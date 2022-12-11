My Week in 5 Pictures: Ellon illustrator Gareth Giles talks art, football and music

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gareth Giles is an illustrator based in Ellon.

He has worked on various commissions for the last two decades and, as a keen Dons fan, he also has more than 300 published cartoons in Aberdeen FC’s fanzine.

Gareth enjoys both the “creative” and “meditative” side of drawing and grabs at any chance he can get to sit with pen and paper while juggling parenting and a day job.

In the last few weeks, I have covered various art projects including this illustration of One-Up Records, formerly of Belmont Street, Aberdeen. It was a pleasure to draw this as I loved and miss One-Up. I can remember the first and last things I ever bought there and don’t think I ever left the shop empty handed.

The illustration work doesn’t cover the mortgage so my “proper job” is in production at the BrewDog brewery in Ellon. It’s fast-paced, no two days are the same and I learn something new every day.

I play bass in my metal band Bisongrass. We reunited in 2021 after splitting a few years ago and now have studio time coming up, a big Christmas gig and our second album will finally surface soon.

The weather was good and we were both off work so took our children Olive, 4, and Asa, 16 months, for a wee walk around the Bennachie forest trails. It will always be a special place for our family as it was where I proposed to my long-suffering partner Alana.

Pittodrie is another place special to me, however having a young family I can’t justify going to as many matches as I used to. The kids have certainly spared me from many poor performances the last couple of years!