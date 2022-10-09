My Week in 5 Pictures – Maisie Mann talks behind the scenes at Kevin Bridges’ P&J Live shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maisie Mann is a marketing executive at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

A Robert Gordon University graduate, Maisie’s background in marketing and communications has taken her from the charity Inspire to Barra Castle, as well as progressing from a junior marketing executive role at P&J Live this year.

I started off the week with a meeting with the sustainability team.

As a venue, it is important we are environmentally considerate, wholly inclusive and contribute to the wider community.

I headed backstage on Tuesday to have a look at our Granite City Rocks wall.

This has pictures of various acts who have performed at P&J Live since we opened.

We continually update this as every act plays at the venue. Backstage is one of my favourite places at work, it’s a sneak peek behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, I was in the arena to have a look at the set-up for Kevin Bridges and to get some pictures.

It never fails to amaze me how big the arena is. I convinced the ops team to get a picture with me on the very stage Kevin Bridges would take to the next day!

It’s great to get out walking, especially after sitting at a desk all day!

I make sure to go on a walk or go to the gym a couple of times a week because it’s good for your mental health and wellbeing.

I finished off my week by going to see Kevin Bridges.

This was the first show I have attended as a customer since I started working at P&J Live over a year ago – it was great to see it from the other side and see how seamlessly everything is put together.

After watching the show, I can see why Kevin sold out four nights and became P&J Live’s highest-selling act.