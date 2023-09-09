Kelso Ram Sales: Stifling heat sets record sale average of £1k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Kelso Ram Sales: Stifling heat sets record sale average of £1k

In total, 3,444 rams sold to a record average of £1,056.35. 

By Katrina Macarthur
This Texel ram was on the run after being sold.
This Texel ram was on the run after being sold.

After a day of relentless rain for the 2022 sale, this year’s Border Union Kelso Ram Sales went to the other extreme and could go down as the hottest one on record.

Breeders were relieved however that the day’s stifling heat didn’t appear out until the afternoon, allowing tups to having a slightly easier morning than anticipated.

In total, 3,444 rams sold to new homes throughout the UK and overseas, recording a record average of £1,056.35.

A number of the sale rings also finished up earlier than normal backing up a strong demand from producers.

Most breeds recorded a good day’s trading, with the Texel leading the way at £36,000 for a shearling from Andrew Clark’s Teiglum flock from Lanarkshire.

Aberdeenshire breeder Jimmy Douglas from Fraserburgh, produced the second top price at £25,000, with other five figure prices in the Texel, Bluefaced Leicester and Beltex breeds.

Ian Wainwright, from Todhall, Cupar, led the way in the Beltex offering at £10,000, while the two rings of crossing and traditional type Bluefaced Leicesters attracted a strong ringside of buyers, reaching £13,000 and £11,000 respectively.

AVERAGES

SHEARLINGS 

Beltex (224) £818.79
Berrichon (12) £702.50
Blue Texel (29) £526.21
Bluefaced Leicester (367) £1,248.28
Border Leicester (36) £707.
Charollais (108) £750.28
Lleyn (30) £370.67
North Country Cheviot (35) £512.86
Suffolk (224) £1,110.71
Texel (591) £1,653.54
Crosses (476) £821
Unregistered Suffolks (444) £894.62
Unregistered Texel (531) £959.40

LAMBS

Bluefaced Leicester (14) £1,014.29
Charollais (20) £471.50
Suffolk (170) £808
Texel (58) £737.07

More from Farming

Andrew Clark topped the day's trade at £36,000 for Teiglum Firefly.
Kelso Ram Sales: Teiglum Texel tops at £36,000
RNAS: Fiona Davidson (new secretary); Alan Cumming (president); Alison Argo; and Margaret Frank (new treasurer).
Two new appointments at RNAS as Alison steps down
The Stronachs from Keith paid the top price of £10,500 for Incheoch Niko. Picture by Ron Stephen
Islavale pays £10,500 for Incheoch bull
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
NFUS chief writes to First Minister seeking support for agriculture
Matthew Seed from Home Farm, Auchry, Cuminestown, will be heading to the Kelso Ram Sales with Texels and Bluefaced Leicesters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kelso Ram Sales: Building on a strong customer base at Auchry
A tractor driving down the centre of a green field.
How Aberdeenshire farmers are using rock from quarries to reduce carbon emissions
Two Polycrub storm strength polytunnels.
The community project that grew into an international enterprise
It was a day to remember for Hilltop shepherd Richard Reynolds.
Peterculter flock sells ram lamb for 90,000gns
Caryl's Blue Hulk sold to Jim Innes and Kevin Watret.
Scottish flockmasters fork out the money in Carlisle
From left Sylvia Ormiston, Janet Grant, Sheila Keron and Vicki Fletcher at Blair Castle Horse Trials.
Highland Pony Society celebrates 100 years