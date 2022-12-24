George Mitchell: Twas the night before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: Twas the night before Christmas

By George Mitchell
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am
We all have our own Christmas traditions that make it a special time.
We all have our own Christmas traditions that make it a special time.

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St Nicholas soon would be there.

The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads…

…He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work, and filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk. And laying his finger aside of his nose, and giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.

He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle, and away they all flew like the down of a thistle.

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight…

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

Beautiful, isn’t it? Gives me a huge warm glow when I read those words.

Great feedback by the way from you, my readers, when I vented my spleen back in early September about Christmas shopping being discussed on a TV phone-in show in August. All of you were in agreement. Good to hear.

As I said in that September column, Christmas should be a few days before and a few days after. Anyway, here we are, it has finally arrived. And, I’m not a killjoy! I just don’t like ‘Christmas’ in Sept/Oct.

Traditions around such events as Christmas can be nationwide, but often the best ones are family based and maybe even uniquely personal.

What have you got planned? Do you have a set routine of traditions you follow tonight and tomorrow? Present wrapping, making mince pies, special meals at a certain time? Visiting family or friends? Glass of fizz in the morning?

Do you always open your presents at the same time on Christmas Day? First thing in the morning, or before or after lunch? Some folks don’t wait till Christmas Day and open their presents on Christmas Eve. Each to their own, I guess.

Do your children have trouble keeping their presents wrapped up until Christmas Day?

I started making the Christmas Day soup yesterday, it’s been resting overnight and I’ve been stripping the bones this morning, and turning the gorgeous stock into soup. It’ll be perfect come tomorrow. To be honest, you can keep the turkey, I’d be happy with the broth and a plate of stuffing.

Once I’ve finished making this mammoth pot of soup that could feed half the street, I’ll wrap my presents this very afternoon, then turn off, switch off and relax in the evening. And I’m done with shops as of yesterday morning, won’t go near them for days. That in itself is a joy.

It’s our first Christmas without dad who died earlier this year. Firsts are always the worst they say. Definitely a different evening tonight for us. But not doom and gloom, for I hope we will share stories of Christmasses past and give thanks for many happy memories.

George and his late father raise a glass during a previous Christmastime.

As for tomorrow, the big day? After coffee and opening of presents, I’ll be in the kitchen all morning. I love it. Classic FM on playing non-stop carols and a cheeky glass of white wine to keep me going. We sit down and eat around 3.30pm, after the Queen’s speech. Of course, it won’t be this time. It will be a first for King Charles.

The ‘Kings speech’ – sounds strange, doesn’t it?

I guess you also have set plans for Boxing Day? Lina, who is Russian said to me earlier this year? Why is it called Boxing Day?

Nothing to do with Henry Cooper, I told her. It all started in the Middle Ages.

Apparently, it’s called Boxing Day because traditionally alms boxes or collection boxes in churches were opened and distributed to the poor. So, it was seen as a charitable day.

Boxing Day originated in the UK but is also celebrated in other countries. And not in just English-speaking countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but in parts of Europe, for example Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic where they class it as a second Christmas Day.

Of course, there is also the connection of Good King Wenceslas, the rich king who gave to the poor. Remember the words, ‘Good King Wenceslas looked out, on the feast of Stephan,’ ie Boxing Day.

Do we still have Boxing Day sales on the high street? I well remember years ago, friends queueing up literally all night outside high street chain shops to be first in line to grab a bargain at 9am.

Some Boxing Day sales used to be mayhem.

I never did, even as a teenager, never got my head round that one. Late evening on Christmas Day itself, going along with a flask of tea and a blanket to sit outside Marks and Spencer or Next all night in the freezing cold? No thank you very much.

I guess it doesn’t really happen now, I mean we have sales all the time, especially that awful Black Friday nonsense, which is sadly becoming a new British ‘tradition.’ Thanks America.

Traditions come and go, I guess. I remember big open-house-style parties at ours over the Christmas period. I loved them, the house jammed full of folk of all ages, from say 2pm until throwing-out time.

And as I look back, even in the 90s when our house parties seemed to be at their peak, there were no mobile phones. People talked, communicated with each other, shared stories, jokes and played party games. A big day of hustle and bustle which I adored.

Would I enjoy that today? No thank you very much. I’m not being grumpy, I just relish peace and quiet far too much these days. Twenty wild horses wouldn’t be able to drag me to a huge Boxing Day party.

When home for Christmas, I cook for the family for days on end, I enjoy it, it’s not a chore, but Boxing Day is my day off.

Irrespective of the weather, I’m up and away, usually up Bennachie. It’s been my Boxing Day tradition for a quite a few years now.

George usually heads to beautiful Bennachie on Boxing Day.

Back home late morning and my traditions continue, ie second cup of coffee and a buttery if there are any left. Hot shower, then change into my jammies. Yup, I confess…that’s me for the day, and settle down with my well-thumbed TV Times.

Oh, now that’s another tradition in itself, the TV Times, or Radio Times. I love buying the Christmas edition and spend days in advance circling with a pen all the things I plan to watch.

The rest of my Boxing Day is spent in glorious indulgence of watching old movies and eating a plate of heated up leftover food that tastes so much better than it did on Christmas Day.

What do you do with your Boxing Day leftovers? George thinks they taste even better than on Christmas Day.

If you do the Christmas Day cooking, you’ll know exactly what I mean, ie you’ve now got time to enjoy it and not fret over making sure everyone else is fed and watered.

As for our new puppy Millie, it’ll be her first Christmas. She came into our lives in the summer, and even though I’ve been away for the past few months, she still remembers me.

Millie joined the Mitchell household in the summer.

She’s a real cutie, but don’t be fooled by the butter-wouldn’t-melt photo, she’s a cheeky wee thing. Quite a handful.

However you plan to spend tonight, tomorrow and Boxing Day, make sure it’s what you want to do. Switch off, put your feet up, close the mind to all the troubles out there in the big bad world, and relax in the company of loved ones. Life is too short, don’t take what precious time we have for granted.

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St Nicholas soon would be there…

Christmas Day past: A young George with his grandad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
3
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented