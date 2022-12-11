My Week in 5 Pictures: Ellon illustrator Gareth Giles talks art, football and music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Ellon illustrator Gareth Giles talks art, football and music

By Jamie Wilde
December 11, 2022, 6:00 am
From football to music and walks at Bennachie with the family, Gareth Giles shares his week in five pictures. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
From football to music and walks at Bennachie with the family, Gareth Giles shares his week in five pictures. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Gareth Giles is an illustrator based in Ellon.

He has worked on various commissions for the last two decades and, as a keen Dons fan, he also has more than 300 published cartoons in Aberdeen FC’s fanzine.

Gareth enjoys both the “creative” and “meditative” side of drawing and grabs at any chance he can get to sit with pen and paper while juggling parenting and a day job.

Illustration by Gareth of the former One-Up Records shop on Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Image: Gareth Giles.

In the last few weeks, I have covered various art projects including this illustration of One-Up Records, formerly of Belmont Street, Aberdeen. It was a pleasure to draw this as I loved and miss One-Up. I can remember the first and last things I ever bought there and don’t think I ever left the shop empty handed.

Beers galore at the day-job for Gareth. Image: Gareth Giles.

The illustration work doesn’t cover the mortgage so my “proper job” is in production at the BrewDog brewery in Ellon. It’s fast-paced, no two days are the same and I learn something new every day.

Reuniting with the band. Image: Gareth Giles.

I play bass in my metal band Bisongrass. We reunited in 2021 after splitting a few years ago and now have studio time coming up, a big Christmas gig and our second album will finally surface soon.

Walks with the family at Bennachie. Image: Gareth Giles.

The weather was good and we were both off work so took our children Olive, 4, and Asa, 16 months, for a wee walk around the Bennachie forest trails. It will always be a special place for our family as it was where I proposed to my long-suffering partner Alana.

Gareth watching his beloved Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie. Image: Gareth Giles.

Pittodrie is another place special to me, however having a young family I can’t justify going to as many matches as I used to. The kids have certainly spared me from many poor performances the last couple of years!

