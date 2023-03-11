Pet Portraits: Perfect pug pair are this week’s cutest companions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: Perfect pug pair are this week’s cutest companions

By Lauren Jack
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Stand up if you’re the world’s most perfect pug? Oh, OK, we’ll call it a draw! Max and Echo bring their sense of style to Arbroath beach while out with Jess Fletcher.
Stand up if you're the world's most perfect pug? Oh, OK, we'll call it a draw! Max and Echo bring their sense of style to Arbroath beach while out with Jess Fletcher.

In this week’s Pet Portraits, double trouble has caused some upset.

From our very dapper winning duo Max and Echo to the picture-perfect Leo and Phoebe there has been some very stiff competition among our beloved pets.

Well, this is the cutest cuddle that’s ever been cuddled! Leo and Phoebe pile on the adorabilty at Crathes Castle for Emily Anderson, of Aberdeen.

Although we’d love to give each of these cool cats and playful pups a treat, only Jess Fletcher can treat her pets with a £50 voucher.

But that doesn’t mean that we can’t celebrate all of our other adorable entries with this gallery!

Pet Portraits of the week

Donna Milne can testify that rescue dogs light up your life. She’s had lovely Lulu for a year, and although she lost Rascal recently (pictured just below), he brought her five years of love and laughs in Stuartfield.
Sweet rescue Rascal brought plenty of joy to his owner Donna Milne’s life. Sleep tight, Rascal.
Fight like cat and dog? Not in Westhill. Tracy and Xander Ingram’s boys, Marvin and Wilbur, are best buds and proud!
What could be snugglier than the snuggliest blanket? The snuggliest cat snuggled into the snuggliest blanket! Milo has life pretty well figured out at Vanessa Hadden’s place in Fraserburgh.
Who’s the coolest cat in town? It has to be marvellous Mabel, who’s mastered the art of nonchalant chic in Turriff. Janis McManus is on hand for all her rock star requests.
Why settle for one lovely lass when you can have two? Real Poppy seems unsure of Snow Poppy, who has appeared at Fiona McLean’s in Strathpeffer.
Four-legged friend? Eight-month-old Wanda is just as perfect a pet with two! The lovely lass reaches for the sun at Laura Douglas’s in Newport-on-Tay.
It seems there’s some sibling rivalry in Crieff… Don’t worry, Bella. Jasmine is beautiful, but you don’t need to be jealous – you’re gorgeous too. The perfect pair live with Helen Arnott.
You know the secret to a happy life? Dance like no one’s watching. Sing like nobody’s listening. And when it snows, jump in! Dante fully embraces life in Alford with Ross Mclarty.
There needs to be a better name for a group of dogs. The boring ‘pack’ just doesn’t cut it for Mabel, Juno, Harper and Ruby, who live with the Websters in Dundee. We’d suggest ‘awesome posse of pups’ instead!
Comfy seat? Check. Toys? Tick. Sunbeam? Done. Margo has reached ultimate cat! Kirstin Scott provides the feline necessities in Old Rayne.
Quite right, Bramble. This is how all of us would spend our days if we could! The sleepy star lives with Nicola and Tam Merchant in Banchory.
If you go down to the beach today, you’re in for a big surprise… Not one, not two, but four bathing beauties! Chacco, Dileas, Benny and Uisdean staged a canine takeover of Uig beach while out and about with the Madigans on the Isle of Skye.
Rare. Magical. Spectacular. Oh, and some Northern Lights… The Aurora was amazing in Insch, but fabulous Flinder still steals the limelight in Adele Hosie’s photo.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.






























