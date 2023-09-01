Plans to bring order in ‘unregulated’ Oban Bay harbour

Harbour users and locals are to be asked their views on plans to bring Oban Bay under the control of a single harbour authority.

At the moment, there are at least three major users and no overall authority to manage the busy port.

CalMac/CMal on the Railway Pier, the Northern Lighthouse Board, and the Argyll and Bute Council-managed North Pier all use the port – but there is no overall management of vessel movements.

Alongside those larger vessels are a 20-strong fishing fleet, the RNLI and other harbour and anchors on the Oban and Kerrera side of the bay.

Argyll and Bute Council is soon to launch a consultation to allow the public to have their say on Oban Harbour Authority’s plans to create a municipal harbour authority.

The council is already the harbour authority for Oban North Pier, while CMAL/CalMac and Northern Lighthouse all have responsibility for separate areas within the bay, the approaches in and out of the bay are currently unregulated.

The council therefore wants to establish a harbour authority so that it can “enforce positive safety measures”.

Councillors have approved a draft harbour revision order which will be sent to Transport Scotland before a public consultation is carried out.

Argyll and Bute Council transport spokesman Andrew Kain, said: “We have been in positive discussions with Transport Scotland over the last few months regarding the draft order, and we now look forward to the final and formal consultation process with Transport Scotland.

“We will announce further details of this formal public consultation soon. Following the consultation period, the HRO application will go forward to the Scottish Government for ministers to consider.”

New ferry terminal at Craignure

The council also said it was investing £9.2 million in piers and harbours in Argyll and Bute to support island communities with marine links to the mainland.

The council hopes to start work to upgrade Iona pier in the spring/summer next year. Alongside this, work is progressing at Fionnphort to ensure sheltered, overnight berthing can take place.

A new ferry terminal is due to be built at Craignure.

At Gigha, the council is carrying out a feasibility study to confirm that the new vessel will be able to charge on the island overnight.