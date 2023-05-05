12 places in the north and north-east with strong royal ties – from Balmoral to Castle of Mey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the nation prepares to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, we’ve compiled a list of castles, beauty spots and other places in the north and north-east with royal links.

Balmoral Castle

Every year, Queen Elizabeth II would make a routine visit to Balmoral. Not only was this her home away from home, it was also said it was one of the late Queen’s favourite places. The castle and estate is a popular draw for tourists with people flocking there from around the country and further afield.

Royal Deeside Railway Line

Prior to its closure in 1966, the railway line was frequently used by generations of royals. Every monarch would have different needs met whenever they used the service; for example, Queen Victoria expressed a strong dislike to fast-moving travel and therefore took an estimated hour and fifteen minutes to travel from Ballater to Ferryhill.

Castle of Mey

While Balmoral was home to the royals during summer months, Queen Elizabeth’s late mother sought her own place of solitude after the death of her husband, King George VI, to escape the public eye. During this time, the Castle of Mey in Caithness was known as Barrolgill Castle; however, the Queen Mother reinstated its current title. It is a popular visitor attraction, as well as a wedding venue.

Rothesay Rooms

In 2015, the Rothesay Rooms in Ballater were opened by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, to support tourist growth. It has since gone on to become one of Deeside’s most beloved venues with an outstanding menu that has understandably garnered wide interest from the locals and tourists over the years.

Royal Lochnagar Distillery

Royal Lochnagar Distillery is located just one mile from Balmoral and received its name from Queen Victoria, who was partial to a wee dram, when she travelled for her first holiday in 1848.

In 2021, the company was granted a Royal Warrant in recognition of of its frequent service to the Royal Family. This meant the distillery could display the monarch symbol of the Royal Arms on its each of its bottles.

Glas-allt-Shiel, Loch Muick

Glas-allt-Shiel sits by the shore of Loch Muick. The lodge was built by Queen Victoria in 1868, looking out over the water. The monarch would travel to Glas-allt-Shiel every year until 1900, conducting social events and relaxing while Prince Albert would take the men out hunting.

Burn O’Vat

Nicknamed the ‘Queen’s Well’, the cave at Burn O’Vat was used as a get away by Queen Victoria whenever she wished for a break from her royal duties. And it’s really no wonder why; there are several routes visitors can take to explore the serene sights before arriving at an immaculate waterfall.

The Queen’s View

An avid sightseer herself, the Queen’s View earned its name from Queen Victoria when she came to admire the rolling views of the countryside. The viewpoint allowed her to look over Balmoral as well as Lochnagar. It is believed that this popular tourist spot was actually one of Queen Victoria’s favourites to take in the beauty of Deeside.

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Explore the north-east’s history with the monarchy throughout various eras at one of the country’s most renowned art galleries. Here, visitors will find an eye-catching painting of Queen Victoria dressed in white – a contrast to the portraits of the Queen clad in the black many are perhaps more familiar with – and uncover her admiration for the Scottish countryside.

Braemar Highland Games Centre

Attending the Highland Games is a longstanding tradition within the Royal Family and it has been for over a century. This centre in particular was opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II back in 2018 and has a collection of exhibitions highlighting the royal connections of the Braemar Gathering – an event still regularly attended by royals to this day.

Balmoral Cairns

These spectacular cairns were commissioned by Queen Victoria to honour members of her family. A pyramid was also created to celebrate the life of the late Prince Albert, which visitors are welcome to visit whenever the royals are not at Balmoral. The journey to the cairns offers fantastic views of Deeside, so best get the hiking gear out for this trip.

University of Aberdeen

The prestigious University of Aberdeen has shared ties with the royals for years. Several members of the family have paid a visit to the university including the late Queen Elizabeth, who opened the first hall of residence there. While the Queen Consort visited the science teaching hub recently.

Crathie Kirk

Whenever the Queen was visiting Balmoral, Crathie Kirk was her place to worship. Regulars at the church would become familiar with the Royal Family’s presence during congregations over the years. And more than 30 years ago, Crathie Kirk hosted the wedding Princess Anne and Commander Timothy Laurence, keeping the event low-key as the happy couple slipped away unnoticed the following morning.