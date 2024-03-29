11 soft play centres and adventure parks to visit in the north and north-east this Easter

It can be a challenge to keep children entertained during the school break.

However, heading along to a soft play centre or amusement park can be a fun activity for the holidays and a great way to keep the kids busy! We’ve compiled a list of venues in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands to put on your must-visit list this Easter.

Hoodles, Aberdeenshire

Although it’s unlikely, you may not have thought to take the kids to Hoodles in Inverurie before.

This award-winning play barn and coffee shop offers an exciting experience for children while the adults can relax and enjoy some tasty homemade breakfast, brunch, lunch or a freshly baked fancy piece.

At weekends and during school holidays the soft play is operated in 90-minute sessions. Booking online at centres.softplaybookings.co.uk would also guarantee the preferred time slot you would like.

Landmark, Highlands

This forest adventure park is sure to keep the little ones entertained with a map full of activities and rides to get involved with.

Landmark is jam-packed with exhibitions to explore, from the Wild Water Coaster and the Lost Labyrinth to the Butterfly House and Dinosaur Kingdom.

All ages are welcome and the park is dog-friendly, making it the ideal family day out. To secure your tickets, go to landmarkpark.digitickets.co.uk

Loupty Lou’s, Aberdeenshire

This soft play is another popular choice for children, being Aberdeenshire’s newest and biggest indoor adventure centre.

The facility in Boddam offers climbing frames, numerous slides, an astro turf football pitch, climbing tubes and climbing walls.

For babies and toddlers, there is a separate area with suitable equipment for that age range. There’s also a cafe for the parents to grab a fly cup while the kids have fun.

For more information go to looptylous.co.uk

Codona’s, Aberdeen

Codona’s on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard is the perfect day out for the whole family with its amusement park and indoor arcade.

You won’t lack in activities to discover with not only arcade games to play but also mini golf, bowling, and Smugglers Cove — an indoor and outdoor play area fit with a play frame, soft play and three huge tree huts.

You can purchase indoor and outdoor fully loaded wristbands at codonas.com

Skyline, Aberdeenshire

If a trampoline park sounds more enticing, why not visit Skyline in Inverurie?

The facility has an action-packed timetable suitable for all ages, from toddler and family time to fitness or high-octane jump time.

There is also a cafe where you can enjoy barista-made coffees or refreshing drinks, delicious home bakes and some lunch.

For more information go to skylinetrampoline.co.uk

The Den and The Glen, Aberdeen

Not only will kids find a soft play to explore but also a garden full of storybook characters, animals and fairytale houses.

There’s endless activities for children to have fun, with a climbing tower, giant ball canyon, sports arena and more.

The Glen — formerly known as Storybook Glen — is a magical experience for all ages surrounded by flowers, plants and towering trees in Royal Deeside.

For more information go to denandtheglen.co.uk

Innoflate, Aberdeen

Innoflate would be a great day out for the little ones, being a huge inflatable park located near Aberdeen’s beachfront.

Kids of all ages can enjoy all sorts of activities from the open bounce and relaxed sessions, to friendly nerf wars and disco nights — ensuring everyone can feel included.

The Inno-cafe also offers a range of options including hot food, slushies, homebakes and more. For more information go to innoflate.co.uk

Highland Wildlife Park, Highlands

A trip to the zoo in Kincraig has to be on the cards during the Easter Holidays this year.

The whole family can discover Scottish wildlife and endangered animals from across the world, including Amur tigers and snow leopards. If you get there early enough, you may even catch the zookeepers feeding them!

There is also a cafe to grab some food and refreshments and a gift shop where you can purchase a souvenir to remember your exciting day out. To buy tickets go to highlandwildlifepark.org.uk

Boomerangs, Aberdeenshire

Another soft play venue to consider visiting during the school holidays is Boomerangs in Fraserburgh.

This is the ultimate play area for children with slides, climbing frames, tunnels and a separate ball pit area for toddlers.

Of course, food and refreshments are also available too. For further information go to the Boomerangs Facebook page.

Jump In, Aberdeen

This Aberdeen adventure park is packed full of entertainment with its trampoline park, Clip’n Climb centre and soft play.

The climbing centre has 21 different activities to complete and the trampoline area offers an Open Jump session and a Toddler Takeover for 1 to 6 year olds.

If you’re just there to observe, you can relax at the Jump In Cafe where there is a selection of sandwiches, wraps, snacks and treats to take your pick from. For more information go to gojumpin.com

Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeen

Enjoy a fantastic day out at Wynford Park where families can visit adorable farm animals and have fun at the indoor soft play.

You will have an unforgettable time with lots of outdoor activities in the animal barn, where you can feed lambs, play with goats, handle beasties and more.

You can’t forget about the huge playframe inside that’s big enough for children and adults, too! There’s also the Tractor Shed where little ones can let their imaginations run wild in the car garage, vet practice or fire station. To book go to wynfordfarm.com