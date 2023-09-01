Plans to bring order in ‘unregulated’ Oban Bay harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to bring order in ‘unregulated’ Oban Bay harbour

Oban Harbour Board is consulting port users and the public on Argyll and Bute Council taking control of port.

By Louise Glen
Oban Bay is currently unregualted and this arial photograph shows how busy the port is. It is hoped to intrduce a harbour athority.
Oban Bay and seafront from Pulpit Hill. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Harbour users and locals are to be asked their views on plans to bring Oban Bay under the control of a single harbour authority.

At the moment, there are at least three major users and no overall authority to manage the busy port.

CalMac/CMal on the Railway Pier, the Northern Lighthouse Board, and the Argyll and Bute Council-managed North Pier all use the port – but there is no overall management of vessel movements.

Alongside those larger vessels are a 20-strong fishing fleet, the RNLI and other harbour and anchors on the Oban and Kerrera side of the bay.

Consultation to be launched on Oban Bay harbour authority

Argyll and Bute Council is soon to launch a consultation to allow the public to have their say on Oban Harbour Authority’s plans to create a municipal harbour authority.

The council is already the harbour authority for Oban North Pier, while CMAL/CalMac and Northern Lighthouse all have responsibility for separate areas within the bay, the approaches in and out of the bay are currently unregulated.

The council therefore wants to establish a harbour authority so that it can “enforce positive safety measures”.

Ther is a 20-strong fishing fleet in Oban Bay.
Fishing boats at Oban’s South Pier. Image Shutterstock.

Councillors have approved a draft harbour revision order which will be sent to Transport Scotland before a public consultation is carried out.

Argyll and Bute Council transport spokesman Andrew Kain, said: “We have been in positive discussions with Transport Scotland over the last few months regarding the draft order, and we now look forward to the final and formal consultation process with Transport Scotland.

“We will announce further details of this formal public consultation soon. Following the consultation period, the HRO application will go forward to the Scottish Government for ministers to consider.”

New ferry terminal at Craignure

The council also said it was investing £9.2 million in piers and harbours in Argyll and Bute to support island communities with marine links to the mainland.

The council hopes to start work to upgrade Iona pier in the spring/summer next year.  Alongside this, work is progressing at Fionnphort to ensure sheltered, overnight berthing can take place.

A new ferry terminal is due to be built at Craignure.

At Gigha, the council is carrying out a feasibility study to confirm that the new vessel will be able to charge on the island overnight.

 

