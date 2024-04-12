11 distilleries and breweries to visit in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

With warmer days approaching, many of us look forward to relaxing in the glorious sunshine with their tipple of choice.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire don’t lack for distilleries and breweries that are famous for their unique beers and flavoursome spirits.

Spend your next day off exploring the process and production of some of their products while possibly discovering a new go-to beverage.

Brewdog

Brewdog is a multinational brewery and pub chain based in Ellon and was founded in 2007 by James Watt and Martin Dickie.

Their onsite taproom is attached to the brewery, offering a beer school, library, shuffleboards, beer museum, and a play park for children.

Hungry customers can also look forward to a packed menu from burgers and wings to salads, pizza and their special rotisserie chicken.

To book a table for some food or to secure your spot on one of the distillery tours go to brewdog.com

Fierce Beer

Founded in 2015, multi-award-winning Fierce Beer offers a huge range of brews across 20 taps.

In 2018 their Aberdeen bar opened where the team’s mission is to help customers find their new favourite beer, whether it’s pilsners, pale ales, imperial stouts, or barrel-aged classics.

They also offer brewery tours to learn all about the company and the production process. To book tickets go to fiercebeer.com

Glen Garioch Distillery

As one of the oldest operating distilleries in Scotland, Glen Garioch has been distilling in the historic town of Oldmeldrum since 1797.

Why not experience it yourself on the Legends of the Garioch adventure tour where you can discover the distillery’s history during an insightful expedition?

You will get to sample some of their rarest whiskies while wandering the countryside, topped off with an exclusive whisky pairing lunch at Meldrum House. For more information go to glengarioch.com

House of Botanicals

Now, for the oldest spirit business — House of Botanicals — renowned for the famous Boker’s Bitters and Old Tom Gin, based in Aberdeen.

Where it differs from traditional distilleries is its focus on cocktails and mixed drinks, producing high-quality British grain spirit with first-class botanicals from around the world.

The Library at The House of Botanicals is an on-site shop and tasting room with distillery tours including the Gin Tour & Tastings, Pietro Nicola Art of the Aperitivo and Dr. Adam’s Cocktail Experience. To book go to thehouseofbotanicals.co.uk

Lost Loch Spirits

Located in Royal Deeside, Lost Loch Spirits aims to maintain the best quality in small batches using natural ingredients and local produce when they can.

With the surrounding landscapes and history, the company is inspired to create imaginative and unique products.

You can book tickets to discover the fascinating past and present of distilling, taste some of their brilliant products, or attend the spirit school to create your own bottle to take home. For more information go to lostlochspirits.com

Brew Toon

Brew Toon’s passion lies in creating adventurous craft beers packed with waves of flavour at their Peterhead brewery.

The Brew Toon bottle shop and tasting room currently have four draught beers on rotation ranging in styles and taste as well as a stocked fridge, full of their entire collection.

Not to mention a selection of red and white wines are also available. To book a space in the tasting room, go to brewtoon.com

City of Aberdeen Distillery

In 2019, the traditional distilling in the City of Aberdeen’s Distillery was restored after almost 80 years.

Its Gin School offers guests the opportunity to create a full-sized spirit bottle to take home which will have been crafted using your own unique recipe selected from over 100 botanicals during a three-hour guided experience.

Tours and tastings are also on the cards where visitors can explore the distillery production areas and enjoy the gin-tasting masterclass. For more information go to cityofaberdeendistillery.co.uk

GlenDronach

GlenDronach lies in the Valley of Forgue, situated in the east Highland hills of Aberdeenshire.

The tours and visitor centre offers a sherry masterclass where you will discover how GlenDronach has been known as a sherry cask connoisseur since 1826.

You can also go on The Classic experience which includes a tour of the production area and a sample of three whiskies from their core range, or delve into The Boynsmill experience where you can learn about the traditions and craftsmanship of the company. For more information go to glendronachdistillery.com

Deeside Distillery

Not only is Deeside one of Scotland’s new experimental ‘craft’ distilleries but one of few whisky producers established by a brewery too.

The company combines traditional brewing practices with craft distilling techniques to produce a wide range of spirits, including the world’s strongest gin, Twin River Naked Gin Uncut at an astonishing 77% ABV.

In 2019, Deeside produced its first 100 casks of single-malt whisky, 88 of which were released for sale. For more information go to scotchwhisky.com

House of Elrick Gin

The House of Elrick Estate has a rich history dating back to 1720, with the distillery only in operation since 2018.

The company works with independent farmers and suppliers who provide ingredients and processes to create their small-batch spirits, including the premium artisan gin distilled with nine hand-picked botanicals for a refreshing and unique taste.

There are also exclusive distillery and tasting tours available for visitors to learn about the business, discover the distilling process and most importantly, taste three gins and enjoy a selection of nibbles. For more information go to houseofelrick.co.uk

Royal Lochnagar Distillery

You can find this distillery on the south side of the River Dee near Balmoral Castle, where one of the most exclusive Scottish whiskies is produced.

There are three tours to take your pick from at the facility — The Essence tour, the warehouse tasting session and The Expression tour.

The tours offer different packages which include guided experiences around the distillery where you can discover the production process and enjoy a tutored tasting session of four whiskies from limited-edition casks. To book, go to malts.com