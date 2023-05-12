12 great community gardens and woodlands across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 great community gardens and woodlands across the north and north-east

The great outdoors is calling, and there's plenty of community gardens and woodlands around the region to pick from

By Jenna Scott
Green thumbs at the ready. Image: Shutterstock
Green thumbs at the ready. Image: Shutterstock

With summer fast approaching, many of us want to get out into the great outdoors.  There’s a wealth of greenspaces and community woodlands in the north and north-east. And for those who are keen to get planting, but don’t have a garden – don’t despair, there’s plenty of community gardens around.

Inchgarth Community Garden, Aboyne Place, Aberdeen

Inchgarth Community Garden
Help out the Inchgarth community. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In 2018, a seed was planted within the Inchgarth community and the idea to install their very own garden plot blossomed into what we see today. A team of dedicated volunteers work together to maintain their garden while the area is used for picnics, competitions, and garden stalls throughout the year.

Anyone with gardening experience or eager to lend a helping hand can offer to volunteer via the following email: volunteerinchgarth@gmail.com

Stonehaven Community Garden,  Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Market Square
Stonehaven’s Market Square was transformed to reintroduce footfall. Image: Shutterstock

Stonehaven’s local garden at the town’s Market Square, has been open for less than two years and was created with the intention of drawing footfall back into the town following the pandemic.

Several community groups such as Stonehaven Town Partnership, the Horizon Project and Stonehaven Community Council then banded together to complete the project, and it has been going strong ever since.

Dingwall Community Woodland

tree planting at Dingwall Community Garden
Be one with nature. Image: Scottish Forestry

Established in 2021, the Dingwall Community Woodland project aims to provide a communal spot for the locals to come together for a bit of green therapy, letting individuals reconnect with nature and each other while reaping the physical and mental benefits of this. Earlier this year the project’s first trees were planted.

Springhill Community Garden, Aberdeen

tonatoes
Grow the finest fruit and veg. Image: Shutterstock

Once a bowling green, the Springhill Community Garden was reinvented to be a space used by the public for food growth and to support the local wildlife. The community will often commandeer the garden, using it to grow fruit and vegetables as well as encouraging schools and youth groups to get involved and give back to the local area.

Earth and Worms Community Garden, Aberdeen

seedlings and earth
Don’t be scared to get your hands dirty. Image: Shutterstock

Like its fellow counterparts across the city, Earth and Worms Community Garden sets out to bring local residents together and experience the beauty of nature while practicing mindfulness. Throughout the year, the garden is home to a series of events and activities, such as outdoor cooking, but its central focus is to reduce the community’s impact on the environment by turning food surplus into compost and natural fertilisers.

Thurso Grows Community Garden

Formerly a redundant community garden, the space was quickly restored to a flourishing hotspot for organic produce growth. There are now several raised beds, a Polycrub, a shed for tools and an outdoor kitchen area. Throughout the year, the group hosts frequent workshops to help novices, and regular volunteers, gain more gardening experience.

Bonnymuir Green, Aberdeen

Strawberries are just one of the many items you can grow here. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This community-owned space comprises of a communal garden, a cafe and a social hub all led and sustained by a group of volunteers. It was previously used as a bowling green until the Bowling Club closed in 2015. The Green was soon transformed into a garden whose features include an orchard, wildlife pond, a play area and flower beds. All members of the public are welcome to the Green seven days a week and can also take part in social events organised by the Trust which runs the Green.

Cove Community Woodland, Aberdeen

Do you think you could plant one more? Image: Shutterstock

Cove Community Woodland sets out to protect the local wildlife and conserve the land of which it was built upon. More than 4,000 trees have been planted here with volunteers and the Cover Woodland Trust committed to maintaining and sustaining the land. Throughout the year, events such as Easter egg hunts are held, allowing visitors to explore and admire the area.

The Bruce Garden, Aberdeen

Lend a hand at maintaining beautiful flowers. Image: Shutterstock

The Bruce Garden, on Victoria Road, is used by locals and visitors alike. It is one of the city’s hidden gems, so you may not stumble across it too easily. The garden itself is very well maintained filled with colourful plants and flowers. Nevertheless, the seclusion is a welcome atmosphere for guests to fully relax and unwind during the upcoming summer months.

Portlethen Community Woodland Park, Aberdeenshire

Even dogs can get in on the fun. Image: Shutterstock

Portlethen Community Woodland Park offers a safe, enclosed space for dog walkers to roam with their pup in tow. Get to socialising with other pet-friendly owners as the space is often frequented by visitors and their furry friends, and you can also give the pup some time to explore without the worry of them running off too far.

Ury Riverside Park, Aberdeenshire

Under the management of volunteers, Ury Riverside Park aims to bring Inverurie’s local community and wildlife together. Many of their developing habitats are to create naturally functioning ecosystems with all trees and plants coming from local sources to promote sustainability.

Volunteers at the park plant trees in 2019

Garthdee Allotments, Aberdeen

Book a slot now. Image: Colin Rennie

Anyone looking to find the perfect place to grow their own veggies should look no more. The Garthdee Allotments are waiting to be used by volunteers eager to lend a hand. Training services are also offered to anyone with little experience. Plots can be applied for through the Aberdeen City Council website; potential volunteers can register interest via the Garthdee Allotments website.

