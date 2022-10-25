Gardening with Scott Smith: Boost your herbaceous plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Gardening with Scott Smith: Boost your herbaceous plants

By Scott Smith
October 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 25, 2022, 7:25 am
Scott Smith says the borders at Haddo House are still going strong.
Scott Smith says the borders at Haddo House are still going strong.

Last week we talked about having the courage to haul out the annuals to make way for the spring bedding. This meant having to be swift and decisive.

Herbaceous perennials on the other hand require the opposite treatment, they need patience.

A key element to ensuring you get a great show of flowers from your borders (or pots, plot etc) is to allow the foliage of herbaceous plants the full time they need to naturally dieback in autumn.

Maximise energy

A cut above: Scott says Inula Hookeri needs longer before cutting back.

Herbaceous perennials are characterised typically as plants which lack a woody stem, where the above ground growth dies back (or more typically is cut back) in autumn. The root systems below remain dormant over winter. These then burst back into life in spring when sufficient moisture and temperature levels are reached in the soil, pushing up fresh stems to kick the process off all over again.

Most plants that live for more than three years are classed as perennial. This differs from their counterparts of annuals where the plant grows, flowers, sets seed and dies in one year.

Go yellow

Biennials are where the plant grows and produces foliage in the first year, then flowers, sets seed and dies in the second year. By giving the foliage on your herbaceous perennials a chance to go yellow then brown and starting to die off; what you are actually doing is to maximise their energy stocks for next year.

The more time the leaves have to photosynthesize at a time when sunlight length and quality is constantly dwindling, the better. The plants are recharging their batteries so to speak by sending those vital sugars and starches created in leaves, down to the root systems.

Mellow yellow: Now is a good time to lift and split before it’s unrecognisable.

Lift and split herbaceous plants

Before they go completely brown and unrecognisable, you have a unique window to lift and split your herbaceous. This will help boost it in another way as well as giving you more plants for free.

I’m screeching to halt here though because we will actually discuss this topic next week in Part 2 (what a tease I am eh?)

The big chop

Once all your herbaceous plants are at the stage where they are looking brown, tatty and/or bit sorry for themselves then it’s time for the big chop. There are many arguments as to how the best or most effective way to do this is. Many use good old secateurs, minding not to chop too wildly in about blindly held foliage or you could lose a finger!

That may sound a tad dramatic but I’ve seen more incidents with secateurs at herbaceous cutting back time than any other!

Chop chop: Hardworking volunteers get to work chopping back the herbaceous plants.

Thankfully no trips to ARI yet though. There are some who use more novel tools like a Japanese rice sickle to hold the foliage at the bunched foliage at the top then slice liberally at the bottom of the stems.

On a larger scale, I’ve heard of people using a scythe (nice and environmentally friendly) or what we do at Pitmedden Garden in the lower garden is to use the flail mower.

This may seem like overkill but actually it works very well. What used to take a good couple of days can now be done in a couple of hours.

As well as this, the flail put on a high setting will liberally chop the foliage in nice sized shredding’s which we then leave on the beds over winter as a mulch.

Tools of the trade: The Japanese rice sickle, pictured, can be used to hold the bunched foliage at the top then slice liberally at the bottom of the stems.

Magic mulch

This mulch helps on several levels. It helps to reduce ‘capping’ of the soil over winter. This is when constant rain, frost or snow conditions cause the soil to form a hard crust which needs to be forked over in spring to loosen it up, else the newly pushing up herbaceous shoots struggle.

The mulched shredding also cut down on the number of pesky germinating weed seeds that appear in early spring because the layer of mulch blocks vital light they need to grow.

Ready for the chop: Now is the time to cut back.

Fear not, your herbaceous will easily push up through a layer of mulch if it is not applied to liberally. A layer around 50-75mm is ideal.

Yet another benefit of the mulch is it will retain moisture and heat in the soil below which means that the herbaceous will begin popping up quicker than a soil left naked above and hence it will grow faster and likely stronger, especially if also given an extra wee sprinkle at spring time of top dressing like loam, compost or leaf mould just the plants are away to shoot up. Do this every spring and you’ll have consistently happy plants.

Take care and happy gardening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Halloween sweet treats from Sweet Toots Cakery
The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Has the smartphone changed how we make memories?
Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories?
Chris Rickard of Macduff Marine Aquarium shares his week in five pictures. Pictured is Chris (right) alongside Lauren Smith at Fraserburgh.
My Week in 5 Pictures - Chris Rickard talks sea life at Macduff Marine…
Sycamore getting ready so spread its seeds in autumn.
KEITH BROOMFIELD: The answer is blowin' in the wind
Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
North-east graffiti artist Lac on overcoming challenges and building a legacy
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
'Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different': 3 women open up…

Most Read

1
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
2
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Picture shows; Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. n/A. Supplied by Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Date; Unknown
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a ‘serious risk to any…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
5
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
7
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
8
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer-turned-comedian Jim Smith adds another Aberdeen date as two shows sell out
9
To go with story by Gemma Bibby. Norman Broadbent Group, the UK?s oldest executive search firm, is setting its sights on growth in Scotland with the opening of its first offices north of the border. The launch of London headquartered Norman Broadbent Group in Scotland marks the arrival of a well-established executive search firm with ambitions to disrupt the market. Opening offices in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh, the firm has established a six-strong team to launch the Scottish business, aiming to employ 20 staff across Scotland by the end of 2025. Picture shows; Outside Rubislaw Terrace Aberdeen L-R Sean Buchan, Natalie Heneghan, Michael Diamond, Emma Brown, Mark Houghton (photo credit Michal Wachucik). Aberdeen. Supplied by Michal Wachucik Date; 24/10/2022
Executive recruitment trio launch Norman Broadbent in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…

More from Press and Journal

The partial solar eclipse can be seen from around 10am today. Image: Chris Sumner.
Shetland to have the best view in UK of today's partial eclipse
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay insists 'we were here last year' as Ross County plot move off…
Yes, he did it again. Finn Russell celebrates with the Calcutta Cup.
Neil Drysdale: Gregor Townsend badly needs Scotland to continue winning run against Australia
Major changes at Inverallan Church approved.
Hot tub glamping pod plans for Tomatin, community use for Grantown church and a…
Left, Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with teammate Bojan Miovski.
Goal hero Duk the blueprint for Aberdeen's recruitment strategy, says boss Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and…
Cove Rangers striker Gerry McDonagh is congratulated by Mitch Megginson after his goal against Ayr United. Image: Dave Johnston
Gerry McDonagh reveals weight loss push to regain Cove Rangers starting spot
Shapinsay community
Orkney councillors agree to support two community projects in Stronsay and Shapinsay with up…
The realities of Westminster politics is starting to feel more unsettling than science fiction
Scott Begbie: Tories can't keep regenerating prime ministers like Time Lords
Francis McPhee was jailed for assaulting his partner with a baseball bat.
Jealous lover jailed after he struck partner across knee with baseball bat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented