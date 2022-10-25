Take a look inside these luxury homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Take a look inside these luxury homes

In partnership with Bancon Homes
October 25, 2022, 11:09 am
A photo of the exterior of a home in L:ochside of Leys - banchory houses for sale

This time of year is very traditional for taking stock, planning ahead and considering all the options, so it comes as no surprise that many people make some big decisions about moving home.

Finding the dream home is more important than ever, and the answer could well lie in Bancon Homes’ development at Lochside of Leys.

Banchory houses for sale

These luxury 3, 4 and 5 bedroomed homes offer superb lifestyle quality and easy access to outdoor activities, thus appealing to a wide mix of people and reflecting the warm community in Banchory, just minutes away. Lochside of Leys has a stunning woodland setting and is the perfect destination for homebuyers looking to enjoy exclusive luxury living in Royal Deeside. And it’s worth noting that Banchory was included in ‘Best Places to Live: Scotland’ by The Sunday Times.

The beautiful lounge in the Lochside of Leys showhome
The modern bathroom in Lochside of Leys showhome
The master bedroom inside Lochside of Leys showhome
The kitchen with breakfast bar at Lochside of Leys showhome

Outdoor living

This is an area rich in natural beauty and Lochside of Leys lies beside the Loch of Leys Nature Conservation Site, a protected wetland habitat with a range of flora and fauna. There’s a range of outdoor activities just minutes away and countryside walks on the doorstep, as well as fishing on the River Dee, mountain biking and two golf courses.

The spectacular Cairngorms National Park is also close by and is home to 55 Munros, nine horse riding centres and three ski resorts. Banchory Sports Village is home to a 25m swimming pool and there is a sports hall within walking distance.

Community feel

Schooling is a major priority for many when moving home and Lochside of Leys is in the catchment for Banchory Academy which regularly features highly in the Scottish secondary school league tables. There are also two excellent primary schools close by, one of which has a nursery, so buyers can give their children the best start in life.

Banchory’s thriving community is packed with independent businesses, brasseries, and boutiques, as well as a bookshop, butcher, florist, and garden centre. As well as the usual supermarkets there’s a monthly farmers’ market and Deeside has a superb reputation for local produce, which is reflected in the menus of local bistros, restaurants and hotels.

Vibrant culture

Banchory’s hive of cultural activity includes The Barn, the town’s multi-arts centre, offering music, theatre, film, dance, comedy, and visual arts while National Trust properties within easy reach includes Crathes Castle and Drum Castle.

Aberdeen and its range of cosmopolitan attractions are just 30 minutes away and with regular public transport, Lochside of Leys offers homebuyers a wonderful combination of city and country living.

Traditional luxury married with energy efficiency

The stunning range of high specification homes combine traditional Deeside architecture and natural timber cladding to luxurious effect, with large windows and high ceilings flooding the homes with light.

Sustainable materials and a rural look and feel, using green, blue and brown tones give these beautiful homes a unique sense of identity and ensure they blend seamlessly into the surrounding countryside. A range of energy efficiency features keep running costs down and help reduce homebuyers carbon footprint.

A very personal touch

Designer Leicht Kitchens are included as standard and feature a range of high-quality appliances including a Siemens induction hob, multifunction single fan oven, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.

In addition to your choice of colour and finish, work surface and under cupboard lighting, early reservation means being able to choose the kitchen colours and finish that suits you best, giving you a designer kitchen with plenty of worktops, premium appliances and space for a proper kitchen table.

Space to thrive

The importance of space is reflected throughout all the homes, with clear awareness of all the needs of a family. The spacious bedrooms have beautiful oak storage already built in, there’s a study or separate area for home working and a garden to enjoy with family and friends.

Superfast broadband connectivity comes as standard in all the homes when you choose your broadband provider, making working from home easy.

Realise the dream

Lochside of Leys has one plot still available by Christmas, but more into the New Year, offering the perfect opportunity to anyone looking for an exciting life change. Starting a family, helping your teenagers enjoy active, energetic outdoor pursuits, downsizing or retiring – there’s a dream home here for everyone.

To find out more about the reasons why you should consider moving to Lochside of Leys in Banchory, visit Bancon Homes new homes for sale. Lochside of Leys is a luxury new housing development where properties start at £329,995.

