11 soft play centres and adventure parks to visit in the north and north-east this Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 soft play centres and adventure parks to visit in the north and north-east this Easter

There's plenty of soft play centres, amusement and adventure parks in the north and north-east to head to with the family during the Easter break

There are plenty places to go for a family day out during the Easter holiday's. Image: Shutterstock
There are plenty places to go for a family day out during the Easter holiday's. Image: Shutterstock
By Abby Ross

It can be a challenge to keep children entertained during the school break.

However, heading along to a soft play centre or amusement park can be a fun activity for the holidays and a great way to keep the kids busy! We’ve compiled a list of venues in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands to put on your must-visit list this Easter.

Hoodles, Aberdeenshire

Although it’s unlikely, you may not have thought to take the kids to Hoodles in Inverurie before.

This award-winning play barn and coffee shop offers an exciting experience for children while the adults can relax and enjoy some tasty homemade breakfast, brunch, lunch or a freshly baked fancy piece.

At weekends and during school holidays the soft play is operated in 90-minute sessions. Booking online at centres.softplaybookings.co.uk would also guarantee the preferred time slot you would like.

Hoodles Playbarn, North Mains of Barra Cottage, Oldmeldrum.
Hoodles Playbarn, North Mains of Barra Cottage, Oldmeldrum. Image: Kenny Elrick

Landmark, Highlands

This forest adventure park is sure to keep the little ones entertained with a map full of activities and rides to get involved with.

Landmark is jam-packed with exhibitions to explore, from the Wild Water Coaster and the Lost Labyrinth to the Butterfly House and Dinosaur Kingdom.

All ages are welcome and the park is dog-friendly, making it the ideal family day out. To secure your tickets, go to landmarkpark.digitickets.co.uk

Entrance to Landmark Adventure Park.
Entrance to Landmark Adventure Park. Image: Charne Hawkes

Loupty Lou’s, Aberdeenshire

This soft play is another popular choice for children, being Aberdeenshire’s newest and biggest indoor adventure centre.

The facility in Boddam offers climbing frames, numerous slides, an astro turf football pitch, climbing tubes and climbing walls.

For babies and toddlers, there is a separate area with suitable equipment for that age range. There’s also a cafe for the parents to grab a fly cup while the kids have fun.

For more information go to looptylous.co.uk

Codona’s, Aberdeen

Codona’s on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard is the perfect day out for the whole family with its amusement park and indoor arcade.

You won’t lack in activities to discover with not only arcade games to play but also mini golf, bowling, and Smugglers Cove — an indoor and outdoor play area fit with a play frame, soft play and three huge tree huts.

You can purchase indoor and outdoor fully loaded wristbands at codonas.com

Aerial view of ferris wheel at Amusement Park Codonas, Aberdeen.
Take a ride on the Ferris wheel at Amusement Park Codona’s. Image: Kenny Elrick

Skyline, Aberdeenshire

If a trampoline park sounds more enticing, why not visit Skyline in Inverurie?

The facility has an action-packed timetable suitable for all ages, from toddler and family time to fitness or high-octane jump time.

There is also a cafe where you can enjoy barista-made coffees or refreshing drinks, delicious home bakes and some lunch.

For more information go to skylinetrampoline.co.uk

Skyline Trampoline Park in Inverurie.
Visit Skyline Trampoline Park in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell

The Den and The Glen, Aberdeen

Not only will kids find a soft play to explore but also a garden full of storybook characters, animals and fairytale houses.

There’s endless activities for children to have fun, with a climbing tower, giant ball canyon, sports arena and more.

The Glen —  formerly known as Storybook Glen — is a magical experience for all ages surrounded by flowers, plants and towering trees in Royal Deeside.

For more information go to denandtheglen.co.uk

Innoflate, Aberdeen

Innoflate would be a great day out for the little ones, being a huge inflatable park located near Aberdeen’s beachfront.

Kids of all ages can enjoy all sorts of activities from the open bounce and relaxed sessions, to friendly nerf wars and disco nights — ensuring everyone can feel included.

The Inno-cafe also offers a range of options including hot food, slushies, homebakes and more. For more information go to innoflate.co.uk

Slides at Innoflate, Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen.
Innoflate, Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Highland Wildlife Park, Highlands

A trip to the zoo in Kincraig has to be on the cards during the Easter Holidays this year.

The whole family can discover Scottish wildlife and endangered animals from across the world, including Amur tigers and snow leopards. If you get there early enough, you may even catch the zookeepers feeding them!

There is also a cafe to grab some food and refreshments and a gift shop where you can purchase a souvenir to remember your exciting day out. To buy tickets go to highlandwildlifepark.org.uk

Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig.
Visit the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Boomerangs, Aberdeenshire

Another soft play venue to consider visiting during the school holidays is Boomerangs in Fraserburgh.

This is the ultimate play area for children with slides, climbing frames, tunnels and a separate ball pit area for toddlers.

Of course, food and refreshments are also available too.  For further information go to the Boomerangs Facebook page.

There’s plenty to do at soft play venues – including diving into the ball pit. Picture: Shutterstock.

Jump In, Aberdeen

This Aberdeen adventure park is packed full of entertainment with its trampoline park, Clip’n Climb centre and soft play.

The climbing centre has 21 different activities to complete and the trampoline area offers an Open Jump session and a Toddler Takeover for 1 to 6 year olds.

If you’re just there to observe, you can relax at the Jump In Cafe where there is a selection of sandwiches, wraps, snacks and treats to take your pick from. For more information go to gojumpin.com

Jump In Adventure Park is on Craigshaw Road, Aberdeen.
Jump In Adventure Park is on Craigshaw Road, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns

Wynford Farm Park, Aberdeen

Enjoy a fantastic day out at Wynford Park where families can visit adorable farm animals and have fun at the indoor soft play.

You will have an unforgettable time with lots of outdoor activities in the animal barn, where you can feed lambs, play with goats, handle beasties and more.

You can’t forget about the huge playframe inside that’s big enough for children and adults, too! There’s also the Tractor Shed where little ones can let their imaginations run wild in the car garage, vet practice or fire station. To book go to wynfordfarm.com

More from Lifestyle

Abby Ross and I inside Sweet Mumma's Kitchen. All images: Karla Sinclair and Abby Ross
Our experience at Aberdeen's Instagrammable café Sweet Mumma's Kitchen
Brian with the KCRS cooperative
How an independent coffee roaster in Aberdeen is making a huge difference across the…
The Sun Dancer in Nairn has been taken over. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cru and Cobbs join forces to buy popular Sun Dancer restaurant in Nairn
A hoverfly on a flower.
Plan bee: Why it’s vital to boost our wild pollinators
Children who are obese may have a higher risk of MS, according to a new study (Alamy/PA)
Children with obesity have higher MS risk, study suggests
Users of the charity successfully campaigned to save the charity in 2020
Desperate search for new operator as Highland charity for visually-impaired people folds
Family doctors have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract for GP services in England (PA)
GPs in England reject Government contract
Emma Hunter holds Clubbercise classes across the area.
Grab your glowsticks and rave the calories away at Clubbercise classes in Aberdeen and…
Aldwyn Park House was built from scratch by owners Wendy and Ron Paterson
Wendy and Ron show us inside their amazing Auchnagatt home complete with bar and…
File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station.
High fuel margins ‘concerning’, competition watchdog finds

Conversation