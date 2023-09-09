Kelso Ram Sales: Stifling heat sets record sale average of £1k

After a day of relentless rain for the 2022 sale, this year’s Border Union Kelso Ram Sales went to the other extreme and could go down as the hottest one on record.

Breeders were relieved however that the day’s stifling heat didn’t appear out until the afternoon, allowing tups to having a slightly easier morning than anticipated.

In total, 3,444 rams sold to new homes throughout the UK and overseas, recording a record average of £1,056.35.

A number of the sale rings also finished up earlier than normal backing up a strong demand from producers.

Most breeds recorded a good day’s trading, with the Texel leading the way at £36,000 for a shearling from Andrew Clark’s Teiglum flock from Lanarkshire.

Aberdeenshire breeder Jimmy Douglas from Fraserburgh, produced the second top price at £25,000, with other five figure prices in the Texel, Bluefaced Leicester and Beltex breeds.

Ian Wainwright, from Todhall, Cupar, led the way in the Beltex offering at £10,000, while the two rings of crossing and traditional type Bluefaced Leicesters attracted a strong ringside of buyers, reaching £13,000 and £11,000 respectively.

AVERAGES

SHEARLINGS

Beltex (224) £818.79

Berrichon (12) £702.50

Blue Texel (29) £526.21

Bluefaced Leicester (367) £1,248.28

Border Leicester (36) £707.

Charollais (108) £750.28

Lleyn (30) £370.67

North Country Cheviot (35) £512.86

Suffolk (224) £1,110.71

Texel (591) £1,653.54

Crosses (476) £821

Unregistered Suffolks (444) £894.62

Unregistered Texel (531) £959.40

LAMBS

Bluefaced Leicester (14) £1,014.29

Charollais (20) £471.50

Suffolk (170) £808

Texel (58) £737.07