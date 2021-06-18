Don’t miss The McDougalls make The Big Splash in Aberdeen

Children’s theatre company The McDougalls is set to return to Aberdeen with new live musical show The Big Splash.

The entertaining family-friendly show will be The McDougalls’ first live performance since lockdown.

Choosing the Aberdeen Arts Centre as their first tour date post-lockdown, The McDougalls will be staging two performances this month.

Locals can take their little ones to see the family extravaganza on June 26 at either 11am or 1.30pm.

Little as well as big kids are invited to wave hello to Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit and swim deep under the sea for an enchanting adventure.

The new show promises to be packed with fun, foot-tapping seaside songs, such as One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Once I Caught a Fish Alive, as well as some new songs including Rock and Roll Rock Pool and Tidy Up The Ocean.

Joining The McDougalls on their sea story will be King Crab, Mr Fin and the Tiny Baby Turtle, plus Michelle the Mermaid, who has discovered that something fishy is going on in the mystical underwater kingdom.

Taking a break from her latest underwater adventure, Auntie Aggie said: “We’ve had such fun creating this spectacular sea adventure for the Aberdeen Arts Centre, and I just love my new swimming costume.

“Max, Morag the Rabbit and I have had such a busy time in lockdown with regular morning online TV broadcasts of songs and stories for children, as well as my own Story Time, and we’ve made three new albums too.

“And now with our new live stage show adventure, you and your family can rediscover the magic of live entertainment in a reassuring, socially-distanced environment.”

