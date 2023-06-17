Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated service

Some people say that when one door closes, another opens – and Michelle Ferguson certainly bounced back after being made redundant in 2010.

It would have been a shock to the system for many, but this north-east woman is not somebody to let the grass grow under her feet. On the contrary, after a friend who worked for Cash for Kids at Northsound in Aberdeen asked her to take on a volunteer role, she soon demonstrated her ability to get involved in new initiatives and events.

At the outset, she came into the office twice a week, but when the opportunity arose, Michelle accepted a job offer as an administrator, rapidly progressed to a fundraising executive, and eventually became charity manager in 2015.

Since then, she has poured her heart and soul into a wide range of activities, all designed to help those who need it, and her efforts, allied to those of her colleagues, have made a positive difference as part of the city’s burgeoning third sector.

Although Michelle has bowed out of the job – yesterday was her last day – she can reflect on the fact that, during her time at the helm, Northsound Cash for Kids has raised more than £6m and enhanced the lives of more than 125,000 disadvantaged children.

‘Charity has gone from strength to strength’

From the outset, she sensed a simpatico with her colleagues and was excited by the buzz around the premises. She recalls how she was taken with what the charity stood for and the assistance offered to local children and organisations when they needed it.

As she said: “The charity has gone from strength to strength over the 13 years I have been involved and that is due to the fantastic support from local people – everything is raised in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and it is handed out in the same area.

“We are so good at looking after our own here.”

One senses that Michelle won’t suddenly stop being interested in good causes. Once a philanthropist, always a philanthropist and the passion runs deep in her veins.

However, she has a number of trips planned – “we have a motorhome and are taking off to a few events and favourite spots throughout the UK in the coming months” – and there is a big list of countries to visit now we have moved into the post-pandemic world.

‘We can only do it with your help’

Yet, she is clearly delighted to have passed on the torch to Jamie Smith, the new charity manager, and Louise Douglas, the charity fundraising executive, both of whom are equally devoted to supporting the most vulnerable children in the area.

She added: “A massive thank you to every single person and company who have donated to Cash for Kids – we can only do what we do with help such as yours.”

Enjoy your retirement, Michelle.