What we learned this week: Lucy Letby, bus gates in Aberdeen and Corbyn’s IndyRef2 hopes

This week saw Lucy Letby handed a whole life order, the King welcomed to Balmoral by a Shetland pony and visitors bid a fond farewell to Doonies family farm in Aberdeen Traditionally the monarch inspects troops when taking up residence at the castle during the summer break.

By Karen Roberts & Jacqueline Wake Young
Freddie and Magnus Waterston with sheep at Doonies farm on its last day of opening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Serial killer given whole life term

Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life in jail for the murders and attempted murders of babies in the hospital where she worked as a nurse.

The 33-year-old was convicted by a jury of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more while working in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

Mr Justice Goss handed her a whole-life order at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, making her only the fourth woman in UK history to be told she will never be released from prison.

Letby, who refused to attend the sentencing hearing, was told in one of the victim impact statements: “You are nothing”.

Lucy Letby was handed a whole life order. Photo: PA/Cheshire Police.

Bus gates plea rejected

Calls to shut off new bus gate cameras in Aberdeen were voted down despite fiery clashes in the Town House and thousands signing a petition to scrap the plans.

The bus priority route was enforced on Tuesday, banning most vehicles from parts of Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street.

Planning chief David Dunne said he felt “frustration” at the public’s apparent misunderstanding of the scheme and hit back at suggestions the city was any less accessible for blue badge holders.

The Market Street bus gate was the first of three. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

A royal welcome

King Charles was officially welcomed to Balmoral by a guard of honour featuring a Shetland pony for the first time since he came to the throne.

Traditionally the monarch inspects troops when taking up residence at the castle during the summer break.

A small ceremony was held outside the gates of Balmoral Castle on Monday, with a guard of honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the Command of Major Robert Weir.

Taking a starring role in the ceremony was Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

King Charles III meets the Royal Regiment of Scotland mascot Shetland pony, Corporal Cruachan IV, at the gates of Balmoral. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Jury move challenged

Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur has written to the justice secretary to voice concern about moving jury trials to the mainland.

As a result of staff shortages faced by prisoner escort service GeoAmey, new cases that would have been held in Kirkwall, Stornoway and Lerwick will now move to Inverness, Aberdeen or Peterhead sheriff courts.

Mr McArthur says the move will adversely affect those facing trial as well as witnesses and victims and has called for the decision to be reversed.

Liam McArthur MSP for Orkney. Image: Liam McArthur.

Farewell to farm

Visitors flocked to Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen for the last time as the much-loved centre closed its gates after 30 years.

In July, owners Graham Lennox and his wife Deborah said the family farm had been served notice on its lease due to construction of the new Energy Transition Zone.

Many of the 250 animals cared for at the farm are being sent to a rare breeds auction in England or being kept by local breeders.

Rebecca and Grace Craig visit the animals on the last day of Doonies Farm before its closure. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hotel plans staff pods

Young people “are no longer prepared to share bedrooms and bathrooms” said the designers behind a new ‘glamp site’ for staff at a luxury Highland resort.

The Torridon Resort hopes to build eight self-contained accommodation pods in an effort to retain staff who can’t find affordable homes locally, partly as a result of people buying second homes as holiday lets.

Designers Glampitect said the pod-style units with en-suite bedrooms “will contribute positively to the local economy and employment”.

The planned pods will provide worker accommodation at the resort.

Police ‘deserve 8.5% pay rise’

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said its demand for a “fair and justifiable” 8.5% pay rise comes as the force is “stretched beyond the limit”.

At a Scottish Police Authority meeting on Thursday Deputy Chief Constable-designate Fiona Taylor said the budget means “hard choices” are already having to be made.

But off-duty police staged a protest outside the meeting and the SPF has urged officers not to report for duty when they should not be working.

Off-duty police officers from the Scottish Police Federation take part in a demonstration to launch their No Strike – Fair Pay campaign outside the Scottish Police Authority meeting in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Workers ‘quack’ the case

A duck that blocked an underground rainwater pipe was removed to safety by engineers who had been called to deal with a mystery blockage.

The lone duck was spotted inside the pipe in Gloucestershire after a robotic camera was sent down to investigate the cause of the block.

The duck, which is thought to have been seeking algae to eat, looked quizzically into the camera before waddling off in the opposite direction, but was soon rescued by workers.

A lone duck is caught on camera waddling in an underground rainwater pipe in Bristol. Image: Wessex Water/PA Wire.

Man quizzed after museum thefts

A man was interviewed by police following reports of thefts at the British Museum.

The London institution revealed last week that an unnamed member of staff had been sacked and police were investigating items that are “missing, stolen or damaged”.

It is understood they include gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass from its collection. No arrests were made and inquiries continue.

The front entrance of the British Museum in London. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Corbyn’s IndyRef2 hopes

Jeremy Corbyn has said he hopes there is a referendum on Scottish independence “soon”.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Islington North MP was questioned by a member of the audience about his stance on independence.

The former Labour leader who was kicked out of the party in a row over antisemitism, said at the event: “Yes, I do support the principle of having a referendum and I hope that happens soon.

“I suspect the British Government will try and oppose it – I hope that a Labour majority would also support a referendum.”

 

 

Conversation