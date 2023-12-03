Cruisin’ for a boozin’? Aberdeen pubs ‘stifled’ as they can’t open early for cruise ship passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruisin’ for a boozin’? Aberdeen pubs ‘stifled’ as they can’t open early for cruise ship passengers

There are concerns that a 15-hour trading limit is harming takings with more tourists arriving in the city during the day.

By Alastair Gossip
Cruise passengers taking in an Aberdeen pub. Now there are calls to extend opening hours to better accommodate them. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thirsty cruise passengers arriving in Aberdeen in the morning are being frustrated by “stifling” licensing rules, a city pub group has claimed.

PB Devco, which runs 10 Aberdeen venues, has suggested Granite City bars are being “penalised” by mandatory limits on how long they can be open.

Currently, licensed premises are unable to remain open longer than 15 hours a day.

For venues which function late into the evening, this rules out any chance of an early opening time.

Many cruise passengers visiting Aberdeen have enjoyed the city’s pubs and restaurants.

Cruise ship passengers boarding a bus from the port. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Maybe a little early for some, but by mid-morning they told us of their delight at the novelty of a tipple in one of the many grand granite churches converted into venues.

Other bars, like the St Machar in Old Aberdeen, have struck deals with tour operators to ensure a steady stream of visitors taking in the historic sights.

And it has led to bumper takings.

15-hour trading ‘stifling’ Aberdeen’s cruise tourism boom

And the Soul and College bar owners, run by Stuart Clarkson and his family, believe the ship is sailing on their opportunity for more trade.

Soul is one of PB Devco's 10 Aberdeen venues. The pub group wants to be open all-hours to cash in on cruise passenger trade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson, 2016
Their call for change came as the Aberdeen Licensing Board adopted largely unchanged policies, which included maintaining the “reasonable” 15-hour limit.

Asked for input on the rules PB Devco and other city pub bosses will have to play to, the company made its case for change.

In 2024, at least 55 cruise ships are expected at the new south harbour at the Port of Aberdeen.

Those will follow a first year of such large-scale cruise tourism, when more than 40 vessels docked arrived.

Queueing up: Cruise passengers enjoy a drink int he St Machar Bar in Old Aberdeen. City pub group PB Devco thinks licensing chiefs need to rethink limits on reopening hours. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
On PB Devco headed paper, the pub bosses urged a rethink.

They wrote: “2023 saw the Port of Aberdeen open and the city was awash with cruisers in the morning queuing at the gates of our venues to order alcohol within beautiful, licensed premises.

“Is still having a 15-hour continuous (trading) stifling the diversification of our city?

“Licensed premises are now no longer divided into different classifications
such as bar, pub or nightclub within Aberdeen. Instead many venues are choosing to operate as a hybrid to capture as much trade as possible to keep afloat.”

Cruise ship AIDAaura in Aberdeen.
They continued: “Should these hybrid premises be able to accommodate certain types of clientele in the mornings, afternoons, and early evenings before transforming into a late-night venue rather than being penalized as they have already been open for 15 hours?

“We should be encouraging a dynamic, vibrant, and evolving licensed trade on an international level whereby businesses that offer a fantastic product in a safe environment thrive.”

Stuart Clarkson and son Paul at PB Devco bar, Soul in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Pub bosses fear ‘ridicule’ for trying to open later

PB Devco, which also runs Babylon, So… NYC, The Howff, The Queen Vic and Vovem Meat and Liquor, also hit out at a lack of flexibility about staying open later.

By the start of last month, licensing chiefs were yet to identify any dates where there should be widespread late-night opening across Aberdeen.

“Many applications that have been sought at board level have been ridiculed,” PB Devco, which also runs Motif (formerly Draft Project), moaned.

“Therefore, what and when is deemed an acceptable extension for a licensed premises?”

The Motif beer garden. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen licensing bosses unswayed by pub chief’s cruise line

Council licensing solicitor Sandy Munro shrugged at the call for longer trading.

“We made fairly drastic changes last time to licensing hours. This time, in fact, I don’t think we have changed anything at all,” he told the licensing board.

“We’re getting both ends of spectrum. Some are saying hours should be longer, some are saying shorter.

“It’s there for your consideration.”

Tourists taking photos of Aberdeen Town House on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Do you think pubs should be allowed to open for longer than 15 hours? Let us know in our comments section below

Licensing board convener Neil Copland said he was “happy with the hours as we have them”.

The draft licensing policy was agreed unanimously – sinking PB Devco hopes of cashing in on Aberdeen’s fledgling cruise tourism.

