5 things to do this weekend: The return of Fort William Mountain Festival and the birth of the Shortbread Showdown

It’s shaping up to be a busy weekend across the north and north-east.

A range of much-loved annual events are making a return alongside new ones hoping to rock the region.

Whether you are looking to get creative, dance the weekend away at a festival or head for the hills, we’ve compiled a list of the top events you’re sure to love.

Fort William Mountain Festival

Fort William Mountain Festival is back showcasing the best the area has to offer outdoor enthusiasts.

The packed programme includes activities ranging from mindful walking and nature writing to paddle boarding and snow sports.

If you want to get involved in the festival in a more relaxed way, why not book yourself into a talk from an industry expert or buy a ticket to one of the many thought-provoking film screenings?

The full festival programme can be found at mountainfestival.co.uk.

Shortbread Showdown

Roll up, roll up, it’s time for the first ever Shortbread Showdown.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness is on the hunt for the best shortbread the Highlands has to offer.

Eight budding bakers from the likes of Downright Gabbler, Velocity and Cafe Ness will meet in the Victorian Market food hall on Saturday between 10am and 3pm, bringing with them their best shortbread.

Locals will vote for their favourite and the top three will move forward to the final next month.

Art Weekender

Aberdeen Ceramics Studio, operating out of RGU in Aberdeen, is a group of passionate ceramicists who hope to make ceramics more accessible to people in the north-east.

As part of a new creative development programme called Engage, the group is hosting a number of workshops on Saturday and Sunday as part of a Art Weekender event.

Participants can learn how to hand build a clay sculpture, learn more about the Japanese Raku style and learn more about the ancient craft of throwing using a potter’s wheel.

You can book a spot on the courses at rgu.ac.uk.

The Glencoe Gathering

This Saturday, the slopes at Glencoe will be taken over by snow sports enthusiasts, music and apres-ski.

The Glencoe Gathering is a community-driven festival that turns the resort into a playground with its famous features The Haggis Trap, Flypaper, The East Ridge and Radio Gully at its centre.

The festivities kick off at 10am and there will be local riders who know the slopes like the back of their glove ready to show you the best they have to offer.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Squirrel Safari

Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service is hoping to acquaint locals with some furry friends this weekend.

Head along to the Squirrel Safari in Aden Country park this Sunday from 10am to 11.30am to get to know the red squirrels that call the area home.

You’ll want to bring binoculars, and while there’s no guarantee you’ll see them, there’s a good chance given the number of regular sightings.

The event is free to attend, but you can reserve a spot at eventbrite.co.uk.