Great gardens: Top shopping picks for outdoor living

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The advantage of getting into gardening over the past two years is that many of us now have wonderful outdoor spaces ready to welcome us back as the temperatures rise.

According to the 2021 National Gardening Survey, lockdown prompted 7% of adults to garden for the first time, creating 18 million new gardeners.

It’s a trend that has continued, long after the other novelties of banana bread and tie-dye clothing have worn off.

The gardening craze has not only been about keeping busy at home, but about finding solace in a connection with nature, something that has stayed with many of us who, in 2022, are still keeping up with other healthy habits such as a daily walk and cycling.

Now our gardens are beckoning us once more and alright, so it’s still only spring but to avoid the “was that summer?” moment, the sooner we can get outdoors and make the most of every minute the better.

Extending summer into spring and autumn makes sense in this part of the world because invariably the longed-for sunny day is a “blink and you’ll miss it” kind of arrangement.

Plus, there are all sorts of ways to make a garden area more cosy if needs be, with soft furnishings such as throws, firepits, lanterns and heaters.

For those without access to a garden, a venture to the park or countryside is the next best thing, and the shops are full of portable, outdoor items that will have people making up any excuse to get out and about.