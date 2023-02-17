5 things to do this weekend: The return of Fort William Mountain Festival and the birth of the Shortbread Showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: The return of Fort William Mountain Festival and the birth of the Shortbread Showdown

By Lauren Robertson
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Fort William Mountain Festival returns this weekend. Image: Omega Guiding
Fort William Mountain Festival returns this weekend. Image: Omega Guiding

It’s shaping up to be a busy weekend across the north and north-east.

A range of much-loved annual events are making a return alongside new ones hoping to rock the region.

Whether you are looking to get creative, dance the weekend away at a festival or head for the hills, we’ve compiled a list of the top events you’re sure to love.

Fort William Mountain Festival

It’s festival week! 🥳🏔️ #FWMF2023Events are filling up quickly so get your tickets now to avoid missing out! 🏔️ Fort William Mountain Festival 📆 16th-19th February 2023🎥 Films, workshops, events and entertainment to get you excited for adventure! Offering a celebration of the outdoors with an incredible and varied lineup- there’s something for everyone! Tickets available NOW: https://mountainfestival.co.uk/tickets/events/ 👏Starting with our sold out Launch Night with Trek & Mountain on Thursday 16th February we have 3 full days of epic events curated by our volunteer FWMF committee. You don’t want to miss it! 🎟️

Posted by Fort William Mountain Festival on Sunday, 12 February 2023

Fort William Mountain Festival is back showcasing the best the area has to offer outdoor enthusiasts.

The packed programme includes activities ranging from mindful walking and nature writing to paddle boarding and snow sports.

If you want to get involved in the festival in a more relaxed way, why not book yourself into a talk from an industry expert or buy a ticket to one of the many thought-provoking film screenings?

The full festival programme can be found at mountainfestival.co.uk.

Shortbread Showdown

Who has the best shortbread in the Highlands? Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Roll up, roll up, it’s time for the first ever Shortbread Showdown.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness is on the hunt for the best shortbread the Highlands has to offer.

Eight budding bakers from the likes of Downright Gabbler, Velocity and Cafe Ness will meet in the Victorian Market food hall on Saturday between 10am and 3pm, bringing with them their best shortbread.

Locals will vote for their favourite and the top three will move forward to the final next month.

Art Weekender

This weekend, Aberdeen Ceramics Studio are working with @graysschoolofartaberdeen Engage program where we will be…

Posted by Aberdeen Ceramics Studio on Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Aberdeen Ceramics Studio, operating out of RGU in Aberdeen, is a group of passionate ceramicists who hope to make ceramics more accessible to people in the north-east.

As part of a new creative development programme called Engage, the group is hosting a number of workshops on Saturday and Sunday as part of a Art Weekender event.

Participants can learn how to hand build a clay sculpture, learn more about the Japanese Raku style and learn more about the ancient craft of throwing using a potter’s wheel.

You can book a spot on the courses at rgu.ac.uk. 

. Ceramics workshops are taking place as part of the Engage creative programme at RGU. Supplied by RGU.

The Glencoe Gathering

Hit the slopes at Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock / Keith B Johnson

This Saturday, the slopes at Glencoe will be taken over by snow sports enthusiasts, music and apres-ski.

The Glencoe Gathering is a community-driven festival that turns the resort into a playground with its famous features The Haggis Trap, Flypaper, The East Ridge and Radio Gully at its centre.

The festivities kick off at 10am and there will be local riders who know the slopes like the back of their glove ready to show you the best they have to offer.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. 

Squirrel Safari

Spot red squirrels on safari. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service is hoping to acquaint locals with some furry friends this weekend.

Head along to the Squirrel Safari in Aden Country park this Sunday from 10am to 11.30am to get to know the red squirrels that call the area home.

You’ll want to bring binoculars, and while there’s no guarantee you’ll see them, there’s a good chance given the number of regular sightings.

The event is free to attend, but you can reserve a spot at eventbrite.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Nature Watch: A magical oasis at Catterline Bay
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 25.10.2022 URN: CR0039032 Mike McGarrie, owner of the 'Big Orange' is pictured at his street food van in Forres. He prepares the BBQ Brisket Bacon Stacker! Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Love big portions? Put these 6 places on your must-visit list in Elgin
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: What happens when we die?
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2022 URN: CR0034802 & CR0035358 F&D story on Taste of Nairn, which makes its highly-anticipated return this today. Picture: Tattie Scone making with contestants Mandy Elizabeth Rush and Ian Finlayson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Food and drink fans in for a treat as Taste of Nairn dates revealed
YL 1802 10 Pet pics Rebus and Zebedee of Broughty Ferry after a visit to the beach. Image: Dawn Leonard,Dundee, DD3 0Su
Pet Portraits: Damp duo prove opposites attract with shared victory
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris
Gulls are the scourge of communities such as Torry in Aberdeen. Pic: Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
What We Learned this week....about Torry gulls, traffic wardens, a film flop and Shetland's…
Harry Styles wins the Best Pop/R&B Act award during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.
Yvie Burnett: I bumped into Harry Styles at the Brits and he's as lovely…

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London
CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.
Calls to replace CalMac with brand new state-owned ferry service
More than 90 pedigree bulls/females and over 50 exhibition cattle are destined for the RNAS Spring Show.
Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show

Editor's Picks

Most Commented