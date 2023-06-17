Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated service

Ever since looking for a new challenge after being made redundant, the north-east woman has championed a host of good causes.

Michelle ferguson
Michelle Ferguson, the charity manager of Cash for Kids, is leaving the organisation in good hands.
By Neil Drysdale

Some people say that when one door closes, another opens – and Michelle Ferguson certainly bounced back after being made redundant in 2010.

It would have been a shock to the system for many, but this north-east woman is not somebody to let the grass grow under her feet. On the contrary, after a friend who worked for  Cash for Kids at Northsound in Aberdeen asked her to take on a volunteer role, she soon demonstrated her ability to get involved in new initiatives and events.

At the outset, she came into the office twice a week, but when the opportunity arose, Michelle accepted a job offer as an administrator, rapidly progressed to a fundraising executive, and eventually became charity manager in 2015.

Since then, she has poured her heart and soul into a wide range of activities, all designed to help those who need it, and her efforts, allied to those of her colleagues, have made a positive difference as part of the city’s burgeoning third sector.

Although Michelle has bowed out of the job – yesterday was her last day – she can reflect on the fact that, during her time at the helm, Northsound Cash for Kids has raised more than £6m and enhanced the lives of more than 125,000 disadvantaged children.

Michelle Ferguson
Michelle Ferguson, who has just stepped down from Cash for Kids at Northsound.

‘Charity has gone from strength to strength’

From the outset, she sensed a simpatico with her colleagues and was excited by the buzz around the premises. She recalls how she was taken with what the charity stood for and the assistance offered to local children and organisations when they needed it.

As she said: “The charity has gone from strength to strength over the 13 years I have been involved and that is due to the fantastic support from local people – everything is raised in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and it is handed out in the same area.

“We are so good at looking after our own here.”

Michelle Ferguson Cash for Kids
Michelle Ferguson has been involved in many initiatives for Cash for Kids.

One senses that Michelle won’t suddenly stop being interested in good causes. Once a philanthropist, always a philanthropist and the passion runs deep in her veins.

However, she has a number of trips planned – “we have a motorhome and are taking off to a few events and favourite spots throughout the UK in the coming months” – and there is a big list of countries to visit now we have moved into the post-pandemic world.

‘We can only do it with your help’

Yet, she is clearly delighted to have passed on the torch to Jamie Smith, the new charity manager, and Louise Douglas, the charity fundraising executive, both of whom are equally devoted to supporting the most vulnerable children in the area.

She added: “A massive thank you to every single person and company who have donated to Cash for Kids – we can only do what we do with help such as yours.”

Enjoy your retirement, Michelle.

 

 

