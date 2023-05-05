12 places in the north and north-east with strong royal ties – from Balmoral to Castle of Mey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 places in the north and north-east with strong royal ties – from Balmoral to Castle of Mey

As well as Balmoral there are plenty of other spots in Scotland with royal connections.

By Jenna Scott
Balmoral
Balmoral Castle has become a haven for the Royal Family. Image: Shutterstock

As the nation prepares to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, we’ve compiled a list of castles, beauty spots and other places in the north and north-east with royal links.

Balmoral Castle

Balmoral
A home away from home. Image: DCT Media

Every year, Queen Elizabeth II would make a routine visit to Balmoral. Not only was this her home away from home, it was also said it was one of the late Queen’s favourite places.  The castle and estate is a popular draw for tourists with people flocking there from around the country and further afield.

Royal Deeside Railway Line

Royal Deeside railway
The railway line was used by most monarchs to commute. Image: Shutterstock

Prior to its closure in 1966, the railway line was frequently used by generations of royals. Every monarch would have different needs met whenever they used the service; for example, Queen Victoria expressed a strong dislike to fast-moving travel and therefore took an estimated hour and fifteen minutes to travel from Ballater to Ferryhill.

Castle of Mey

King Charles at Castle of Mey
King Charles III once stood before the Castle of Mey. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

While Balmoral was home to the royals during summer months, Queen Elizabeth’s late mother sought her own place of solitude after the death of her husband, King George VI, to escape the public eye. During this time, the Castle of Mey in Caithness was known as Barrolgill Castle; however, the Queen Mother reinstated its current title. It is a popular visitor attraction, as well as a wedding venue.

Rothesay Rooms

The Rothesay Rooms
Enjoy a meal fit for royalty. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In 2015, the Rothesay Rooms in Ballater were opened by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, to support tourist growth. It has since gone on to become one of Deeside’s most beloved venues with an outstanding menu that has understandably garnered wide interest from the locals and tourists over the years.

Royal Lochnagar Distillery

King Charles visited the Royal Lochnagar Distillery back in 2018. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The King had a great laugh at the Distillery. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Royal Lochnagar Distillery is located just one mile from Balmoral and received its name from Queen Victoria, who was partial to a wee dram, when she travelled for her first holiday in 1848.

In 2021, the company was granted a Royal Warrant in recognition of of its frequent service to the Royal Family. This meant the distillery could display the monarch symbol of the Royal Arms on its each of its bottles.

Glas-allt-Shiel, Loch Muick

Glas-allt-Shiel was a peaceful escape for Queen Victoria.
The lodge became known as the “widow’s house”. Image: Shutterstock

Glas-allt-Shiel sits by the shore of Loch Muick. The lodge was built by Queen Victoria in 1868, looking out over the water. The monarch would travel to Glas-allt-Shiel every year until 1900, conducting social events and relaxing while Prince Albert would take the men out hunting.

Burn O’Vat

Burn O'Vat was also known as the Queen's Well.
Taken straight from a fantasy novel. Image: Shutterstock.

Nicknamed the ‘Queen’s Well’, the cave at Burn O’Vat was used as a get away by Queen Victoria whenever she wished for a break from her royal duties. And it’s really no wonder why; there are several routes visitors can take to explore the serene sights before arriving at an immaculate waterfall.

The Queen’s View

An avid sightseer herself, the Queen’s View earned its name from Queen Victoria when she came to admire the rolling views of the countryside. The viewpoint allowed her to look over Balmoral as well as Lochnagar. It is believed that this popular tourist spot was actually one of Queen Victoria’s favourites to take in the beauty of Deeside.

Aberdeen Art Gallery

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort at Aberdeen Art Gallery
The art gallery recently welcomed King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Explore the north-east’s history with the monarchy throughout various eras at one of the country’s most renowned art galleries. Here, visitors will find an eye-catching painting of Queen Victoria dressed in white – a contrast to the portraits of the Queen clad in the black many are perhaps more familiar with – and uncover her admiration for the Scottish countryside.

Braemar Highland Games Centre

Princess Anne, the then Prince Charles and Duchess of Rothesay
The Royal Family will often attend the Braemar Games together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Attending the Highland Games is a longstanding tradition within the Royal Family and it has been for over a century. This centre in particular was opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II back in 2018 and has a collection of exhibitions highlighting the royal connections of the Braemar Gathering – an event still regularly attended by royals to this day.

Balmoral Cairns

The Balmoral Cairns
The pyramid was constructed in honour of Prince Albert. Image: Shutterstock

These spectacular cairns were commissioned by Queen Victoria to honour members of her family. A pyramid was also created to celebrate the life of the late Prince Albert, which visitors are welcome to visit whenever the royals are not at Balmoral. The journey to the cairns offers fantastic views of Deeside, so best get the hiking gear out for this trip.

University of Aberdeen

Camilla, Queen Consort
Camilla, Queen Consort, recently paid a visit to the university’s science teaching hub.<br />Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The prestigious University of Aberdeen has shared ties with the royals for years. Several members of the family have paid a visit to the university including the late Queen Elizabeth, who opened the first hall of residence there. While the Queen Consort visited the science teaching hub recently.

Crathie Kirk

Crathie Kirk
It was here Princess Anne wed Commander Timothy Laurence. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Whenever the Queen was visiting Balmoral, Crathie Kirk was her place to worship. Regulars at the church would become familiar with the Royal Family’s presence during congregations over the years. And more than 30 years ago, Crathie Kirk hosted the wedding Princess Anne and Commander Timothy Laurence, keeping the event low-key as the happy couple slipped away unnoticed the following morning.

