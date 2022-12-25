Ice-cool fundraiser ‘warms’ up for Aberdeen’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ice-cool fundraiser ‘warms’ up for Aberdeen’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip

By Rosemary Lowne
December 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Taking the plunge: Donna Deans warms up ahead of the Boxing Day Nippy Dip. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
Taking the plunge: Donna Deans warms up ahead of the Boxing Day Nippy Dip. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

There’s no feeling quite like running into the icy North Sea says Donna Deans, one of the hardy souls taking the plunge at Aberdeen Beach on Boxing Day in aid of charity.

While reaching for Christmas Day leftovers will undoubtedly be the most strenuous activity many of us will do on December 26, Donna will be bracing herself for the goosebump inducing Boxing Day Nippy Dip.

Organised by Aberdeen Lions Club, the breathtaking annual event, which has been a part of the city’s festive calendar for more than 30 years, will see fearless folk storm into the freezing waters off Aberdeen beach to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Making a splash: Donna Deans takes fundraising to new depths. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Cold water therapy

Something of a cold water aficionado, this will be the fourth year Donna, who is the fundraising team lead for the north-east children’s charity Charlie House, will brave the Baltic waters.

Your Life caught up with Donna at her ‘warm-up’ dip to find out why she loves it so much.

“I don’t know what it is, you just feel exhilarated, happy and you think ‘oh that was amazing’, says Donna who is raising money for Charlie House, the Aberdeen-based charity which supports children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families.

“It’s such good fun because there’s so many people around you, dressed up in different costumes.”

Chilled out: Donna feels invigorated after a dip in the sea. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Freezing fun

Opting to wear cycling shorts and a bright orange Charlie House T-shirt, Donna and her fellow plungers will run into the sea, submerge for a teeth-chattering two minutes before shivering their way back on to dry land.

“It’s freezing but it’s really good fun,” says Donna.

“And it’s really weird because I’m not big on doing challenges and I’m not particularly sporty so it’s a really nice one to do because you don’t have to train for it.

“It’s all over in two minutes and the best thing about it is that you can eat as much as you like over the festive season because you need extra layers for warmth.”

Exhilarating: Donna says the Boxing Day Nippy Dip is the best fun. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Post-dip tea and bacon roll

Dipping alongside Donna will also be her grown-up children Megan, 21, and Matthew, 18, while her husband Norman will be on post-dunk tea and bacon roll duties.

“It’s great that it’s on Boxing Day as it just gives you the incentive to just get up and go and do something and because you’re doing it for charity it’s a lovely feeling,” says Donna.

“Megan and Matthew have always done it with me so it’s really good fun.

“My husband Norman is on tea and bacon roll duty, that’s tradition.”

Breathtaking: Donna’s expression sums up just how cold the sea is right now. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Seas the day

Over the years, Donna says the temperature of the North Sea has varied in chilliness.

“I do remember one year we were standing about and it was absolutely Baltic so we were all huddling together to keep warm,” says Donna.

“I think because it was freezing outside when we got into the sea I thought actually this isn’t too bad because the sea was a bit warmer than the actual air.

“But then the next year it was completely the opposite way round, it was quite balmy outside and the sea was cold.”

Brrrilliant effort: Donna starts enjoying herself after overcoming the initial cold shock. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Take deep breaths

With plenty of cold water practice, Donna has some advice for any first timers.

“We just run in, because if you just go in baby steps you’ll never do it,” says Donna.

“It takes your breath away so really try to relax, take deep breaths and try not to panic.

“Some people go in and totally swim in it.

“I go up to chest height but I don’t put my head under.

“I wear cycling shorts and a Charlie House T-shirt with some sort of hat, sometimes a Santa hat.

“It’s better to wear as little clothes as possible.

“Lots of people wear funny costumes which is great.”

Warmed up: Donna will have her husband Norman on standby with a cup of tea and a bacon roll. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Good causes

The post-water dip advice is equally as important.

“You feel numb when you come out so you have to wait a wee while before you have a hot shower otherwise you’ll go a bit tingly,” says Donna.

“I usually wait a good half an hour before having a hot shower.”

Working at Charlie House, Donna sees at first hand how the money raised makes a huge difference to children and their families across the north-east.

“This is something I can do to give back to Charlie House and to help to raise money for the families as it’s just a really special place,” she says.

“I always get quite emotional when I do things for Charlie House because it’s such an achievement and I take it very personally.”

Ready for the challenge: Donna says she will fuel up on turkey and trimmings before the dip. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Wonderful organisers

Ahead of the dip, Donna is keen to thank the organisers for making it such a success.

“I want to thank Aberdeen Lions Club for supporting the charities involved and supporting Charlie House every year,” says Donna.

“Without their support we couldn’t do this and it’s nice that they recognise the different charities in Aberdeen.”

The event will take place at 10.30am on December 26 at Aberdeen Beach, starting from Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre.

People can register for the Boxing Day Nippy Dip on the Aberdeen Lions Club website www.aberdeenlionsclub.org.uk

Or to sponsor Donna, check out her Just Giving page.

