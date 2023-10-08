Lifestyle It’s quality, not gender, that should matter when it comes to sports pundits Former England star, Kevin Keegan, says he has a problem with 'lady football pundits', but his words only highlight old attitudes in sport. Kevin Keegan and Gordon Strachan took part in a football tournament at Pittodrie in 1981. By Neil Drysdale October 8 2023, 6.00am Share It’s quality, not gender, that should matter when it comes to sports pundits Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/6211441/quality-not-gender-sports-pundits/ Copy Link