The Charlatans will end 30th anniversary tour in Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Indie legends The Charlatans are launching an extensive UK tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary – ending in Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

The band, founded by Tim Burgess, will play the Union Street venue on December 20, with tickets already on sale from Friday April 30.

The amended poster for The Charlatan’s 30th anniversary tour.The tour was meant to have happened last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic – so the poster for the tour has been cheekily crossed out to say 31st anniversary tour.

In their three decade long career, The Charlatans have notched up 13 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside 22 hit singles, four of them Top 10.

The band has adapted and transformed many times over the years, but the classic Charlatans sound – driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars and Tim Burgess’s vocals is instantly recognisable.

As well as the tour, taking in 18 cities, The Charlatans are releasing a vinyl box set with their hits, demos, live performances and rarities. It will be out on October 15, just ahead of the tour.

For tickets go

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com