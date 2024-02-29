Jeni proposed to Ian on a leap year – and Longside couple are still loved up 20 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeni proposed to Ian on a leap year – and Longside couple are still loved up 20 years on

Find out the meaning behind the famous leap-year proposal and how it has played a part in breaking stereotypes today.

Jeni proposed to Ian 20 years ago on a leap year, and the couple got married in Buchanness Hotel in Boddam. Image: Jeni Brown/DC Thomson.
Jeni proposed to Ian 20 years ago on a leap year, and the couple got married in Buchanness Hotel in Boddam. Image: Jeni Brown/DC Thomson.
By Abby Ross

Jeni Brown was brought up to always to go after what she wanted rather than waiting for things to come to her.

She was visiting family in September 2003 when she bumped into her future husband Ian at the local pub in Hatton, Aberdeenshire — the Station Hotel.

While sitting at the bar waiting for her parents to finish their drinks, Bat Out of Hell began blaring from the jukebox… and Ian sang along word for word. This caught Jeni’s attention, leading to a short but sweet conversation between the pair.

Ian didn’t know it yet, but within months, Jeni would be getting down on one knee and proposing to him.

Jeni and Ian in their family home today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Weeks flew by after their first meeting, during which Jeni moved to Hatton and started working the night shift at Murdoch Allan Bakery. And to her surprise, Ian was one of the bakers already employed there.

It must be fate, she thought.

After glancing at him and making the odd comment here and there, Jeni decided to bite the bullet and ask for his number. They arranged a date for New Year’s Eve at 7.30pm.

How Ian and Jeni’s first date went…

For their first date, Jeni and Ian decided to go to the pub together.

It so happened that Jeni’s flat was at the opposite end of the street Ian lived on, so it was decided that he would wander down to pick her up and they’d head over to the pub together.

Ian and Jeni are still just as in love as they were 20 years ago. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Before she knew it, 7.30pm came, then 8pm… so Jeni phoned his house number.

It turned out that Ian had gone to the pub himself as he’d been waiting at the wrong flat and believed she had stood him up — of course, she thought he had done the same to her.

All heads turned as she appeared at the bar, a stranger no one had met, and walked straight up to Ian.

“I gave him a kiss on the cheek and that was that!” laughed Jeni.

“We were together all of January and February, but I knew by the end of January that he was the one! Gentle, funny, liked the same music, both supported Aberdeen FC, and we spoke for hours… it was as if we’d known each other for years.”

How she proposed to him on a leap year

20 years ago, Jeni got down on one knee! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It so happened that 2004 was a leap year, so she went to the jewellers and bought a ring. Ian had invited her along to his friend’s engagement party at the Seaview Hotel in Boddam — where Jeni was born and raised — so she took it as a sign and thought it would be the perfect place to pop the all-important question.

During the band’s interval, Jeni made her way to the middle of the dance floor and shouted for Ian to join her.

She recalled: “When he approached, I got down on one knee and proposed. He said yes! His friends came running in all directions to congratulate us.”

Jeni and Ian’s wedding

Jeni and Ian at their wedding with family at Buchanness Hotel in Boddam. Supplied by Jeni Brown

Ian and Jeni tied the knot at the Buchanness Hotel – which sadly is no longer in business – in October 2004, aged 35 and 39 respectively.

As this was her second marriage, the idea of a ‘picture-perfect’ wedding went out the window as the pair just wanted to have fun and take photos of them being who they were (hence this incredible picture on the pool table).

Jeni and Ian Brown’s fun-filled wedding day at Buchanness Hotel in Boddam. Supplied by Jeni Brown

The wedding guests were also in for a treat — Ian’s friends decided to surprise everyone with Ann Summers animal pants they’d be hiding under their kilts — but we will leave that to the imagination!

Group photo – moments before the pants reveal… Supplied by Jeni Brown
Jeni and Ian with his best man/brother Russel on the far left and Jeni’s chief bridesmaid/sister Mandy on the right. Buchanness Hotel in Boddam. Supplied by Jeni Brown

Two decades on, what’s the secret to a long and happy marriage?

On October 2 this year, Jeni and Ian will have been married for two decades.

She said: “He is my best friend and I love him just as much if not more than I did back then, and I wouldn’t want to be without him and our brilliant life together.”

So what is their secret to having a happy relationship?

Ian and Jeni Brown have been loved up for 20 years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jeni said: “Listening to each other and talking things out; there might be two of you in the marriage but it’s only one life together. Never forget to tell them you love them each night, and definitely don’t go to sleep angry at one another, no matter what!”

Women can propose to men too! Jeni putting the ring on Ian’s finger. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

