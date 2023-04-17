Climbing wall The Ledge opens in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An all-new climbing facility has opened in Inverness.

More than 500 people flocked to The Ledge over the weekend to try out the climbing walls and bouldering areas.

People from as far as Orkney and Aberdeen were among the first to clamber up the walls, with people of all ages taking part in the fun.

Charity The Ledge is now the Highland’s largest climbing gym, and replaces the 25-year-old wall at Inverness Leisure Centre.

Previously, members of the climbing community called for High Life Highland to rethink the closure of the leisure centre wall – but operators said it would need “significant” investment.

Despite the calls, the new venue at Telford Retail Park was packed on Sunday.

Chief executive Duncan MacCallum said: “It is great to finally be open and to be working with people of all ages and abilities. It has felt like a long journey to get here.

“The weekend was very popular and we had more than 500 people through the doors.”

“We had a test day on Saturday and we were ready to open to the public on Sunday. We opened for bouldering, top-rope, lead and auto belay climbing.

“Staff were delighted that they were finally getting to work with people.”

‘Well worth the drive’

He continued: “We had visitors from all over – including some from Aberdeen and two members from Orkney made the trip to see us.

“The two from Orkney took the 6am ferry to the mainland to spend a day climbing and now consider us their local centre.”

Work is still to be finished on the training rooms, cafe, gym and yoga studio but it is likely they will open later this month.

There are more than 50 lead and top rope routes equipped with auto belays, as well as a training space.

There is also a dedicated children and novice climbers area with auto belays, roped climbs and low level bouldering.

All climbers planning to use the roped walls and auto belays will be required to complete a short competency check during their first visit to The Ledge.

On social media, enthusiasts shared their first experiences.

One woman said: “We had a great time yesterday. Well worth the boat and drive.

“Thanks to you all- we had a very welcoming experience to this amazing new facility. Best of luck and we will certainly be back.”

Another wrote: “Fantastic place and worth the drive from Aberdeen for the teenager to have her climbing fix – best of luck to you all and I’m sure we will be back soon.”