there are all sorts of ways to make a garden area more cosy if needs be, with soft furnishings such as throws, firepits, lanterns and heaters.

5 Freya 4 seat set in red, £219, Dobbies.

For those without access to a garden, a venture to the park or countryside is the next best thing, and the shops are full of portable, outdoor items that will have people making up any excuse to get out and about.

Under the canopy kneeler, £21, National Trust.
Aliza windlight, £4.99, Dobbies.
Hay PC Portable Lamp, £89, Nest.
Leon Large Chiminea, £89.99, Dobbies.
Chester Royal Double Cocoon with new Charcoal cushions £799, Dobbies.
Slow Living Chester sofa set, £1,999, Dobbies.

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]