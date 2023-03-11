Pet Portraits: Perfect pug pair are this week’s cutest companions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In this week’s Pet Portraits, double trouble has caused some upset.

From our very dapper winning duo Max and Echo to the picture-perfect Leo and Phoebe there has been some very stiff competition among our beloved pets.

Although we’d love to give each of these cool cats and playful pups a treat, only Jess Fletcher can treat her pets with a £50 voucher.

But that doesn’t mean that we can’t celebrate all of our other adorable entries with this gallery!

Pet Portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.