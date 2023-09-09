What A Week: The Rolling Stones launch new album at HMT’s sister theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What A Week: The Rolling Stones launch new album at HMT’s sister theatre

Rolling Stones launch first album for 18 years at the beautiful Hackney Empire, designed by Frank Matcham, the renowned architect who also designed His Majesty's Theatre and remodelled The Tivoli in Aberdeen

His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen, designed by Frank Matcham, sits on Rosemount viaduct. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Keith Richards cannot be killed by conventional weapons, according to ‘legendary roadie’ Del Preston in Wayne’s World II.

Audiences laughed when Ralph Brown’s character uttered this line in the 1993 film.

But 20 years on, it may be the best explanation we’re going to get for the fact that heroin, hellraising and falling out of coconut trees can prove no match for Keef.

Following the 2006 fall, Keith added Dr Andrew Law, the neurosurgeon who saved his life to his entourage, calling him “my head guy” and they became good friends.

Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive at the Hackney Empire to launch their album Hackney Diamonds on Wednesday. Image: Hogan Media/Shutterstock.

Disco naps

We can’t know what it’s like to be a Rolling Stone, my pal and fellow fan James said as we waited for Mick and the boys to arrive on stage at Anfield last year.

We know they arrive at gigs in separate Range Rovers and that they sometimes explore a city like tourists while on tour.

But we can only guess at the level of rock and roll luxury in which they are cocooned.

They have to be well looked after because how else could they put in such energetic performances and maintain their youthful, cheeky sense of humour?

I’m almost 30 years their junior and I’ve missed two office Christmas parties because I took disco naps that were nine hours longer than they should have been.

You don’t half feel foolish when you wake up at 3am with your face in a tinsel headband and the imprint of a sleigh earring in your cheek and you’ve not even left the house.

Theatrical launch

The launch of the Stones’s first studio album in 18 years was refreshingly old school, starting with an advert in a local paper and culminating with a press event at the Hackney Empire in London’s east end.

Inside the auditorium, people milled about drinking pints of lager while they waited for Mick, Keith and Ronnie to appear on stage with presenter Jimmy Fallon.

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards on stage in the beautiful Hackney Empire. Image: Hogan Media/Shutterstock.

While Taylor Swift had fans jump through a frustrating series of digital hoops for her Murrayfield gigs, the greatest rock and roll band of all time kept it real with an unscripted interview and an open bar.

Anyone watching this on TV or YouTube will have been impressed by two things – the Stones themselves and the breathtaking Hackney Empire.

Once described as “the most beautiful theatre in London” it was held up by architectural scholar Nicholas Pevsner as one of the best surviving examples of late-Victorian and Edwardian design.

The Hackney Empire was designed by Frank Matcham and we are lucky to have one of his finest works on our doorstep – His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. He also remodelled the city’s lovely Tivoli Theatre.

The stunning interior of HMT, designed by Frank Matcham.

Matcham created gorgeous venues but it was never style over substance; he designed cantilevered seating levels which did away with pillars to give clear sight lines to the stage.

At HMT he had to deal with a cliff down from Rosemount Viaduct and the Denburn water. He used the former to his advantage and that’s why the dress circle is at street level.

Sky-high hotel prices

It’s easy to take our treasures for granted but the north and north-east has so much to attract people for all sorts of reasons from all over the world.

That’s why it was concerning to see reports of a 400% increase in hotel prices in the Granite City for Offshore Europe, with one charging £349 a night for a room with no windows.

We must take heed with what’s happened in Edinburgh with audiences and performers being priced out of the festivals due to sky-high accommodation costs.

It’s great to host these big events but if people can’t afford to attend them that’s a problem.

I don’t know where Elgin-born actor Kevin McKidd stayed when he visited the north-east this week.

Kevin McKidd with his thumbs up outside the Kimberley Inn in Findhorn.
The Grey’s Anatomy star, who lives in the US, popped into JG Ross coffee shop in Inverurie and the Kimberley Inn in Findhorn.

The JG Ross Facebook page was swamped with messages from regular customers upset to have missed him, with one saying she would have “flown home specially”.

If I was them I’d have been kicking myself too, but as any Stones fan knows, you can’t always get what you want.

Actor Kevin McKidd poses for a selfie at JG Ross coffee shop. Image: Facebook.

