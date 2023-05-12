12 great community gardens and woodlands across the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

With summer fast approaching, many of us want to get out into the great outdoors. There’s a wealth of greenspaces and community woodlands in the north and north-east. And for those who are keen to get planting, but don’t have a garden – don’t despair, there’s plenty of community gardens around.

Inchgarth Community Garden, Aboyne Place, Aberdeen

In 2018, a seed was planted within the Inchgarth community and the idea to install their very own garden plot blossomed into what we see today. A team of dedicated volunteers work together to maintain their garden while the area is used for picnics, competitions, and garden stalls throughout the year.

Anyone with gardening experience or eager to lend a helping hand can offer to volunteer via the following email: volunteerinchgarth@gmail.com

Stonehaven Community Garden, Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven’s local garden at the town’s Market Square, has been open for less than two years and was created with the intention of drawing footfall back into the town following the pandemic.

Several community groups such as Stonehaven Town Partnership, the Horizon Project and Stonehaven Community Council then banded together to complete the project, and it has been going strong ever since.

Dingwall Community Woodland

Established in 2021, the Dingwall Community Woodland project aims to provide a communal spot for the locals to come together for a bit of green therapy, letting individuals reconnect with nature and each other while reaping the physical and mental benefits of this. Earlier this year the project’s first trees were planted.

Springhill Community Garden, Aberdeen

Once a bowling green, the Springhill Community Garden was reinvented to be a space used by the public for food growth and to support the local wildlife. The community will often commandeer the garden, using it to grow fruit and vegetables as well as encouraging schools and youth groups to get involved and give back to the local area.

Earth and Worms Community Garden, Aberdeen

Like its fellow counterparts across the city, Earth and Worms Community Garden sets out to bring local residents together and experience the beauty of nature while practicing mindfulness. Throughout the year, the garden is home to a series of events and activities, such as outdoor cooking, but its central focus is to reduce the community’s impact on the environment by turning food surplus into compost and natural fertilisers.

Thurso Grows Community Garden

Formerly a redundant community garden, the space was quickly restored to a flourishing hotspot for organic produce growth. There are now several raised beds, a Polycrub, a shed for tools and an outdoor kitchen area. Throughout the year, the group hosts frequent workshops to help novices, and regular volunteers, gain more gardening experience.

Bonnymuir Green, Aberdeen

This community-owned space comprises of a communal garden, a cafe and a social hub all led and sustained by a group of volunteers. It was previously used as a bowling green until the Bowling Club closed in 2015. The Green was soon transformed into a garden whose features include an orchard, wildlife pond, a play area and flower beds. All members of the public are welcome to the Green seven days a week and can also take part in social events organised by the Trust which runs the Green.

Cove Community Woodland, Aberdeen

Cove Community Woodland sets out to protect the local wildlife and conserve the land of which it was built upon. More than 4,000 trees have been planted here with volunteers and the Cover Woodland Trust committed to maintaining and sustaining the land. Throughout the year, events such as Easter egg hunts are held, allowing visitors to explore and admire the area.

The Bruce Garden, Aberdeen

The Bruce Garden, on Victoria Road, is used by locals and visitors alike. It is one of the city’s hidden gems, so you may not stumble across it too easily. The garden itself is very well maintained filled with colourful plants and flowers. Nevertheless, the seclusion is a welcome atmosphere for guests to fully relax and unwind during the upcoming summer months.

Portlethen Community Woodland Park, Aberdeenshire

Portlethen Community Woodland Park offers a safe, enclosed space for dog walkers to roam with their pup in tow. Get to socialising with other pet-friendly owners as the space is often frequented by visitors and their furry friends, and you can also give the pup some time to explore without the worry of them running off too far.

Ury Riverside Park, Aberdeenshire

Under the management of volunteers, Ury Riverside Park aims to bring Inverurie’s local community and wildlife together. Many of their developing habitats are to create naturally functioning ecosystems with all trees and plants coming from local sources to promote sustainability.

Garthdee Allotments, Aberdeen

Anyone looking to find the perfect place to grow their own veggies should look no more. The Garthdee Allotments are waiting to be used by volunteers eager to lend a hand. Training services are also offered to anyone with little experience. Plots can be applied for through the Aberdeen City Council website; potential volunteers can register interest via the Garthdee Allotments website.