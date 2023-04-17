Climbing wall The Ledge opens in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climbing wall The Ledge opens in Inverness

The new facility opened on Sunday in the city.

By Louise Glen
The Ledge in Inverness opened on Sunday. Image: The Ledge.
The Ledge in Inverness opened on Sunday. Image: The Ledge.

An all-new climbing facility has opened in Inverness.

More than 500 people flocked to The Ledge over the weekend to try out the climbing walls and bouldering areas.

People from as far as Orkney and Aberdeen were among the first to clamber up the walls, with people of all ages taking part in the fun.

Charity The Ledge is now the Highland’s largest climbing gym, and replaces the 25-year-old wall at Inverness Leisure Centre.

Previously, members of the climbing community called for High Life Highland to rethink the closure of the leisure centre wall – but operators said it would need “significant” investment.

Despite the calls, the new venue at Telford Retail Park was packed on Sunday.

Chief executive Duncan MacCallum said: “It is great to finally be open and to be working with people of all ages and abilities. It has felt like a long journey to get here.

“The weekend was very popular and we had more than 500 people through the doors.”

500 people came to The Ledge in Inverness over the weekend. Image: The Ledge.

“We had a test day on Saturday and we were ready to open to the public on Sunday. We opened for bouldering, top-rope, lead and auto belay climbing.

“Staff were delighted that they were finally getting to work with people.”

‘Well worth the drive’

He continued: “We had visitors from all over – including some from Aberdeen and two members from Orkney made the trip to see us.

“The two from Orkney took the 6am ferry to the mainland to spend a day climbing and now consider us their local centre.”

Work is still to be finished on the training rooms, cafe, gym and yoga studio but it is likely they will open later this month.

There are more than 50 lead and top rope routes equipped with auto belays, as well as a training space.

There is also a dedicated children and novice climbers area with auto belays, roped climbs and low level bouldering.

All climbers planning to use the roped walls and auto belays will be required to complete a short competency check during their first visit to The Ledge.

On social media, enthusiasts shared their first experiences.

One woman said: “We had a great time yesterday. Well worth the boat and drive.

“Thanks to you all- we had a very welcoming experience to this amazing new facility. Best of luck and we will certainly be back.”

Another wrote: “Fantastic place and worth the drive from Aberdeen for the teenager to have her climbing fix – best of luck to you all and I’m sure we will be back soon.”

 

