Home News Highlands & Islands

Cycling World Championships: Everything you need to know for the Highland stage

A cycling event billed as "the biggest ever staged" will be coming to Fort William from August 3 to 5.

By Cameron Roy
The Cycling World Championships will be coming to the Highlands. Image: Willem Laurentzen/ Cycling World Championships.
Fort William is bracing itself for an influx of visitors when the Cycling World Championships arrives next weekend.

The competition will involve over 8,000 elite and amateur cyclists participating in 13 world championships.

It will run from August 3 to 13, with the Fort William section happening at the Nevis Range complex from August 3 to 5.

Bikers from 120 countries will be attending as the cycling eyes of the world turn to Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Cycling World Championships?

This year’s Cycling World Championships is being billed as the “biggest cycling event ever” by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Founded in 1900, the UCI is the world governing body of cycling and is recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Organisers say the event will uphold the values of unity, sharing and openness. Para-cyclists and cycling enthusiasts will also be taking part.

It will be held mainly in Glasgow, with events also being held in Peebles, Fort William, Stirling, Falkirk, Dumfries and Galloway, Perthshire, Dundee & Angus.

What UCI World Championships event is taking place in Fort William?

The Mountain Bike Downhill competition will be taking place at the Nevis Range in Fort William at the beginning of the event.

Organisers say riders will face a “mentally and technically challenging” course which runs for 1.7 miles, dropping 1,800ft in that time.

Cyclists can expect to reach speeds of up to 50mph.

The Nevis Range Mountain Gondola.
Nevis Range has a mountain gondola. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Established in 1989, Nevis Range is the premier mountain resort in the Highlands and boasts world-class biking trails.

Nevis Range has hosted many world championship level competitions before.

In June, the centre announced it was investing £400,000 in its mountain biking tracks.

What travel arrangements will be in place at Nevis Range?

A number of travel arrangements have been laid on by the organisers due to the high volume of cycling enthusiasts predicted to attend.

To help cope with the influx, a 30mph speed limit will be in place between Fort William and Spean Bridge.

Pauline Ferrand competing at the UCI Championships in 2022.
Pauline Ferrand competing at the UCI Championships in 2022. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.

A park and ride will operate from Blar Mhor, Fort William town centre and Spean Bridge to the site. There will be no available parking at the Lochaber Rural Complex.

Lay-bys will be closed, and any cars illegally parked will be removed by Highland Council.

An extended bike park has been created at Nevis Range to encourage people to cycle to the event.

Crowds of people at a previous edition of the cycling event.
The competitions have attracted large crowds in the past. Image: Willem Laurentzen/ Cycling World Championships.

UCI downhill 2023 event ‘will showcase Lochaber to the world’

Lochaber area committee chairwoman Kate Willis said: “It is important for the public to be aware that while this spectacular event will showcase Lochaber and Scotland to the world, capacity at the Nevis Range event is no larger in terms of audience sizes than any previous year.

“Friday and Saturday will be at capacity and the general area will be extremely busy with normal August bank holiday visitors.”

For more information on travel arrangements, go to the VisitScotland webpage.

To pick up tickets for the event, visit the Cycling World Championships website.

