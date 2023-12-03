Captain of Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club trying to change people’s perspective of the sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Captain of Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club trying to change people’s perspective of the sea

Adam Rofe wants everyone to have the tools to keep themselves safe when having fun in the water

Adam Rofe giving a paddling example by lying down on a surf board on Aberdeen beach while other members watch.
The club has been going since 1992 in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Walkers braving Aberdeen’s Esplanade might look at the crashing waves of the North Sea and think it looks grey, miserable or cold – but not Adam Rofe.

Instead, he sees potential.

To the keen surfer, the surges and swells stir up his need to be on the water – a passion he discovered when first trying the sport as an 18-year-old student.

When he moved to Aberdeen from York in 2016 for a position working at Aberdeen University, he stumbled across another pull to the water.

The 35-year-old was keen to head further north for some of Scotland’s – and arguably the UK’s – top surf spots like Thurso East.

ASLSC captain Adam Rofe standing with a surf board under his arm on Aberdeen beach and smiling at the camera.
ASLSC captain Adam Rofe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, to battle the more powerful waves, Adam realised he would have to build on his fitness and confidence.

That was when he joined Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club (ASLSC).

Seven years on, the now club captain has not looked back and he said their presence in the city is as important as ever – especially as the beachfront gets busier every year.

What is Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club?

The story of ASLSC began where a lot of essential organisations start – good old budget cuts.

After the council withdrew the paid lifeguard service on Aberdeen’s beachfront in 1992, many of the team stayed on as volunteers and formed the club to provide patrols over the summer months.

While Adam said the patrols are something they would like to get back to doing, the members are certainly kept busy.

Adam Rofe and Chris Leach demonstrate a rescue exercise on surf board in the sea.
Adam Rofe and Chris Leach demonstrate a rescue exercise on a surf board in the sea. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The club, which is based down on the beachfront, aims to save lives, prevent tragedies and to educate and train people.

For the younger ones, they carry out two sessions for those aged seven to 16 years old.

As a stakeholder of the beach masterplan development, the club is also starting to bring all the water users together to build support for the proposed new clubhouse down at Fittie.

The club’s other goal is to compete at a national level in surf life-saving – a sport that is growing increasingly popular in the UK.

When asked to describe the activity, Adam said Wikipedia has “got that down”.

“Wikipedia calls it a social movement,” he said.

“It’s this mix of life-guarding skills, first aid, water safety knowledge, having awareness of the beach environment in order to prevent people getting into trouble and also rescuing people when they do get in trouble.

“So taking a lot of those skills and thrills and rescue techniques that you’d need to help somebody and turning them into a sport.”

Adam Rofe talks through some safety procedures and surfing techniques.
Adam Rofe talks through some safety procedures and surfing techniques. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Risk of ‘close calls’ increasing

However, under all these activities lies a bigger purpose.

As the city’s beach becomes much more heavily used year-on-year, the “close calls” have also increased.

While Adam said he has not performed a “full-on rescue”, he has helped a few people who were in over their heads.

He said: “Most recently I was very, very close to having to jump in the water because we had some people going in for a cold-water dip and they just picked an absolutely terrible spot to go in.

“I was literally stepping into my wet suit to go in after them and a freak wave came and just washed them all back on to the beach.

“It’s been a couple of close calls like that…we haven’t had to go and grab anybody as such just yet.

Adam Rofe from Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club carrying a surd board from their base at Aberdeen beach.
Adam Rofe taking out equipment from the base for training. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I could see it potentially happening in the future, the beach just keeps on getting busier and busier.”

Living in a coastal city with a large population, Adam said for him, the importance of learning these skills is obvious.

He added: “People need to know these skills. It should be that kids are all taught how to swim, or if they’re not taught how to swim, they’re all taught if you fall into a river or lake this is what you need to do to stay afloat.”

Club meets unmet need for essential life skills

He said having a bit of knowledge can really help.

Knowing the RNLI’s Float to Live allowed a nine-year-old boy near Scarborough to keep himself afloat for over an hour before he was rescued.

While those from fishing villages in the north-east tend to respect the sea, others either want nothing to do with it or are drawn in by the content on social media around paddle boarding and cold-water dipping.

Adam said: “There is this gap and there is this unmet need for clubs like ours to exist.

Pictured from left, Joseph Shaw, Michele Loseto, Bob Tayler, Kelly Fraser, Andrew Hunter, Romana Richards,Jodie Niddrie and William Elliott with (back) Chris leach and Adam Rofe.
Left to right: Joseph Shaw, Michele Loseto, Bob Tayler, Kelly Fraser, Andrew Hunter, Romana Richards,<br />Jodie Niddrie and William Elliott with (back) Chris leach and Adam Rofe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“To be able to build up people’s confidence with the sea and help them develop that kind of positive relationship with it where they are given the skills to enjoy it safely.

“Hopefully we can spread this knowledge throughout the community so that we can have an impact in stopping people from drowning and getting in trouble in the first place.

“I would love if Aberdeen was this little beacon of surf life-saving in the north-east.”

The club is a literal lifeline for many people yet not many are aware of its existence.

Members hope with increased awareness they can help educate more people, raise funds for much-needed lifesaving equipment and invite more people to join their ranks.

For anyone looking to get involved, no prior experience is needed. To find out more or to get in touch, click here.

More from Lifestyle

Leanne Vaitkus-Murphy training at the Axis Centre in Newmacher. The fitness coach is back in action after her hip replacement in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Maud woman, 39, back training for Tough Mudder weeks after hip replacement
The figures were condemned by the Scottish Conservatives (PA)
Nearly 14,000 assaults on NHS staff recorded in 15 months
13-year-old Kenyan ambassador Ellyanne Wanjiku Chlystun meets the King at Cop28 (PA)
Teenager states fears of rising malaria cases and links to extreme weather
Hospitals could be shut down by storms right as people most need medical attention (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
More than 16,000 hospitals ‘at risk by 2100 due to extreme weather’
Lucy Letby will face a two-day hearing to decide if she is removed from the register (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
Child killer Lucy Letby faces being stripped of nursing status
The Health Secretary has spoken of her respect for striking junior doctors ahead of fresh pay talks (PA)
Health Secretary tells of ‘respect’ for junior doctors before strike talks
Braemar MRT are prepared to go into wild places to help those who need it. Pic: Braemar MRT.
'We owe them the deepest gratitude': The mountain rescue volunteers keeping people safe in…
Giant panda Yang Guang has a hectic morning at Edinburgh Zoo, as visitors have one last chance to see him and Tian Tian before they go back to China. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Scotland’s giant pandas are a big pair of divas
Alanna Sinclair Nugent. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Life's too short for what ifs': Ditching 9-5 let 28-year-old Fraserburgh baker open cake…
The Ythan Singers in rehearsal for their Christmas carol concerts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeenshire carol singers bringing joy to the world at Christmas

Conversation