5 things to do this weekend: Grampian Transport Museum and Crathes fair

Christmas celebrations are in full swing, and there's plenty to see and do across the region

Meet Santa this weekend. Image: Grampian Transport Museum.
Meet Santa this weekend. Image: Grampian Transport Museum.
By Jenna Scott

Take the family to spread Christmas cheer this weekend at a crafts fair, candlelit concert or meet and greet with Santa.

Christmas at the Grampian Transport Museum

When: Saturday, December 9 – Sunday, December 10.

The award-winning Grampian Transport Museum will welcome Santa Claus over the next three weekends to spread some Christmas cheer around Aberdeenshire.

Youngsters are welcome to visit the man himself in the museum’s tearoom along with his festive friends to take home treat ahead of the big day.

The museum shop will also be open with a selection of unique gift ideas for families to browse through and find a stocking filler or two.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy said his are “excited” to have Santa join them again over the winter period, calling him  “very jolly”.

Slots can be booked via the Grampian Transport Museum’s website.

Santa is coming to town. Image: Grampian Transport Museum.

Browse gifts at the FOCUS Crathes Craft Fair

When: Saturday, December 9, 10am – 4pm.

The Festival of Crafts Unique to Scotland (FOCUS) Crathes Craft Fair features a range of local crafters and artisans who are showcasing their uniquely handcrafted products ahead of Christmas.

The event is held in support of local charities and crafters from in and around the area.

Entry to the fair is free of charge.

It takes place at Crathes Hall in Banchory.

Welcome the Grampian Hospital’s Christmas Carol Concert

When: Sunday, December 10, 2.30pm.

After a two-year absence, the Grampian Hospital’s choir is making a festive return to the Music Hall this weekend for their Christmas Carol Concert.

The choir will be conducted by Tim Tricker, who is accompanied by Concordia String Orchestra and the Bon Accord Brass Quintet.

Also featuring in the show will be the Muirfield Primary School Choir and clarinettist Laura Smith, who is to be accompanied by Graham MacDonald on the piano.

Tickets can be purchased via Aberdeen Performing Arts’ website.

All are welcome at the Music HallImage: Shutterstock.

Singalong at A Candlelit Christmas Evening in Findochty

When: Sunday, December 10, 7pm.

The Candlelit Christmas Evening in Findochty offers the locals a chance to get into the Christmas spirit and take part in a sing-a-long of carols and beloved festive classics.

The evening consists of live music and encourages the whole family to get involved and socialise with other guests looking to celebrate the winter season at the Findochty Town Hall.

Ticket prices range from £7 – £10. They are available via the North East Arts Touring (NEAT) website.

Come see the Inverness Singers

When: Sunday, December 10, 3pm.

Nairn Community and Arts Centre is welcoming the Inverness Singers, a 40-member choir from Inverness, Nairn and the Black Isle, this weekend.

The group will treat audiences to a selection of music styles from traditional Christmas carols to contemporary arrangements.

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased via Eventbrite, or by contacting the venue via 01667 453476.

The group are performing a selection of songs. Image: Nairn Community and Arts Centre.

