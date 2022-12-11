Rachel Corsie: Televised Sky Sports Cup final is landmark moment for Scottish women’s football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Televised Sky Sports Cup final is landmark moment for Scottish women’s football

By Rachel Corsie
December 11, 2022, 6:00 am
The Sky Sports Cup final will be the first Scottish women's game to be broadcast on Sky. Pictured from L-R: Rangers manager Malky Thomson, Kathryn Hill, Joelle Murray and Hibs manager Dean Gibson. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.
The Sky Sports Cup final will be the first Scottish women's game to be broadcast on Sky. Pictured from L-R: Rangers manager Malky Thomson, Kathryn Hill, Joelle Murray and Hibs manager Dean Gibson. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.

Scottish football history will be made on Sunday when the first-ever women’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Sky television cameras will be at Tynecastle Park to showcase the League Cup final clash between Hibernian and Rangers.

Sky are the title sponsors of the cup – formerly known as the SWPL Cup – which was a deal that came to fruition after the women’s game moved to be governed by the SPFL.

As part of the SPFL’s deal with Sky, a minimum of five women’s games – including the final – will be broadcast on TV this season, with the option for more.

It’s been a while now since I played my club football in Scotland, but I remember when I was on loan at Glasgow City in 2015, that a moment like this seemed so far away.

The final will be the first of its kind and there’s no denying how important it will prove to be in growing the game – now and in the long-term.

Tynecastle will host the Sky Sports Cup final, which is to be broadcast on Sky. Image: SNS.

It adds a bigger profile to the women’s game before you even think about the football.

And the fact it’s on Sky Sports, it does come with a little bit extra prestige because of how big a platform that they can provide as a broadcaster.

I hope that the players can play freely on such a big occasion, but I’m sure they understand how big an opportunity it is to grow the women’s game.

It’s not something players should have to think too hard about – their focus should be the football –  but more money comes from the sport being an entertainment business.

So, with games being on Sky it brings commercial benefits, but it also showcases to other potential investors that the women’s game is worth being part of.

It won’t just be Scottish women’s football fans who tune in on Sunday at 12.30pm.

There will be different kinds of people who will watch from home, which increases the visibility and hopefully improve people’s attitudes towards women’s football.

A landmark moment that can help bring even more progress

It’s a landmark moment for the bigger picture of the game but also for the players.

A lot of players playing in the SWPL have played in Scotland for a long time – and a lot of them would’ve played here when the league was still entirely amateur.

It wouldn’t have been too long ago that some of the players who will play in the final would have been paying to play for their clubs.

They should take a moment to appreciate how hard they have worked to get the women’s game where it is now – because they’ve been an important part of the progress.

The final being on Sky Sports is a turning point where we will be able to see the impact.

A Sky Sports camera at a WSL game between Chelsea and Reading. Image: Shutterstock.

We’ve seen it happen down south in the FA WSL where Sky have created a proper TV package which has shown the successes and encouraged more people to get involved.

That’s what we want and need to replicate in Scotland – the Sky Sports Cup final is the first opportunity to do just that.

It’s a starting point – and it has to be a manageable starting point, because there are still a lot of elements of the women’s game in Scotland that are not professional.

There is a gulf between the teams in SWPL 1 and we have to navigate that properly by ensuring the right things are being done to close that gap.

However, we can’t afford to expose the game too quickly because it could run the risk of people watching something that they will easily dismiss.

We all want progress – but it needs to be done at a steady pace rather than rushing it, to ensure we reap the benefits in the future.

Will a new name be on the trophy or will Hibs triumph again?

As for the game itself, I’m expecting it to be a close contest and I hope it will be an exciting game for those watching at the stadium and on Sky Sports.

Hibs are looking to lift the League Cup trophy for the eighth time – with their last win being in 2019 – while Rangers could win the competition for the very first time.

Although Rangers are the current league champions, they have struggled when they have been under pressure in the cup competitions in recent seasons.

They were sent out of the League Cup and Scottish Cup by Celtic last term.

We know that Rangers have a very capable team, but for me, there is still a question mark over how these players will manage a high-pressure situation like a cup final.

Historically, Hibs have had so much success in the cups, but have struggled in the league as of late – mostly because of the growth of other clubs.

However, I do believe they’re in with a good chance against Rangers on Sunday. They have players like Siobhan Hunter and Joelle Murray, who are massive Hibs fans.

They have been at the club for a very long time and are very passionate about playing for the shirt – that carries a lot of weight in an occasion like a cup final.

FA WSL and UWCL action

In the Uefa Women’s Champions League, Arsenal are now just one point away from qualifying for the quarter-finals after beating Juventus 1-0.

Vivianne Miedema scored Arsenal’s only goal of the game – like she has done in their last three matches – to put them in a good position ahead of next week’s tie with Lyon.

Chelsea could’ve reached the quarter-finals if they had picked up all three points against Real Madrid, but they were held to a 1-1 draw in Spain.

But after their disappointing campaign last year, where they didn’t get out the group, Chelsea are still in pole position to avoid that banana skin and reach the quarter-finals.

Guro Reiten’s penalty ensured a point for Chelsea against Real Madrid. Image: Oscar J Barroso/Shutterstock.

This weekend’s WSL full-card of fixtures is the last before the festive break, and there is one game that could prove to be a cracker.

Manchester City host rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and I believe that it’s the most evenly matched the two sides have ever been.

Both sides are on really good form and scoring loads of goals so it should be a really good match and a good advert for WSL.

I’ll be back at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon as Aston Villa host Arsenal in our final league game of the calendar year.

We’ve enjoyed our games at the club stadium so far this season – we want to keep that up. It’s long festive break, so we want to go into that with positives to reflect on.

A good result puts us in a good position in the league and it would be a just reward for how well we started the season and the injury issues we’ve had to contend with.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: My highs and lows of 2022 after a whirlwind year with club…
Scotland international footballer Kim Little, from Mintlaw, has been honoured.
New Year Honours: Mintlaw's Kim Little made MBE for services to association football
Aberdeen FC Women at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Sophie Goodwin: New year, new era - what will 2023 bring for Aberdeen Women?
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has joined Inverurie Locos Ladies as a coach. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig on grasping 'fantastic' opportunity to coach at Inverurie Locos…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on highs and lows of SWF Championship…
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema confirmed she ruptured her ACL against Lyon. Image: PA Wire.
Rachel Corsie: Serious injuries are plaguing the women's game right now - so what…
England's Beth Mead scores her side's first goal of the Euros - a winner against Austria. Image: PA
Neil Drysdale: I'm looking forward to Beth Mead and the Lionesses swallowing up BBC…
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Sophie Goodwin: Scotland Women should be commended not criticised for trying to ensure a…
Former Aberdeen forward Lauren Gordon has joined Montrose. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon signs for Montrose

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented